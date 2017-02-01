₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,736 members, 3,384,046 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 03:44 PM

President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad (8357 Views)

Bashir Ahmaad Turns Down Conference Invite Because Bobrisky Is On The Panel / APC Never Knew Things Were This Bad-john Odigie Oyegun / Kiki Osinbajo, Daughter Of Yemi Osinbajo, APC VP Candidate [Photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Naijahelm: 11:43am
President Muhammadu Buhari's Media Aide, Bashir Ahmaad has said, President Buhari, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and All Progressive Congress (APC) never promised Nigerians to make $1 = N1

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/president-buhari-osinbajo-apc-never.html?m=1

http://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/835049706753515520

Lalasticlala

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Naijahelm: 11:45am
This?

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:50am
Lying Lairs...

but it is none of my business because the same people that voted them in are with us in this Game of Suffering wink

34 Likes 5 Shares

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by madridguy(m): 11:50am
Bashir Ahmaad grin grin grin Sai Baba promised us $1-#1.

In Sai Baba I trust.

Get well soon sir.

4 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by ZombieKilla: 12:14pm
Zombies everywhere.... undecided

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by TPAND: 1:15pm
Buahri Promised to make $1 to N1. I was under the scorching sun that day in Kano and i heard it loud and clear

51 Likes 6 Shares

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by SweetBoyFriend(m): 1:43pm

That's true

Osibanjo and Buhari never promised to make $1 to exchange for 1 naira

I still remember their campaign promises

They promised to make $1 to exchange for 512 naira which they have achieved in just 1 year

Thanks to Osibanjo, Buhari and APC

I wish Buhari would rule Nigeria for 30 more years

Buhari is the best president on earth

40 Likes 3 Shares

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by 9jizzy(m): 1:43pm
FOOLISH MEDIA AIDE...

No, You Didn't Promise That.... Na Fela Been Promise Am.

IDIOTIC FOOLS!


Abeg I Dey Sell Bomb, Incase Any Of Una Wan Buy...gringringrin

11 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Samanza89(m): 1:43pm
Jesus Christ!!!
Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by auntysimbiat(f): 1:44pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by xynerise(m): 1:44pm
Indeed
Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by freshness2020(m): 1:44pm
Republic deluded liars...

5 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Dc4life(m): 1:44pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by MadeInTokyo: 1:44pm
grin
end end 4
Naijahelm:
This?
Mad man

[url][/url][right][/right]each
Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by ayaside(m): 1:45pm
TPAND:
Buahri Promised to make $1 to N1. I was under the scorching sun that day in Kano and i heard it loud and clear
And you believed him grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by deebrain(m): 1:45pm
I'm actually waiting for when they will say they did not promise to fight corruption.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by teelaw4life(m): 1:45pm
grin grin grin From blame game to Denial game. You gotta respect APC and zombies. grin grin grin

At this rate, APC will even deny that they campaigned and asked Nigerians to vote for them.

20 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by pokipoki: 1:45pm
ZombieKilla:
Zombies everywhere.... undecided
100% correct!!!!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by macanu(m): 1:45pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by hucienda: 1:45pm
lol ... make naira great again.

the many lies are coming back to haunt you and bite in the arse.

it's a difficult job speaking for a government not to talk of a rudderless, lying, confused one.

3 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Cchuks27(m): 1:46pm
Lol ... Naira should crash, I've got a bunker of dollars stashed
Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by LastSurvivor11: 1:46pm
APC and promise and fail are like

5 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by LecciGucci: 1:46pm
Shup uuuup lying fake pastor

1 Like

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Nofuckgiven: 1:46pm
Errr......we been know say na lies. Everybody no be zombie na undecided

1 Like

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by gabi87(m): 1:46pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Lying Lairs...

but it is none of my business because the same people that voted them in are with us in this Game of Suffering wink



On point, leave zombies cos am sure soon enough we will have one voice against Buhari.. He will still show bow incompetent he is

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by registration(m): 1:47pm
They Should
Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by adioolayi(m): 1:47pm
Make dem just keep quiet and enjoy Naira slight gain....dey won't! Na this APC e-warriors dey give APC administration headache pass

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by mcbreeze: 1:47pm
liars from pit of hell. keep lieing, and gullible ones keep swallowing it.






nonsense

1 Like

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by vincentjk(m): 1:48pm
Buhari is just an ordinary Fulani herdsman that knows nothing about politics

6 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by Naijalabel(m): 1:48pm
What did he promise then?

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari, Osinbajo, APC Never Promised To Make $1 = N1 - Bashir Ahmaad by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 1:49pm
Kikikikiki APC= a conglomerate of lying bastards!

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Jonathan To Remain In Charge While Yar'adua Recovers / Fashola Commissions 72 Units Of 3 Bedroom Flats / Igbos Are The Most Discussed African Ethnic Group On Earth.

Viewing this topic: lankieman, eureka, alabaakin, obailala(m), Odogwua, adonisuwa(m), alkanes1(m), popez, dorodee(m), officialfestus(m), excess4luv, holysina(m), jaysnow(m), belente(m), Debosco, yhellow(m), Zzyco, Amehdan(m), sunshyne20(m), stainlessnature, Jagaban01(m), luwee(m), lonamy, olusolaj(m), Jatilda, Teaser4(m), Kin123(m), loomer, Enigmaholysiner(m) and 55 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.