Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by liljboy(m): 3:49pm
It’s okay to marry a woman old enough to be your mother, you can still explain that as love, but someone old enough to be your grandmother?
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by adadike281(f): 3:54pm
Anything for d money meanwhile his real wife is the one on African print by his right
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by nairalandbuzz(m): 4:00pm
No no no no no.... This is getting out of hand...
What??
Lalasticlala, imagining the guy giving the below to the old woman.... Puke and runs outta thread
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Laveda(f): 4:01pm
Ion beliive this shii
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by TrapQueen77(f): 4:05pm
Now tats the SLAY QUEEN
She rock her own wedding gown this type of picture inspired me a lot.. It only means, there's nothing too late for a "true love"
AGE IS JUZ A NUMBER
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by kllinxman(m): 4:21pm
Lies... On a wedding u can chose to snap with anybody, that's doz not make u the bride nor the groom... This might be a pix snapped on the womans diamond jubilee...
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by baZOOKer: 4:23pm
The person ahead of me is smart af
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 4:23pm
Lol.. Funny
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Chuknovski: 4:25pm
wehdon
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Zulu212: 5:02pm
anything for the green card jaree...mary her get to america,dump her ass and relocate to cannada
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by tubolancer(m): 5:08pm
Yee
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Gistedge(f): 5:57pm
choi! this one gidi gan!... omo with this stunt dem suppose give this guy "red" card straight... green card go too small.
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Gistedge(f): 5:59pm
hahahahaha na so.
TrapQueen77:
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by unclezuma: 6:16pm
When Onyibo marry blacks, they don't marry the aged, they don't marry the ugly, they don't marry our fat, they marry our best and dump their rejects and charity cases on us.
God have mercy on Africans.
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by talk2saintify(m): 6:17pm
lol
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by catmmaann(m): 6:17pm
liljboy:
I am sure that the black lady in the pic with them is his naija Wife
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 6:17pm
Are you sure you love her
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Vanessa88(f): 6:17pm
Ridiculous
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Jamiubond009(m): 6:17pm
Z
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by farouk2much(m): 6:17pm
age is jst a number jst faya ram dey go..........
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by dsocioemmy(m): 6:17pm
bloggers go just dey turn people head anyhow
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by talk2saintify(m): 6:18pm
liljboy:
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by thonyrule(m): 6:18pm
Oh no, this isn't good at all.... Its annoying
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by momodub: 6:18pm
Big lie
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by darfay: 6:18pm
E
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Zulfecar: 6:18pm
Love is blind
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by talk2saintify(m): 6:18pm
wer him suit
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by shutupareyouGOD: 6:19pm
All I see is a smart man. ..He knows she would die soon...saves him the stress of divorce.
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by Trexnemesis: 6:19pm
Irritation.
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by LAFO(f): 6:19pm
Brother Segun don marry oyinbo.
The sister beside him (Sister Bukola) is the real wife but because of green card and all....
Hustling things ab which kind love you wan call this one?
Re: Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 6:19pm
Notori Pali na.
