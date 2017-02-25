Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live (2962 Views)

Dem go to beat dis swansea ooo with this their goat defence

Mami self be chelsea fan

Beeni o! KTBFFH! Beeni o! KTBFFH!

Chelsea to win .



like if you agree 2 Likes

Chelsea go drop points today!! Quote me after 90mins. #TeamSwans

Hazard Sef

Mane started well but has some how dropped in performance, Sane is picking up, Zlatan is there, but Kante has been the signing of the season.

Goaaaaaal!!!!!!

Chelsea go drop points today!! Quote me after 90mins. #TeamSwans haters gonna hate...

Fab!!!!!

Goal!!!!!

Useless goal

Dem go to beat dis swansea ooo with this their goat defence

1-0 1-0

what a day to score! Fabregas class man

Fabregas!!!!!!!!!!

femi4 SmellingAnus CaptPlanet fredoooooo Unlimited22 make una come oh..

finally here 1-0 finally here 1-0

Fabregas

Useless goal pele pele

Nonsense

Beeni o! KTBFFH! Eleyii gidi gan o...



How are you mami Eleyii gidi gan o...How are you mami

forget Den.

*Adjust eye Glasses* lolz lolz

Fabianski na ode

Almost Own Goal

Ah swear. But Costa is a fool.

E dey smoke weed at times



Cesc 1 nil E dey smoke weed at timesCesc 1 nil

Kante dey playball like Makalele. He is what we call midfield anchorman and an end to end workhorse

E dey smoke weed at times



Cesc 1 nil

To Chelsea fans.. .It's not over till d Fat lady sings.. ....dis is football. Still #teamSwans for d weekend

Luiz make more mistakes na

VickyRotex:



Hahahaha babe pity them

Make we no do Oliver Twist. anyhow but e go b more than 2 goals. anyhow but e go b more than 2 goals.

God shall bless N'golo Kante.

Kante dey playball like Makalele. He is what we call midfield anchorman and an end to end workhorse

Yet he was bullied and slapped around by Dembele when they met. Yet he was bullied and slapped around by Dembele when they met. 1 Like