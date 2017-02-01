Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) (15779 Views)

However, The main talking point was, Private Jets numbering about 6 and a Presidential Jet were pictured at the Akure airport on Friday, February 24th.



See more photos below.



Ok





APC Chieftains....they have come to take over their possession ie. Ondo State

PDP has lost this one for the next 24years

Anambra is next, followed closely by Ekiti

Op trying to fall in line before being caught Op is as scared as poo to move close and snapOp trying to fall in line before being caught 20 Likes 2 Shares

And some idiots will be climbing their neighbour fence to snap their cars and do whistle blowing for the corrupt APC. 7 Likes

Six private jet for six letters of change

k

K

Why you no move close na

.... U go know the difference between 6 and half a dozen. @OP U for move closer for a better view, make the soldiers use u show God.... U go know the difference between 6 and half a dozen. 9 Likes 1 Share

Blessed are those in APC for the re Saint in Efcc eyes

See as dem dey waste our resources...our oyel money and some e-warriors will be abusing a faceless soul cos of looters who doesn't care they exist. 3 Likes

na wa o

why are you guys haing



private jet isnt that expensive



yakubu roughly kept 2 in a safe

well its no surprise cosOver 400 billion dollars stolen since independence and still counting, billions of dollars stolen every month, every sector, the federal government, the state government, the local government, the ministries, contractors, the private sector, the Judiciary, the law enforcement, Health sector, Churches, are all a bedrock of massive corruption.Trillions spend on electricity with nothing to show for it a meager 3000, while other countries are generating hundreds of thousandsThe allocationsstate governments and local government recieves that should have been used on boosting the economyof each state and infrastructure have all been stolen, Lagos for example is a bedrock of the highest corruption i have ever seen It economy is one of the best in africa due to massive IGR, but the infrastructures are one of the worst, decayed and rottingd problem of corruption in nigeria is nt d leaders, itsd people, we are naturally selfish, self centered, greedy, destructive its in our blood we were born with it, we all contributed in destroying dis country, we love corruption, we encourage it, we justify it and we are currently enjoying the dividend our religiousness doesn't help either cus we wallow inreligion hypocrisy, so morrally we are decayed, religion wise decayed, society decayed and d samesociety will keep on producing fools as leaders.Change must come from within.Christianity that would have helped us has been abused and being turned into religion hypocrisy. 3 Likes

@op, for your information I didn't spot any private jet. All I could see were a bunch of people wearing black. Please take 5 for being so stew.pid. 1 Like

economy recession, you never see anything.... APC stealing money since 1400

Na wa o

