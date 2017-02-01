Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year (5570 Views)

The event sponsored by Etisalat Nigeria is part of an ongoing #BreakFreecampaign which encourages Nigerians to live outside the box and embrace the opportunities they have to achieve their dreams.



The event was won by Raymond,the last man standing after 24hrs #BreakFree Dance Challenge.He was given a brand new car,brand new phone and Etisalat airtime for a whole year.







A brand new car ??



Where is the car ??



All i can see is a Keke 9 Likes 1 Share

Woow,dis made front page without any coment

ok

What about the resources to maintain the car..





Smh







Ok

the car is small for Etisalat standard... Haba the car is small for Etisalat standard... Haba 9 Likes

If na person wey do well academics.. Na handshake dem go give am 6 Likes

Wow

Congratulations And jubilation in our nation,celebration

can that car be repainted after it's been won 1 Like

I really do not understand what D competition is all about with D title #Break Free# are dey saying 1 shld let loose 4rm D village witch running after him/her



And I still can't decipher D correlation BTW #thinking outside d box# and a 24hr party where all u Ve 2 do is dance all Tru.



Or am I D only person thinking inside D Box. Cos 2 me Dre is no box here let alone thinking outside it 2 Likes

I wonder why this reach the FP.... First class students are out there but never eon this kind thing .... I book space

These multinationals re very good at dashing out cheap things. Just imagine the Hyundai toy after Hours of dancing. They could have just giving out a bicycle 1 Like

he's successful now afterall I'm in love...........already.....he's successful now afterall

Wait , you mean the guy actually dance for one full day (24hrs) non stop to win, and i can't even dance for 20mins !!

Anuoluwapo23 : is this not the same competition you were ranting about, and creating meaningless thread up and down for, why did you have to modify or did they bribe you?

IF NAHH THIS DANCE BELOW MY COMMENT E NO SEE PEN WIN 1 Like 1 Share

Is this a tricycle or what?

we are in the capitalist world, where everything is now about profit maximization. D society does not see any creativity in the academic circles. wat a society.

Now is dance, party, smoke, and win exciting prices

That's why the next generation will not want to go to school. 2 Likes

Where is the car

So after a year,all the places he drove the car to,he will now trek there??no be square1 b dat?? Y u no kukuma give him d car and turn it into cash? God forbid bad thing



And they will collect the phone and airtime??



babyfaceafrica:

If na person wey do well academics.. Na handshake dem go give am Bros ah tell you! the best student in my department in the last academic session all he got was a letter of encouragement Bros ah tell you! the best student in my department in the last academic session all he got was a letter of encouragement 1 Like