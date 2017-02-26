₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017
Self Employment Or O & G Job by iamGraced(f): 1:32pm On Feb 24
Hello house, my coz needs urgent advice, she has her own business where she sells Computer & Office accessories and she is doing relatively ok & it has potentials, and she was recently offered a job in an upcoming indigenous oil n gas service firm & doesn't know if she should accept or nay...
Few highlights...cons
Job on the island and she stays @ ikotun egbe
Salary between 80-100k
8-6pm
Mon-Fri
Cons...
Administrative/business development position
Maybe lucky to meet better connections...
So if you where in her shoes what would you do? NB-She finished Nysc last yr Nov...
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Freewoman(f): 1:48pm On Feb 24
iamGraced:
The only advise one can get is the one-one advises him/her self, work out the Maths by your self, while working for your self how much do you make in a month, secondly, how much the company that wanted to employ you is to pay you in a month, compare and come out with the answer yourself, if your business pay better, stay put, if not take the job, don't forget to take other factors into considerations
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by accountbalance: 7:58am
1. 80 - 100k per month shouldn't take her away from her self employed gig.
2. I believe she can make that amount or even more on a very good day.
3. Selling IT products is a very lucrative business especially on a large scale
4. The only reason she should consider the island job is if she needs some more money to invest in her business. In other words, she shouldn't close down her shop, put someone that is trustworthy there while you do your day job. Target should be to save money for investment.
Good luck.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by leokennedi(m): 7:59am
Two things I think to consider, Her profit, and her passion for the job.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by dannywest01: 8:00am
Let her take the job and also try to keep her business. She should look for a small good who is not covetous and smart to help her handle the business. After a month or two she would have known her way round both
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by hucienda: 8:00am
If an employee (not contract) role at an IOC, oil and gas is the way.
If not, consider your options.
Good luck.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by BEENUEL: 8:00am
Ma'am, let her join the company Asap....She can run the two, she just have to Employ someone.
Connections can come from the company.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by eph12(m): 8:00am
She can employ a recommended sales person for her shop and accept the job offer.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by 2shur: 8:01am
nawa o.
so ma nairaland be the best place.
dull greased brainwashed statues everywhere men.
wtf
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by angelTI(f): 8:01am
Can't she do both for now and decides which one pays her better later?
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by chronique(m): 8:02am
How much would she take home at the end of the month after transporting her self from ikotun egbe to V. I every month with a salary of 80-100k? I'd rather she focuses on building up her business. A proper oil and gas firm wouldn't pay that peanut.
I just saw the work schedule. 8-6pm. Meaning she'd be battling with traffic from work every evening. God help her that the company is around Ajah(that one na suicide). 80-100k isn't worth much in today's Nigeria. Let her focus on her business please.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by leokennedi(m): 8:02am
leokennedi:Because it's mundane to earn millions and still find it hard to create a peace of mind..
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Damilare6293: 8:03am
there is nothing that can be compared to being self employed..with due diligence and God's help it will grow with time. working for someone is not guaranteed. she can be fired anytime........with time if u grow ur business and remain visionary, you will pay someone that amount.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by idris4r83(m): 8:09am
Oil n gas baby! she can employ somebody or a trusted relative to run her private business.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Plasmbob1(f): 8:09am
Damilare6293:
I'll go with the O $ G first. It's one of the most lucrative jobs in Nigeria and experience is needed before being self employed at all.
Working in that sector should give me some (if not all) of the time and capital to set up myself.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Kingkamba: 8:11am
better focus on your business, remember the popular saying that you can only be rich through business and not by been an employee of an organization, where you will be used and dumbed.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by 1metre: 8:15am
angelTI:she don't need to do 2 same time, she should concentrate on one
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by eezeribe(m): 8:16am
iamGraced:
For the fact that she opened a business and was still applying for jobs,means that the business was just a last resort and not her passion.
so she should close down the business and go for her 8—6pm job with 80k—100k salary.
That is what her brain is wired for.
People whose paradigms are designed by default to be in the left quadrant,have no business trying to be in the right quadrant because they will one day return to their natural habitat.
If she is still confused on what to do...
She can aswell close the business,reject the job offer and go back to her village and start weeding farms for people.
#My 50 cents.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by lonelydora(m): 8:19am
What if she takes the job and get sacked due to redundancy or whatever reason? Let her focus on her business ams put in more effort.
She can employ someone to manage the shop for her while working in the oil firm. Employing someone means she should be ready to talk and shout, she shouldn't expect the monthly income as when she was running it.
Whatever way, she has to decide herself
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Chuksemi(m): 8:20am
chronique:
Thank you. The only person that has sense.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by idu1(m): 8:23am
Job of 80-100k?
And she now want to be slave because of that salary?
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by otabuko(m): 8:30am
It's an opportunity to widen her horizon!
How do i mean?
She can employ someone to stay in her shop while she takes up the job and pump more money into her business.
The chances of meeting up with dope personalities is there as well.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by tolaxin(m): 8:36am
iamGraced:
She should hire a sales boy/girl to help her manage her business and go ahead and take the job. If a relative is living close to her shop, she can ask them to help her monitor the sales boy/girl activities from time to time.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Cchuks27(m): 8:39am
If its not government job, she should please focus on her business and look for strategies to grow it even more.
Let her think of it as a company (startup), not just a retail business. If she's very industrious, she can segment a niche for herself and start producing her own products. Mind her, its not gonna be easy and won't happen fast but over time.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Chidizman(m): 8:40am
Oil and Gas job of 80k? Which indigenous Oil firm is that? On the Island? That's crap. She should concentrate on her business, Nurture it till it blossoms.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Bumbae1(f): 8:41am
If she hasn'tgot start up fundsforher business
Then she should take the job ! Save and eventually start her own business
Tell her it is better to own your own and work for your self .. cons ( extremely hard , no start time or close time 24/7, loss is on your head everything falls on your should but if successful THE REWARD IS GREAT
I say go for oil job work save as much as you can
Alot of businesses crumble within the first year ! So she has to really be determined and know her craft
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by StOla: 8:48am
This one na palm oil and cooking gas firm.
Let her concentrate on her business, or get someone to run it while she collects her feeding allowance salary from the oil firm, if she is okay with the long work schedule and distant location.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by oniisaac: 8:49am
Hi... I will advice she focus on her business; grow it, innovate and be happy with her life.
Don't mistake jobs in IOCs (international oil company) /NOCs (Nigeria Oil Company) or Marginal Field Operators for jobs in oil servicing firms.
The oil and gas that is worth leaving Ur business are the IOCs(Mobil, shell,etc) then NOCs(Seplat etc) and maybe the MGOs (Energia, Midwestern etc). The rest are just service firm that does procurements and support services for the above categories.
80-100k is small money compared to the work she will be doing, she shouldn't even fall for the bait of "ull get a percentage from any job u bring in"... Its not as easy as every one thinks. So ur coz should rethink before jumping on the offer.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by culcid(m): 8:51am
I was once in her position, but different location . At the end I decided to do both, which I'm still doing till date.
I will advise her to find a way and combine both. She can achieve that by not expecting to make as much as she's making from her personal business. She should be willing to share her profit with the people that will aid her in running the business, while she's building her career.
She should also see her job as an avenue to expend her customer base.
Ikotu is far from Island, so she should start thinking of relocating the business to a place closer to her work, so that it will be easy to manage both.
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:51am
Bumbae1:Problem is when U get used to the routine of oil work and cant break out of the cycle of the 9-5 living
Re: Self Employment Or O & G Job by Bumbae1(f): 8:53am
BUTCHCASSIDY:But its just 80k can't survive on that ..
But iget what you mean at least its still a job .. starting business with no clue .. Not the way.. she can loose it all
