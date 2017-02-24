Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers (3329 Views)

One thousand and four hundred local governments workers in Imo were sacked last week, according to the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees.



The chairman, Mr Ndubuisi Uchehara, while confirming the sack on Thursday in Owerri, declared, however, that the union would not confront the state government over it.



He said, “As a responsible union, we only act when the rights of legitimate worker are infringed upon.



“When you are an absentee worker, labour cannot protect you when you are visited with the right punishment.



“When you reside in Abuja and draw monthly salaries from a local government in Imo, such persons are not worth NULGE’s time and efforts.



“But there are also cases of people, who were wrongfully treated; the union is already handling such cases with Gov. Rochas Okorocha.”



He expressed optimism that people with proven cases of injustice would have their situations addressed.



“Such persons should not panic; we shall put in everything to resolve their matters,” he said.



The sack hit workers from across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.



http://punchng.com/imo-govt-sacks-1400-lg-workers-nulge/





But where is lalasticlala now? Ok, the CHANGE has beganBut where is lalasticlala now? 1 Like

Oga ooooooo. .... this d same fool that has been insulting obiano... lmao 4 Likes

They were warned about Rochas but they had no ears.

Now they know better.



Even with extra 13% derivation from NDDC, Imo cannot pay ordinary salaries. Biko abi na investment Rochas fit do? 4 Likes

In other news



Tot dey said bail is free.. bailed a friend with 6k at B Headquarter police station, Surulere Ilorin @officialEFCC.. Is that not corruption? 1 Like





I love change I love change 1 Like

thank you sir

Well-done

The nonsense "Change" is gathering speed

Okoroawusa!!





I DON DY PREPARE FOR SACK TOO...I DY MAKE MY ANNUAL SALARY IN A MONTH IF MY GAMES GO WELL I DON DY PREPARE FOR SACK TOO...I DY MAKE MY ANNUAL SALARY IN A MONTH IF MY GAMES GO WELL

Administration full of drama. 1 Like

That is the change Imo state voted for. You people should continue to enjoy it 1 Like

?? in this recession??

I saw this coming.. When governor says his state indigenes should work 3 says and farm for 4 days.



What do you expect from all these politicians.

Y did the people of Imo elect a mad man as governor?

This government has failed. imolites are disappointed 3 Likes

What do you expect from APC clueless government? 2 Likes

It's not about the governor. Imo state government is not the only one relieving workers of their duties. Buhari's regime is marked by multiple failures. unemployment rate just keeps accruing. 2 Likes

GreenMavro:





I DON DY PREPARE FOR SACK TOO...I DY MAKE MY ANNUAL SALARY IN A MONTH IF MY GAMES GO WELL you need to attend this church you need to attend this church 2 Likes

this is sad. coupled with the current recession

Apc wetin we do una, mtchwwww, were de heck z all my fuckZZ

I'm actually not mad at his decision. Nigerian government is actually to bloated and everyone knows it. States like imo are civil servant states with some going to towards private sector work. Always remember private sector taxes support public sector.





Just to anticipate mentions. Yes they should cut insane salary exuactive gets, the open bribery of state assembly with car gifting and other crazy allowances you see. 1 Like

biafra die in 1970 1 Like







The kind of hammer that will Hit APC during the next election,is coming down from heaven! Anambra pple will just be waiting for APC!The kind of hammer that will Hit APC during the next election,is coming down from heaven! 1 Like

jakandeola:

biafra die in 1970

You need to beg igbo people oh.

As you dey carry this Biafra matter for head out of fear You need to beg igbo people oh.As you dey carry this Biafra matter for head out of fear 3 Likes

jakandeola:

biafra die in 1970



Apc governor sacked his workers and u calling Biafra? Are you Ok? Do u need help?



Send me your bank account number











sense dat u dont have is paining me!



Pls try and get a life! Apc governor sacked his workers and u calling Biafra?Are you Ok?Do u need help?Send me your bank account numbersense dat u dont have is paining me!Pls try and get a life! 2 Likes

if u think it's only true love that is difficult to find....try looking 4 d HOD of ur department when u need his signature in a form!

Unemployment keep increasing

APC maka why nah 1 Like