Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by PapiNigga: 4:17pm
The pretty wife-to-be, Ewaniademi and her heartthrob, Niyi Hamed are both classy, saucy, stylish, trendy, and elegant in these lovely pre-wedding photos. #sahsha2017



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/checkout-this-swagalicious-alhaja-in.html?m=1

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by PapiNigga: 4:17pm
more

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by SINZ(m): 4:21pm
Nice one! cool
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by EWAagoyin(m): 4:40pm
ewww to skinny ..... me like meat

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Tiny23(f): 4:42pm
This is very lovely

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Vision4God: 4:42pm
Hehehe
Congrats to them

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Aderola15(f): 4:44pm
Wawuuuu shocked shocked

This is beautiful, me likey kiss kiss

#SlayingAlhaja smiley

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Yuneehk(f): 4:46pm
EWAagoyin:
ewww to skinny ..... me like meat
Too skinny? Well, your poison, his food smiley

Beautiful woman, Handsome man, lovely pictures.

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Pussickpunk(m): 4:56pm
rich men pikin...

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Tynasparks(f): 5:11pm
Beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! kiss
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by nikkypearl(f): 5:20pm
EWAagoyin:
ewww to skinny ..... me like meat
too skinny


anyways..meat dey plenty for market...goodluck

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by femo86(m): 5:45pm
EWAagoyin:
ewww to skinny ..... me like meat

Me like am for bone.... grin grin

Fish bone
Biscuit bone
Duck bone etc

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by enniewest(f): 5:55pm
Awwww

She is very pretty and classy kiss

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:02pm
femo86:


Me like am for bone.... grin grin

Fish bone
Biscuit bone
Duck bone etc

Is well with you

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Amarabae(f): 6:03pm
pre-wedding pics here and there. there is God o.

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by yhermmie(f): 6:05pm
I love this!!

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Haute: 6:07pm
enniewest:
Awwww

She is very pretty and classy kiss

You kinda look like a pretty version of Beverly Osu.
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by CaroLyner(f): 6:16pm
Denim on Denim.
Nice.

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by ibroh22(m): 6:47pm
love this
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Opakan2: 6:57pm
Alhaja toh ja.. me likey

HML to the cute couple

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by HateU2(f): 7:28pm
EWAagoyin:
ewww to skinny ..... me like meat
Another man's food is another man's poison. This babe is not even skinny undecided


Nice piz
Yuneehk:

Too skinny? Well, your poison, his food smiley

Beautiful woman, Handsome man, lovely pictures.
Dont mind him
This babe still get flesh self

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by dreamworld: 8:27pm
Bokoharam, must they bring religion into everything, can't she keep the hijab at home

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by ufuosman: 8:30pm
Beautiful
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Baseema(f): 9:09pm
Beautiful, covered and chic kiss

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Baseema(f): 9:13pm
dreamworld:
Bokoharam, must they bring religion into everything, can't she keep the hijab at home
seriously, is your brain paining you

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by salawustyles(m): 9:29pm
class fresh #respect
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Elmuaz(m): 9:35pm
dreamworld:
Bokoharam, must they bring religion into everything, can't she keep the hijab at home
She didnt do it to please you

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by dtruth50(m): 9:43pm
dreamworld:
Bokoharam, must they bring religion into everything, can't she keep the hijab at home
were u beg to open d it?

Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by slurryeye: 9:49pm
Identity crisis
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by nairaman101: 9:49pm
lol
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Truman155(m): 9:49pm
baby la cute..
the guy la messup..
la me la snatch ...






yoloba afonja onye ofem.manu Muslim run's outta thread before babu comes back
Re: Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby by Hades2016(m): 9:50pm
EWAagoyin:
ewww to skinny ..... me like meat
my guy I da feel you grin

