|Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Naijahelm: 1:13pm
Top government dignitaries were present at the Swearing in ceremony of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in Akure on Friday.
However, The main talking point was, Private Jets numbering about 6 and a Presidential Jet were pictured at the Akure airport on Friday, February 24th.
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 1:14pm
Ok
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Naijahelm: 1:15pm
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Keneking: 1:20pm
Ok..
APC Chieftains....they have come to take over their possession ie. Ondo State
PDP has lost this one for the next 24years
Anambra is next, followed closely by Ekiti
Useless politicians
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 1:25pm
Op is as scared as poo to move close and snap
Op trying to fall in line before being caught
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Nukualofa: 1:42pm
And some idiots will be climbing their neighbour fence to snap their cars and do whistle blowing for the corrupt APC.
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:47pm
Keneking:And also corrupt
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by enyi1: 2:26pm
Nukualofa:lol, my man whistle blowing nah him pay pass now. lol
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Youngbarna(m): 3:22pm
Six private jet for six letters of change
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Ihateafonja: 3:28pm
k
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Saheed9: 3:43pm
decatalyst:alakoba
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by gebest: 4:24pm
K
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 4:27pm
Why you no move close na
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by BlueRayDick: 4:35pm
@OP U for move closer for a better view, make the soldiers use u show God .... U go know the difference between 6 and half a dozen.
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Eastwalk: 4:39pm
BlueRayDick:funny
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by effiom1988: 4:45pm
Blessed are those in APC for the re Saint in Efcc eyes
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by obinoral1179(m): 6:06pm
Nukualofa:whistle blowing is now blood money..... 5% from recovered loot no b beans oooooooo.
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by policy12: 6:18pm
See as dem dey waste our resources...our oyel money and some e-warriors will be abusing a faceless soul cos of looters who doesn't care they exist.
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by tolexy123: 6:45pm
na wa o
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Splashme: 7:06pm
policy12:
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by MAXIMAL123(m): 7:16pm
Private jets are becoming normal Cabs in Nigeria, still Nigeria is in Recession, if a person could afford a jet for private use just for transportation from one End to another, what of other assets undisclosed?
Cos I believe for some one to think of getting this, that means that the person has gotten all what He or She needed for His entire life.
No problem people shall snap mine when the time comes
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by mykelmeezy(m): 7:46pm
why are you guys haing
private jet isnt that expensive
yakubu roughly kept 2 in a safe
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by adegeye38(m): 8:01pm
well its no surprise cosOver 400 billion dollars stolen since independence and still counting, billions of dollars stolen every month, every sector, the federal government, the state government, the local government, the ministries, contractors, the private sector, the Judiciary, the law enforcement, Health sector, Churches, are all a bedrock of massive corruption.Trillions spend on electricity with nothing to show for it a meager 3000, while other countries are generating hundreds of thousandsThe allocationsstate governments and local government recieves that should have been used on boosting the economyof each state and infrastructure have all been stolen, Lagos for example is a bedrock of the highest corruption i have ever seen It economy is one of the best in africa due to massive IGR, but the infrastructures are one of the worst, decayed and rottingd problem of corruption in nigeria is nt d leaders, itsd people, we are naturally selfish, self centered, greedy, destructive its in our blood we were born with it, we all contributed in destroying dis country, we love corruption, we encourage it, we justify it and we are currently enjoying the dividend our religiousness doesn't help either cus we wallow inreligion hypocrisy, so morrally we are decayed, religion wise decayed, society decayed and d samesociety will keep on producing fools as leaders.Change must come from within.Christianity that would have helped us has been abused and being turned into religion hypocrisy.
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 9:42pm
@op, for your information I didn't spot any private jet. All I could see were a bunch of people wearing black. Please take 5 for being so stew.pid.
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by opethom(m): 9:42pm
economy recession, you never see anything.... APC stealing money since 1400
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by nairascores: 9:44pm
Na wa o
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by Paddy247: 9:44pm
decatalyst:
Lol. Am not d only one who noticed it
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by pstnicodemus(m): 9:45pm
Elnino4ladies:pictures of the interior plus mileage for no bad o. And please, help me ask op if the jets are brand new or toks
|Re: Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) by AshawoGirl(f): 9:45pm
