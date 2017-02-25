₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,478 members, 3,386,207 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 07:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 (10529 Views)
Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 / Arsenal Vs Swansea (3 - 2) On 15th October 2016 / Champions League Draw On 25th August 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by wristbangle(m): 5:40pm
SirWere:
Very useless match
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by VickyRotex(f): 5:40pm
TheSlyone2:
Ko joorr mehn. Dem no fit equalize again!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by notmyrealmonika: 5:40pm
nanadeeva01:I will collect it on his behalf and give him when I get to London tomorrow
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by paulpular(m): 5:41pm
Costaaaaaaaaaaaa
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by edwife(f): 5:41pm
Goalllllllllllllll
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by JeffreyJamez(m): 5:41pm
Oooooooooh God!!
See goal na!!
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by VickyRotex(f): 5:42pm
wristbangle:
5 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by JeffreyJamez(m): 5:42pm
wristbangle:Ticket don cut
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Davidblen(m): 5:42pm
Pastor Costa Goallazio
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by edwife(f): 5:42pm
Edwife appears and suddenly my boys are back!
Blue babe is here.
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Agimor(m): 5:42pm
nanadeeva01:My Warri / Chelsea sister, you can send the kiss via courier to avoid all these kiss starve nairaland boys hijacking the kisses.... Well done Costa...
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Unlimited22: 5:42pm
Hazard is Bae.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Twizzy30(m): 5:42pm
Costa na weyrey aswear
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by ipledge10(m): 5:42pm
Now Haters can go to bed
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Agimor(m): 5:43pm
Imperious Chelsea!!!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 5:43pm
That is how to win. Good play from Hazard and nice goal from Costa. Though I wanted Costa out
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Dqueenzy(f): 5:43pm
Costaa!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by fredoooooo: 5:43pm
edwife:
Eddy
Gifs please
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by TheSlyone2(m): 5:43pm
VickyRotex:You get mouth... I like you
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by yedidiah(m): 5:44pm
why this coach no dey sub Costa Na? How will Batsuayi develop his game?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by TheSlyone2(m): 5:44pm
Edwife long time o
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by macjireh: 5:44pm
alright nah....Thread closed....game over.....Lemme com and be going....we haf win
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by fredoooooo: 5:44pm
Baba volley
Oossheey Costa
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by chimerase2: 5:45pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by wristbangle(m): 5:45pm
JeffreyJamez:
U and VickyRotex should please leave me alone
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 5:45pm
You see why I wanted Costa out - very lackadaisically complacent
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by fabulous80: 5:45pm
A goal from Costa. Good pass from Hazard. 3 - 1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Davidblen(m): 5:46pm
Haters Be Like
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:46pm
8 goals in 5 games!, Costa loves swansea.......
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by lilybonny(f): 5:47pm
Niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by edwife(f): 5:47pm
fredoooooo:
TheSlyone2:
I am here, busy life.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 5:48pm
(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply)
Belgium Vs Republic Of Ireland: Euro 2016 (3 - 0) On 18th June 2016 / Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur (2 - 0) On 11th Of February 2017 / Arsenal Vs Burnley (3 - 0) On 1st November 2014
Viewing this topic: xana101, Capableben(m), imarrpopson, wolverine1987, olaposer(m), kashman04(m), Marthaodion(f), IyanuFanoro(m), Ajuba1, Nikkyfuck(f), ForValour, sammytee59(m), Leez(m), yinparc, paulpular(m), wizzlyd(m), optional1(f), Eddiecute86(m) and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42