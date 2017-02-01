₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Naijahelm: 11:43am
President Muhammadu Buhari's Media Aide, Bashir Ahmaad has said, President Buhari, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and All Progressive Congress (APC) never promised Nigerians to make $1 = N1
Lalasticlala
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Naijahelm: 11:45am
This?
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:50am
Lying Lairs...
but it is none of my business because the same people that voted them in are with us in this Game of Suffering
34 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by madridguy(m): 11:50am
Bashir Ahmaad Sai Baba promised us $1-#1.
In Sai Baba I trust.
Get well soon sir.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by ZombieKilla: 12:14pm
Zombies everywhere....
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by TPAND: 1:15pm
Buahri Promised to make $1 to N1. I was under the scorching sun that day in Kano and i heard it loud and clear
51 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by SweetBoyFriend(m): 1:43pm
That's true
Osibanjo and Buhari never promised to make $1 to exchange for 1 naira
I still remember their campaign promises
They promised to make $1 to exchange for 512 naira which they have achieved in just 1 year
Thanks to Osibanjo, Buhari and APC
I wish Buhari would rule Nigeria for 30 more years
Buhari is the best president on earth
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by 9jizzy(m): 1:43pm
FOOLISH MEDIA AIDE...
No, You Didn't Promise That.... Na Fela Been Promise Am.
IDIOTIC FOOLS!
Abeg I Dey Sell Bomb, Incase Any Of Una Wan Buy...
11 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Samanza89(m): 1:43pm
Jesus Christ!!!
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by auntysimbiat(f): 1:44pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by xynerise(m): 1:44pm
Indeed
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by freshness2020(m): 1:44pm
Republic deluded liars...
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Dc4life(m): 1:44pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by MadeInTokyo: 1:44pm
end end 4
Naijahelm:Mad man
[url][/url][right][/right]each
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by ayaside(m): 1:45pm
TPAND:And you believed him
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by deebrain(m): 1:45pm
I'm actually waiting for when they will say they did not promise to fight corruption.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by teelaw4life(m): 1:45pm
From blame game to Denial game. You gotta respect APC and zombies.
At this rate, APC will even deny that they campaigned and asked Nigerians to vote for them.
20 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by pokipoki: 1:45pm
ZombieKilla:100% correct!!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by macanu(m): 1:45pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by hucienda: 1:45pm
lol ... make naira great again.
the many lies are coming back to haunt you and bite in the arse.
it's a difficult job speaking for a government not to talk of a rudderless, lying, confused one.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Cchuks27(m): 1:46pm
Lol ... Naira should crash, I've got a bunker of dollars stashed
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by LastSurvivor11: 1:46pm
APC and promise and fail are like
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by LecciGucci: 1:46pm
Shup uuuup lying fake pastor
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Nofuckgiven: 1:46pm
Errr......we been know say na lies. Everybody no be zombie na
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by gabi87(m): 1:46pm
BiafranBushBoy:
On point, leave zombies cos am sure soon enough we will have one voice against Buhari.. He will still show bow incompetent he is
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by registration(m): 1:47pm
They Should
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by adioolayi(m): 1:47pm
Make dem just keep quiet and enjoy Naira slight gain....dey won't! Na this APC e-warriors dey give APC administration headache pass
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by mcbreeze: 1:47pm
liars from pit of hell. keep lieing, and gullible ones keep swallowing it.
nonsense
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by vincentjk(m): 1:48pm
Buhari is just an ordinary Fulani herdsman that knows nothing about politics
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Naijalabel(m): 1:48pm
What did he promise then?
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 1:49pm
Kikikikiki APC= a conglomerate of lying bastards!
2 Likes
