Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband's Properties Document Worth $1million
|Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by barcitymedia: 2:16pm
The Tonto Dikeh and Her Husband Churchill Olakunle marriage drama started as a joke until several publications came out online from the marriage Controversy.
The Marriage controversy started when it was revealed that Tonto Dikeh framed to blackmail her beloved husband Olakunle Churchill , that he was cheating on her with Emerging Nollywood Actress.
Tonto Dikeh husband, Churchill recently disclosed that he had no Female Personal Assistant on an interview with Toast Magazine, Rosy Meurer is just an ambassador to Big Church Foundation and not his Personal Assistant, He added.
While speaking to one of the wife's friend, he revealed to us that Churchill Left for Ghana when the Marriage Crisis started from the mother's in-law home where it was allegedly revealed that she pushed her mother in-law down and broke some properties in a bid to defend her marijuana lifestyle.
A Domestic aide in the family again leaked out to an Abuja Blogger, Barcity that Tonto Dikeh has eloped with her Son, Properties document valued at $1m , Money which is said to be worth over 300 million Naira, since then Tonto Dikeh is still not yet to be reached, She added.
The Househelp who pleaded not to be mentioned also buttressed that she overhead her madam pushing to take over Big Church Foundation as a subsidiary of Tonto Dikeh Foundation as she believes that it will make better impression for a celebrity actress who is big on the media.
Popular Comedian Gandoki also recently attacked Tonto Dikeh on Instagram and asked her to go back to her Marriage.
Tonto Dikeh also disclosed that her marriage with Churchill was based on Lies, Scam and that she also treated many STDs.
According to the Report from Tonto Dikeh's Instagram Page, she also denied that her husband Churchill bought her 2017 Lexus SUV which we have seen her drive in the City of Abuja and also at Big Church Foundation Eye Project which was held in Millennium park, Abuja.
NAWA OH!!! Who is deceiving who
http://theplatformnews.com/breaking-news--exposed-escapes-husbands-300m-naira/
SOURCE: BARCITY MEDIA
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Judasjudas(m): 2:24pm
women ehn! .. Fear them ..
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by benedictnsi(m): 2:30pm
I doubt the authenticity of this news.....
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Chinny5(f): 2:58pm
Show us proof o
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by adorablepepple(f): 3:20pm
Silly bloggers
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by nairalandfreak: 3:39pm
Na wa o
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by unclezuma: 3:39pm
I beg your pardon sir...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by LastSurvivor11: 3:39pm
When Tonto husband catches her
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by cao(f): 3:40pm
Y'all really need to learn the definition of elope.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by nairaman101: 3:40pm
hmmm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by dapsoneh: 3:40pm
Celeb marriage na wa oo!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by dbynonetwork: 3:41pm
Where I come from we always warn our girls never to marry an AFONJA MAN........
An average Afonja man sees MARRIAGE AS A BOY FRIEND AND GIRL THING.... they can never settle down with one wife...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Plasmbob1(f): 3:41pm
G
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Firstcitizen: 3:42pm
Every hungry blogger and online news platform can now weave a web of lies around Tonto Dike to get traffic.
Which house girl? Liars everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by SalamRushdie: 3:42pm
cao:
I tell you
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by rossyc(f): 3:42pm
Hmmm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Ogashub(m): 3:42pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by BrutalJab: 3:42pm
That's the plan.
She don get one child.
The next thing is for her to join the leagues of single mum and start fucking all around.
Churchill have been used.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by eleojo23: 3:42pm
gh
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by SunnyBlaze1(m): 3:42pm
I dont have anything to say bout dis
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by bignero: 3:43pm
ok...she part owner
so haters can hug transformer
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Nukualofa: 3:43pm
[center][/center]
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by bayocanny: 3:43pm
According to Tonto Dikeh
Her marriage was build on lies. She's nursing STD's She made Mr Churchill the kind of person he becomes today. She elope with a sum of $1million.
Tell me more, am listening
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Nukualofa: 3:43pm
cao:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by franciskaine(m): 3:43pm
Bloggers can be so annoying. No iota of fact in this gibberish, nothing but mere conjectures.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Mskrisx(f): 3:43pm
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by chykmoni(m): 3:44pm
Nawao
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by Landmark445: 3:44pm
J
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by iamGraced(f): 3:44pm
benedictnsi:
Very shallow thing...y always "house help say" "house help no say", if you want to lie why not be classy about it like saying " am inside source" smh for some PR ppl sha
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by joebeckz(m): 3:44pm
lol
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Elopes With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million by LAFO(f): 3:44pm
Tonto don return to FP.
(0) (Reply)
Designers & Celebs get together on the red Carpet / Ryan Seacrest's Nigerian Stalker / World Exclusive: Timaya ? All The Way
