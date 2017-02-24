Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seun Egbegbe Granted N5million Bail, Smiles (Photo) (18376 Views)

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/seun-egbegbe-all-smiles-as-he-finally.html After his bail hearing was adjourned to today, Friday 24, due to the failure of the police to file a counter affidavit, Seun has been granted 5Million bail from Federal High Court, Ikoyi.Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo who presided over the case ruled Mr. Seun should be granted bail once he meets bail requirements."Both accused should be granted bail of N5million with two sureties each in a sum of N2.5million. That is four sureties altogether. One of the sureties must be a civil servant who has attained level 16 while the other surety must be a land owner in any part of Lagos metropolis."."The landowner must submit Certificate of Ownership of the landed property and while the civil servant must submit his international passport to the court. The four sureties must swear to an affidavit while the house and office addresses and telephone number will be verified by the court," she added. 2 Shares

Congrats to HIM.

congrats but learn from past mistake 1 Like

Phew



He needs to help "kidnap" a new Range Rover for Miss Cocoberry 1 Like

Nigeria tire me, this guy suppose die for jail. Thief!!! 11 Likes

Nigeria sef



U use stolen money to pay to thieves for bail.

Robbing Peter to pay Paul. 1 Like

one of his role models was celebrated by a state governor, senators, house of assembly members and some iddiotic fellows. i won't be surprised if he throws a party and the IG attends. 1 Like

And he will soon deny that he was arrested and detained 2 Likes

On a serious note, this guy needs deliverance from whatever is pursuing him. 2 Likes

hell got loose.

Bail all you can, the man simply needs Jesus for Saving!!!!! Cuzz he still will steal





Awon aiye lon soro.... He is still going back to steal...By May endingAwon aiye lon soro.... 5 Likes

I am. Sure if it was some casual dude, the Nigga will rot in prison but because this is some "popular" guy he can just walks in and out of prison anytime he wishes?



This country is in the toilet fam! 5 Likes

All I can see is his Versace slippers.

Abeg does bail means he's discharged and acquitted? The way some people are congratulating him is as if he just won a court case proving him innocent. 4 Likes

9ja we hail d

SEUN! SEUN! SEUN!



IF U STEAL AGAIN , THIS TYME NA FLOOGING, DIRTY SLAP AND PANTI FOREVER!

HELP YOURSELF!

GO CHURCH! 3 Likes

Thief,he will never change cos stealing has infested his blood. I just hate the guy with passion I just do not know why.

Useless afonja. 1 Like

Something tells me that this guy predicament is spiritual. Does he have any criminal record about 10 years ago?



Let's not be judgemental but offer prayers.



They should take him to a strong man of God. 2 Likes

Oyind17:

Nigeria tire me, this guy suppose die for jail. Thief!!! Dayuumm

He looks so dirty

The problem some times is that people don't always read or comprehend properly.



The court granted him bail. BUT he has NOT been bailed until the bail conditions are met. Meaning that the Producer/Phone Thief/Impersonator called Seun Egbegbe is STILL in prison cooling off.



So people here saying congrats "I'm not hhhunderstanding" ?? 1 Like

Does that mean no charges will be pressed against him?



Moreso, what's the fate of those he'd swindled before his arrest, because ayam nut ondastandeen oo

This dude is really sick, I suspect drug addiction, Crack would make one do anything for money.

Most dealers don't even try out their products.

That's to show you how evil that stuff is.

why this handsome guy choose stealing as hobby? 1 Like