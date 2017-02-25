₦airaland Forum

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 4:15pm
Dem go to beat dis swansea ooo with this their goat defence
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by VickyRotex(f): 4:16pm
TheSlyone2:

Mami self be chelsea fan

Beeni o! KTBFFH! cool
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by codedruns2(f): 4:16pm
Chelsea to win .

like if you agree

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Sammypedro18(m): 4:17pm
Chelsea go drop points today!! Quote me after 90mins. #TeamSwans
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 4:18pm
Hazard Sef
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 4:18pm
Mane started well but has some how dropped in performance, Sane is picking up, Zlatan is there, but Kante has been the signing of the season.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by paulpular(m): 4:19pm
Goaaaaaal!!!!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by MxtaMichealz(m): 4:19pm
haters gonna hate... cool
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 4:19pm
Fab!!!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 4:19pm
Goal!!!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 4:19pm
Useless goal angry
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 4:19pm
1-0
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 4:19pm
what a day to score! Fabregas class man
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by EncephalonPikin(m): 4:20pm
Fabregas!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by femi4(m): 4:21pm
finally here 1-0
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by SirWere(m): 4:21pm
Fabregas sad
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by itunity007(m): 4:21pm
grin
pele
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Bitojoe(m): 4:22pm
Nonsense
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by TheSlyone2(m): 4:22pm
Eleyii gidi gan o...

How are you mami
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by optional1(f): 4:22pm
lolz
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by SirWere(m): 4:22pm
Fabianski na ode grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 4:22pm
Almost Own Goal
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by fredoooooo: 4:23pm
Cesc 1 nil cool
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 4:23pm
Kante dey playball like Makalele. He is what we call midfield anchorman and an end to end workhorse
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 4:24pm
grin cool
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Sammypedro18(m): 4:24pm
To Chelsea fans.. .It's not over till d Fat lady sings.. ....dis is football. Still #teamSwans for d weekend
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by SirWere(m): 4:24pm
Luiz make more mistakes na grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by optional1(f): 4:25pm
VickyRotex:

Hahahaha babe pity them cheesy
Make we no do Oliver Twist. grin
anyhow but e go b more than 2 goals.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 4:25pm
God shall bless N'golo Kante.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by SirWere(m): 4:26pm
grin
Yet he was bullied and slapped around by Dembele when they met.

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (1 - 1) - Live by Twizzy30(m): 4:26pm
GOAL! On his 300th Premier League appearance, Cesc opens the scoring! #CHESWA

