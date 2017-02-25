₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 4:15pm
Dem go to beat dis swansea ooo with this their goat defence
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by VickyRotex(f): 4:16pm
TheSlyone2:
Beeni o! KTBFFH!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by codedruns2(f): 4:16pm
Chelsea to win .
like if you agree
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Sammypedro18(m): 4:17pm
Chelsea go drop points today!! Quote me after 90mins. #TeamSwans
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 4:18pm
Hazard Sef
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 4:18pm
Mane started well but has some how dropped in performance, Sane is picking up, Zlatan is there, but Kante has been the signing of the season.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by paulpular(m): 4:19pm
Goaaaaaal!!!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by MxtaMichealz(m): 4:19pm
haters gonna hate...
Sammypedro18:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 4:19pm
Fab!!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 4:19pm
Goal!!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 4:19pm
Useless goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 4:19pm
Drummerboy15:1-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 4:19pm
what a day to score! Fabregas class man
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by EncephalonPikin(m): 4:20pm
Fabregas!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by femi4(m): 4:21pm
optional1:finally here 1-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by SirWere(m): 4:21pm
Fabregas
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by itunity007(m): 4:21pm
mukina2:pele
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Bitojoe(m): 4:22pm
Nonsense
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by TheSlyone2(m): 4:22pm
VickyRotex:Eleyii gidi gan o...
How are you mami
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by optional1(f): 4:22pm
ichommy:lolz
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by SirWere(m): 4:22pm
Fabianski na ode
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 4:22pm
Almost Own Goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by fredoooooo: 4:23pm
Unlimited22:
E dey smoke weed at times
Cesc 1 nil
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 4:23pm
Kante dey playball like Makalele. He is what we call midfield anchorman and an end to end workhorse
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 4:24pm
fredoooooo:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Sammypedro18(m): 4:24pm
To Chelsea fans.. .It's not over till d Fat lady sings.. ....dis is football. Still #teamSwans for d weekend
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by SirWere(m): 4:24pm
Luiz make more mistakes na
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by optional1(f): 4:25pm
VickyRotex:anyhow but e go b more than 2 goals.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 4:25pm
God shall bless N'golo Kante.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by SirWere(m): 4:26pm
yedidiah:
Yet he was bullied and slapped around by Dembele when they met.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Twizzy30(m): 4:26pm
GOAL! On his 300th Premier League appearance, Cesc opens the scoring! #CHESWA
Arsenal-Chelsea / Ucl Round Of 16: Arsenal Fc Vs Fc Porto 8:45 Pm / Europa League : Sporting Lisbon Vs Manchester City (1 - 0) On March 8th 2012
