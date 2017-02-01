Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby (11318 Views)

Ewaniademi and her heartthrob, Niyi Hamed are both classy, saucy, stylish, trendy, and elegant in these lovely pre-wedding photos. #sahsha2017







http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/checkout-this-swagalicious-alhaja-in.html?m=1 The pretty wife-to-be,and her heartthrob,are both classy, saucy, stylish, trendy, and elegant in these lovely pre-wedding photos. #sahsha2017 11 Likes 2 Shares

more 6 Likes

Nice one!

ewww to skinny ..... me like meat 10 Likes

This is very lovely 3 Likes

Hehehe

Congrats to them 1 Like





This is beautiful, me likey



#SlayingAlhaja WawuuuuThis is beautiful, me likey#SlayingAlhaja 5 Likes

EWAagoyin:

Too skinny? Well, your poison, his food



Beautiful woman, Handsome man, lovely pictures.

rich men pikin... 3 Likes

Beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

EWAagoyin:

too skinny
anyways..meat dey plenty for market...goodluck





anyways..meat dey plenty for market...goodluck

EWAagoyin:

ewww to skinny ..... me like meat

Me like am for bone....



Fish bone

Biscuit bone

Me like am for bone....Fish boneBiscuit boneDuck bone etc





She is very pretty and classy AwwwwShe is very pretty and classy 3 Likes

femo86:





Me like am for bone....



Fish bone

Biscuit bone

Duck bone etc

Is well with you 1 Like

pre-wedding pics here and there. there is God o. 1 Like 1 Share

I love this!! 1 Like

enniewest:

Awwww



She is very pretty and classy

You kinda look like a pretty version of Beverly Osu.

Denim on Denim.

Nice. 1 Like

love this

Alhaja toh ja.. me likey



HML to the cute couple 1 Like

EWAagoyin:

Another man's food is another man's poison. This babe is not even skinny





Nice piz Yuneehk:



Too skinny? Well, your poison, his food



Dont mind him
This babe still get flesh self

This babe still get flesh self 4 Likes

Bokoharam, must they bring religion into everything, can't she keep the hijab at home 1 Like 1 Share

Beautiful

Beautiful, covered and chic 2 Likes

dreamworld:

seriously, is your brain paining you

class fresh #respect

dreamworld:

She didnt do it to please you

dreamworld:

were u beg to open d it?

Identity crisis

lol

baby la cute..

the guy la messup..

la me la snatch ...













yoloba afonja onye ofem.manu Muslim run's outta thread before babu comes back