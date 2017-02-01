₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by PapiNigga: 4:17pm
The pretty wife-to-be, Ewaniademi and her heartthrob, Niyi Hamed are both classy, saucy, stylish, trendy, and elegant in these lovely pre-wedding photos. #sahsha2017
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/checkout-this-swagalicious-alhaja-in.html?m=1
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by PapiNigga: 4:17pm
more
6 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by SINZ(m): 4:21pm
Nice one!
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by EWAagoyin(m): 4:40pm
ewww to skinny ..... me like meat
10 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Tiny23(f): 4:42pm
This is very lovely
3 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Vision4God: 4:42pm
Hehehe
Congrats to them
1 Like
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Aderola15(f): 4:44pm
Wawuuuu
This is beautiful, me likey
#SlayingAlhaja
5 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Yuneehk(f): 4:46pm
EWAagoyin:Too skinny? Well, your poison, his food
Beautiful woman, Handsome man, lovely pictures.
20 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Pussickpunk(m): 4:56pm
rich men pikin...
3 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Tynasparks(f): 5:11pm
Beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by nikkypearl(f): 5:20pm
EWAagoyin:too skinny
anyways..meat dey plenty for market...goodluck
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by femo86(m): 5:45pm
EWAagoyin:
Me like am for bone....
Fish bone
Biscuit bone
Duck bone etc
6 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by enniewest(f): 5:55pm
Awwww
She is very pretty and classy
3 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:02pm
femo86:
Is well with you
1 Like
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Amarabae(f): 6:03pm
pre-wedding pics here and there. there is God o.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by yhermmie(f): 6:05pm
I love this!!
1 Like
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Haute: 6:07pm
enniewest:
You kinda look like a pretty version of Beverly Osu.
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by CaroLyner(f): 6:16pm
Denim on Denim.
Nice.
1 Like
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by ibroh22(m): 6:47pm
love this
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Opakan2: 6:57pm
Alhaja toh ja.. me likey
HML to the cute couple
1 Like
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by HateU2(f): 7:28pm
EWAagoyin:Another man's food is another man's poison. This babe is not even skinny
Nice piz
Yuneehk:Dont mind him
This babe still get flesh self
4 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by dreamworld: 8:27pm
Bokoharam, must they bring religion into everything, can't she keep the hijab at home
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by ufuosman: 8:30pm
Beautiful
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Baseema(f): 9:09pm
Beautiful, covered and chic
2 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Baseema(f): 9:13pm
dreamworld:seriously, is your brain paining you
13 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by salawustyles(m): 9:29pm
class fresh #respect
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Elmuaz(m): 9:35pm
dreamworld:She didnt do it to please you
4 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by dtruth50(m): 9:43pm
dreamworld:were u beg to open d it?
2 Likes
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by slurryeye: 9:49pm
Identity crisis
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by nairaman101: 9:49pm
lol
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Truman155(m): 9:49pm
baby la cute..
the guy la messup..
la me la snatch ...
yoloba afonja onye ofem.manu Muslim run's outta thread before babu comes back
|Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Hades2016(m): 9:50pm
EWAagoyin:my guy I da feel you
