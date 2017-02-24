Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Young Man Married To Oyinbo Grandma (Photo) (12205 Views)

It’s okay to marry a woman old enough to be your mother, you can still explain that as love, but someone old enough to be your grandmother? 4 Likes 1 Share

Anything for d money meanwhile his real wife is the one on African print by his right 48 Likes 1 Share

No no no no no.... This is getting out of hand...



What??



Lalasticlala, imagining the guy giving the below to the old woman.... Puke and runs outta thread 5 Likes

Ion beliive this shii







Now tats the SLAY QUEEN



She rock her own wedding gown this type of picture inspired me a lot.. It only means, there's nothing too late for a "true love"





Lies... On a wedding u can chose to snap with anybody, that's doz not make u the bride nor the groom... This might be a pix snapped on the womans diamond jubilee... 19 Likes

anything for the green card jaree...mary her get to america,dump her ass and relocate to cannada 1 Like

choi! this one gidi gan!... omo with this stunt dem suppose give this guy "red" card straight... green card go too small.

When Onyibo marry blacks, they don't marry the aged, they don't marry the ugly, they don't marry our fat, they marry our best and dump their rejects and charity cases on us.



God have mercy on Africans.



Are you sure you love her

age is jst a number jst faya ram dey go..........

bloggers go just dey turn people head anyhow

Oh no, this isn't good at all.... Its annoying

Big lie

Love is blind

wer him suit

All I see is a smart man. ..He knows she would die soon...saves him the stress of divorce. 1 Like

Irritation.





Brother Segun don marry oyinbo.









The sister beside him (Sister Bukola) is the real wife but because of green card and all....







Hustling things ab which kind love you wan call this one? Brother Segun don marry oyinbo.The sister beside him (Sister Bukola) is the real wife but because of green card and all....Hustling things ab which kind love you wan call this one?