Lalasticlala President Muhammadu Buhari's Media Aide, Bashir Ahmaad has said, President Buhari, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and All Progressive Congress (APC) never promised Nigerians to make $1 = N1Lalasticlala

but it is none of my business because the same people that voted them in are with us in this Game of Suffering Lying Lairs...but it is none of my business because the same people that voted them in are with us in this Game of Suffering 34 Likes 5 Shares

Sai Baba promised us $1-#1.



In Sai Baba I trust.



Get well soon sir. Bashir AhmaadSai Baba promised us $1-#1.In Sai Baba I trust.Get well soon sir. 4 Likes

Zombies everywhere.... 28 Likes 1 Share

Buahri Promised to make $1 to N1. I was under the scorching sun that day in Kano and i heard it loud and clear 51 Likes 6 Shares



That's true



Osibanjo and Buhari never promised to make $1 to exchange for 1 naira



I still remember their campaign promises



They promised to make $1 to exchange for 512 naira which they have achieved in just 1 year



Thanks to Osibanjo, Buhari and APC



I wish Buhari would rule Nigeria for 30 more years



Buhari is the best president on earth 40 Likes 3 Shares





No, You Didn't Promise That.... Na Fela Been Promise Am.



IDIOTIC FOOLS!





Abeg I Dey Sell Bomb, Incase Any Of Una Wan Buy... FOOLISH MEDIA AIDE...No, You Didn't Promise That.... Na Fela Been Promise Am.IDIOTIC FOOLS!Abeg I Dey Sell Bomb, Incase Any Of Una Wan Buy... 11 Likes

Republic deluded liars... 5 Likes

end end 4 Naijahelm:

This? Mad man



TPAND:

Buahri Promised to make $1 to N1. I was under the scorching sun that day in Kano and i heard it loud and clear And you believed him And you believed him 15 Likes 2 Shares

I'm actually waiting for when they will say they did not promise to fight corruption. 12 Likes 1 Share

From blame game to Denial game. You gotta respect APC and zombies.



At this rate, APC will even deny that they campaigned and asked Nigerians to vote for them. From blame game to Denial game. You gotta respect APC and zombies.At this rate, APC will even deny that they campaigned and asked Nigerians to vote for them. 20 Likes

ZombieKilla:

Zombies everywhere.... 100% correct!!!! 100% correct!!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

lol ... make naira great again.



the many lies are coming back to haunt you and bite in the arse.



it's a difficult job speaking for a government not to talk of a rudderless, lying, confused one. 3 Likes

Lol ... Naira should crash, I've got a bunker of dollars stashed

APC and promise and fail are like 5 Likes

Shup uuuup lying fake pastor 1 Like

Errr......we been know say na lies. Everybody no be zombie na 1 Like

BiafranBushBoy:

Lying Lairs...



but it is none of my business because the same people that voted them in are with us in this Game of Suffering





On point, leave zombies cos am sure soon enough we will have one voice against Buhari.. He will still show bow incompetent he is On point, leave zombies cos am sure soon enough we will have one voice against Buhari.. He will still show bow incompetent he is 2 Likes

Make dem just keep quiet and enjoy Naira slight gain....dey won't! Na this APC e-warriors dey give APC administration headache pass 2 Likes

liars from pit of hell. keep lieing, and gullible ones keep swallowing it.













nonsense 1 Like

Buhari is just an ordinary Fulani herdsman that knows nothing about politics 6 Likes

What did he promise then? 2 Likes