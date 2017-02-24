₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by computerwiz2: 12:31pm
One thousand and four hundred local governments workers in Imo were sacked last week, according to the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees.
http://punchng.com/imo-govt-sacks-1400-lg-workers-nulge/
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Keneking: 12:33pm
Ok, the CHANGE has began
But where is lalasticlala now?
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by swagagolic01: 12:47pm
Oga ooooooo. .... this d same fool that has been insulting obiano... lmao
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Nwaonyeocha: 1:08pm
They were warned about Rochas but they had no ears.
Now they know better.
Even with extra 13% derivation from NDDC, Imo cannot pay ordinary salaries. Biko abi na investment Rochas fit do?
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by mikkypel(m): 2:58pm
In other news
Tot dey said bail is free.. bailed a friend with 6k at B Headquarter police station, Surulere Ilorin @officialEFCC.. Is that not corruption?
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by unclezuma: 2:58pm
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by izzou(m): 2:58pm
I love change
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by u11ae1013: 2:59pm
thank you sir
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Olateef(m): 3:00pm
Well-done
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Kobicove(m): 3:00pm
The nonsense "Change" is gathering speed
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by SINZ(m): 3:00pm
Okoroawusa!!
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by GreenMavro: 3:00pm
I DON DY PREPARE FOR SACK TOO...I DY MAKE MY ANNUAL SALARY IN A MONTH IF MY GAMES GO WELL
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Geonigga: 3:00pm
Administration full of drama.
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by ekems2017(f): 3:01pm
That is the change Imo state voted for. You people should continue to enjoy it
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by SWORD419: 3:01pm
in this recession??
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by verygudbadguy(m): 3:01pm
I saw this coming.. When governor says his state indigenes should work 3 says and farm for 4 days.
What do you expect from all these politicians.
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:03pm
Y did the people of Imo elect a mad man as governor?
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Konitu: 3:03pm
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by refzman: 3:04pm
This government has failed. imolites are disappointed
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Pennyways: 3:04pm
What do you expect from APC clueless government?
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Iamdmentor1(m): 3:04pm
It's not about the governor. Imo state government is not the only one relieving workers of their duties. Buhari's regime is marked by multiple failures. unemployment rate just keeps accruing.
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by hakeem4(m): 3:04pm
GreenMavro:you need to attend this church
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by tjango1: 3:04pm
this is sad. coupled with the current recession
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by christm386: 3:07pm
Apc wetin we do una, mtchwwww, were de heck z all my fuckZZ
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Blue3k(m): 3:07pm
I'm actually not mad at his decision. Nigerian government is actually to bloated and everyone knows it. States like imo are civil servant states with some going to towards private sector work. Always remember private sector taxes support public sector.
Just to anticipate mentions. Yes they should cut insane salary exuactive gets, the open bribery of state assembly with car gifting and other crazy allowances you see.
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by jakandeola(m): 3:07pm
biafra die in 1970
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by softMarket(m): 3:07pm
Anambra pple will just be waiting for APC!
The kind of hammer that will Hit APC during the next election,is coming down from heaven!
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by chiedu7: 3:08pm
jakandeola:
You need to beg igbo people oh.
As you dey carry this Biafra matter for head out of fear
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by softMarket(m): 3:09pm
jakandeola:
Apc governor sacked his workers and u calling Biafra? Are you Ok? Do u need help?
Send me your bank account number
sense dat u dont have is paining me!
Pls try and get a life!
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by scarffield(m): 3:09pm
if u think it's only true love that is difficult to find....try looking 4 d HOD of ur department when u need his signature in a form!
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by Iceman2017(m): 3:10pm
Unemployment keep increasing
APC maka why nah
|Re: Imo Sacks 1,400 LG Workers by seguno2: 3:10pm
That is how APC is fulfilling their promise to create jobs.
Did Okorocha pay the salaries owed to the workers already?
