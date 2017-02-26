Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Self Employment Or O & G Job (3753 Views)

Sites For Job Employment Or Recruitment / Excuse Me, Mr. Anti Self-employment Advocate! / Excuse Me, Mr. Self-employment Advocate! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello house, my coz needs urgent advice, she has her own business where she sells Computer & Office accessories and she is doing relatively ok & it has potentials, and she was recently offered a job in an upcoming indigenous oil n gas service firm & doesn't know if she should accept or nay...

Few highlights...cons

Job on the island and she stays @ ikotun egbe

Salary between 80-100k

8-6pm

Mon-Fri



Cons...

Administrative/business development position

Maybe lucky to meet better connections...



So if you where in her shoes what would you do? NB-She finished Nysc last yr Nov... 1 Like

iamGraced:

Hello house, my coz needs urgent advice, she has her own business where she sells Computer & Office accessories and she is doing relatively ok & it has potentials, and she was recently offered a job in an upcoming indigenous oil n gas service firm & doesn't know if she should accept or nay...

Few highlights...cons

Job on the island and she stays @ ikotun egbe

Salary between 80-100k

8-6pm

Mon-Fri



Cons...

Administrative/business development position

Maybe lucky to meet better connections...



So if you where in her shoes what would you do? NB-She finished Nysc last yr Nov...



The only advise one can get is the one-one advises him/her self, work out the Maths by your self, while working for your self how much do you make in a month, secondly, how much the company that wanted to employ you is to pay you in a month, compare and come out with the answer yourself, if your business pay better, stay put, if not take the job, don't forget to take other factors into considerations The only advise one can get is the one-one advises him/her self, work out the Maths by your self, while working for your self how much do you make in a month, secondly, how much the company that wanted to employ you is to pay you in a month, compare and come out with the answer yourself, if your business pay better, stay put, if not take the job, don't forget to take other factors into considerations 7 Likes

1. 80 - 100k per month shouldn't take her away from her self employed gig.



2. I believe she can make that amount or even more on a very good day.



3. Selling IT products is a very lucrative business especially on a large scale



4. The only reason she should consider the island job is if she needs some more money to invest in her business. In other words, she shouldn't close down her shop, put someone that is trustworthy there while you do your day job. Target should be to save money for investment.



Good luck. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Two things I think to consider, Her profit, and her passion for the job. 1 Like

Let her take the job and also try to keep her business. She should look for a small good who is not covetous and smart to help her handle the business. After a month or two she would have known her way round both 3 Likes

If an employee (not contract) role at an IOC, oil and gas is the way.



If not, consider your options.



Good luck. 1 Like

Ma'am, let her join the company Asap....She can run the two, she just have to Employ someone.



Connections can come from the company. 3 Likes

She can employ a recommended sales person for her shop and accept the job offer. 1 Like

nawa o.

so ma nairaland be the best place.

dull greased brainwashed statues everywhere men.

wtf

Can't she do both for now and decides which one pays her better later?

How much would she take home at the end of the month after transporting her self from ikotun egbe to V. I every month with a salary of 80-100k? I'd rather she focuses on building up her business. A proper oil and gas firm wouldn't pay that peanut.



I just saw the work schedule. 8-6pm. Meaning she'd be battling with traffic from work every evening. God help her that the company is around Ajah(that one na suicide). 80-100k isn't worth much in today's Nigeria. Let her focus on her business please. 7 Likes

leokennedi:

Two things I think to consider,

Her profit, and her passion for the job. Because it's mundane to earn millions and still find it hard to create a peace of mind.. Because it's mundane to earn millions and still find it hard to create a peace of mind..

there is nothing that can be compared to being self employed..with due diligence and God's help it will grow with time. working for someone is not guaranteed. she can be fired anytime........with time if u grow ur business and remain visionary, you will pay someone that amount. 4 Likes 1 Share

Oil n gas baby! she can employ somebody or a trusted relative to run her private business.

Damilare6293:

there is nothing that can be compared to being self employed..with due diligence and God's help it will grow with time. working for someone is not guaranteed. she can be fired anytime........with time if u grow ur business and remain visionary, you will pay someone that amount.



I'll go with the O $ G first. It's one of the most lucrative jobs in Nigeria and experience is needed before being self employed at all.



Working in that sector should give me some (if not all) of the time and capital to set up myself. I'll go with the O $ G first. It's one of the most lucrative jobs in Nigeria and experience is needed before being self employed at all.Working in that sector should give me some (if not all) of the time and capital to set up myself. 1 Like

better focus on your business, remember the popular saying that you can only be rich through business and not by been an employee of an organization, where you will be used and dumbed. 2 Likes

angelTI:

Can't she do both for now and decides which one pays her better later? she don't need to do 2 same time, she should concentrate on one she don't need to do 2 same time, she should concentrate on one

iamGraced:

Hello house, my coz needs urgent advice, she has her own business where she sells Computer & Office accessories and she is doing relatively ok & it has potentials, and she was recently offered a job in an upcoming indigenous oil n gas service firm & doesn't know if she should accept or nay...

Few highlights...cons

Job on the island and she stays @ ikotun egbe

Salary between 80-100k

8-6pm

Mon-Fri



Cons...

Administrative/business development position

Maybe lucky to meet better connections...



So if you where in her shoes what would you do? NB-She finished Nysc last yr Nov...

For the fact that she opened a business and was still applying for jobs,means that the business was just a last resort and not her passion.

so she should close down the business and go for her 8—6pm job with 80k—100k salary.

That is what her brain is wired for.

People whose paradigms are designed by default to be in the left quadrant,have no business trying to be in the right quadrant because they will one day return to their natural habitat.



If she is still confused on what to do...

She can aswell close the business,reject the job offer and go back to her village and start weeding farms for people.



#My 50 cents. For the fact that she opened a business and was still applying for jobs,means that the business was just a last resort and not her passion.so she should close down the business and go for her 8—6pm job with 80k—100k salary.That is what her brain is wired for.People whose paradigms are designed by default to be in the left quadrant,have no business trying to be in the right quadrant because they will one day return to their natural habitat.If she is still confused on what to do...She can aswell close the business,reject the job offer and go back to her village and start weeding farms for people.#My 50 cents. 5 Likes

What if she takes the job and get sacked due to redundancy or whatever reason? Let her focus on her business ams put in more effort.



She can employ someone to manage the shop for her while working in the oil firm. Employing someone means she should be ready to talk and shout, she shouldn't expect the monthly income as when she was running it.



Whatever way, she has to decide herself 1 Like

chronique:

How much would she take home at the end of the month after transporting her self from ikotun egbe to V. I every month with a salary of 80-100k? I'd rather she focuses on building up her business. A proper oil and gas firm wouldn't pay that peanut.



I just saw the work schedule. 8-6pm. Meaning she'd be battling with traffic from work every evening. God help her that the company is around Ajah(that one na suicide). 80-100k isn't worth much in today's Nigeria. Let her focus on her business please.



Thank you. The only person that has sense. Thank you. The only person that has sense. 2 Likes

Job of 80-100k?





And she now want to be slave because of that salary?

It's an opportunity to widen her horizon!

How do i mean?

She can employ someone to stay in her shop while she takes up the job and pump more money into her business.

The chances of meeting up with dope personalities is there as well.

iamGraced:

Hello house, my coz needs urgent advice, she has her own business where she sells Computer & Office accessories and she is doing relatively ok & it has potentials, and she was recently offered a job in an upcoming indigenous oil n gas service firm & doesn't know if she should accept or nay...

Few highlights...cons

Job on the island and she stays @ ikotun egbe

Salary between 80-100k

8-6pm

Mon-Fri



Cons...

Administrative/business development position

Maybe lucky to meet better connections...



So if you where in her shoes what would you do? NB-She finished Nysc last yr Nov...

She should hire a sales boy/girl to help her manage her business and go ahead and take the job. If a relative is living close to her shop, she can ask them to help her monitor the sales boy/girl activities from time to time. She should hire a sales boy/girl to help her manage her business and go ahead and take the job. If a relative is living close to her shop, she can ask them to help her monitor the sales boy/girl activities from time to time.

If its not government job, she should please focus on her business and look for strategies to grow it even more.



Let her think of it as a company (startup), not just a retail business. If she's very industrious, she can segment a niche for herself and start producing her own products. Mind her, its not gonna be easy and won't happen fast but over time.

Oil and Gas job of 80k? Which indigenous Oil firm is that? On the Island? That's crap. She should concentrate on her business, Nurture it till it blossoms. 1 Like



Then she should take the job ! Save and eventually start her own business



Tell her it is better to own your own and work for your self .. cons ( extremely hard , no start time or close time 24/7, loss is on your head everything falls on your should but if successful THE REWARD IS GREAT



I say go for oil job work save as much as you can

Alot of businesses crumble within the first year ! So she has to really be determined and know her craft If she hasn'tgot start up fundsforher businessThen she should take the job ! Save and eventually start her own businessTell her it is better to own your own and work for your self .. cons ( extremely hard , no start time or close time 24/7, loss is on your head everything falls on your should but if successful THE REWARD IS GREATI say go for oil job work save as much as you canAlot of businesses crumble within the first year ! So she has to really be determined and know her craft

This one na palm oil and cooking gas firm.



Let her concentrate on her business, or get someone to run it while she collects her feeding allowance salary from the oil firm, if she is okay with the long work schedule and distant location.

Hi... I will advice she focus on her business; grow it, innovate and be happy with her life.



Don't mistake jobs in IOCs (international oil company) /NOCs (Nigeria Oil Company) or Marginal Field Operators for jobs in oil servicing firms.



The oil and gas that is worth leaving Ur business are the IOCs(Mobil, shell,etc) then NOCs(Seplat etc) and maybe the MGOs (Energia, Midwestern etc). The rest are just service firm that does procurements and support services for the above categories.



80-100k is small money compared to the work she will be doing, she shouldn't even fall for the bait of "ull get a percentage from any job u bring in"... Its not as easy as every one thinks. So ur coz should rethink before jumping on the offer. 1 Like

I was once in her position, but different location . At the end I decided to do both, which I'm still doing till date.



I will advise her to find a way and combine both. She can achieve that by not expecting to make as much as she's making from her personal business. She should be willing to share her profit with the people that will aid her in running the business, while she's building her career.



She should also see her job as an avenue to expend her customer base.



Ikotu is far from Island, so she should start thinking of relocating the business to a place closer to her work, so that it will be easy to manage both.

Bumbae1:

If she hasn'tgot start up fundsforher business

Then she should take the job ! Save and eventually start her own business



Tell her it is better to own your own and work for your self .. cons ( extremely hard , no start time or close time 24/7, loss is on your head everything falls on your should but if successful THE REWARD IS GREAT



I say go for oil job work save as much as you can

Alot of businesses crumble within the first year ! So she has to really be determined and know her craft Problem is when U get used to the routine of oil work and cant break out of the cycle of the 9-5 living Problem is when U get used to the routine of oil work and cant break out of the cycle of the 9-5 living