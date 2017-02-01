₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by henryanna36: 5:14pm
The first and the biggest 24 hour party in Naija was held between 12pm on February 23rd and 12pm on February 24th 2017 at the coolest spot in Lagos – the Hard Rock Café.
The event sponsored by Etisalat Nigeria is part of an ongoing #BreakFreecampaign which encourages Nigerians to live outside the box and embrace the opportunities they have to achieve their dreams.
The event was won by Raymond,the last man standing after 24hrs #BreakFree Dance Challenge.He was given a brand new car,brand new phone and Etisalat airtime for a whole year.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/raymond-wins-24hrs-etisalat-breakfree.html
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by henryanna36: 5:14pm
1 Share
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:56pm
A brand new car ??
Where is the car ??
All i can see is a Keke
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by adedayo3193(m): 6:57pm
Woow,dis made front page without any coment
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by bazzyblings: 6:57pm
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by ibroh22(m): 6:57pm
ok
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by ireneony(f): 6:57pm
What about the resources to maintain the car..
Smh
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by omoiyami65: 6:57pm
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by kings09(m): 6:58pm
Ok
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 6:58pm
the car is small for Etisalat standard... Haba
9 Likes
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by babyfaceafrica: 6:58pm
If na person wey do well academics.. Na handshake dem go give am
6 Likes
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by Brendaniel: 6:58pm
Wow
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by kings09(m): 6:58pm
Ahn ahn
SweetBoyFriend:
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by khalidjnr(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by willi926(m): 6:59pm
Congratulations And jubilation in our nation,celebration
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by creamylicious(f): 6:59pm
can that car be repainted after it's been won
1 Like
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by oluwayimika123: 6:59pm
I really do not understand what D competition is all about with D title #Break Free# are dey saying 1 shld let loose 4rm D village witch running after him/her
And I still can't decipher D correlation BTW #thinking outside d box# and a 24hr party where all u Ve 2 do is dance all Tru.
Or am I D only person thinking inside D Box. Cos 2 me Dre is no box here let alone thinking outside it
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by RealAAdekunjo: 6:59pm
I wonder why this reach the FP.... First class students are out there but never eon this kind thing .... I book space
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by 0b10010011: 6:59pm
These multinationals re very good at dashing out cheap things. Just imagine the Hyundai toy after Hours of dancing. They could have just giving out a bicycle
1 Like
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by freshmimi: 7:00pm
I'm in love...........already..... he's successful now afterall
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by ANIEXTY(m): 7:00pm
Wait , you mean the guy actually dance for one full day (24hrs) non stop to win, and i can't even dance for 20mins !!
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by Iphone5: 7:00pm
Anuoluwapo23 : is this not the same competition you were ranting about, and creating meaningless thread up and down for, why did you have to modify or did they bribe you?
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by loobby(m): 7:00pm
IF NAHH THIS DANCE BELOW MY COMMENT E NO SEE PEN WIN
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by shamecurls(m): 7:01pm
Is this a tricycle or what?
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by gbemmy2k10(m): 7:01pm
we are in the capitalist world, where everything is now about profit maximization. D society does not see any creativity in the academic circles. wat a society.
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by jagphils: 7:02pm
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by wapadunk(m): 7:02pm
Now is dance, party, smoke, and win exciting prices
.
.
.
That's why the next generation will not want to go to school.
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by yinkson(m): 7:02pm
Where is the car
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by sapele1: 7:02pm
Ehn ehn So after a year,all the places he drove the car to,he will now trek there??no be square1 b dat?? Y u no kukuma give him d car and turn it into cash? God forbid bad thing
And they will collect the phone and airtime??
The guy gan self! How person go dance for 24 hours?? U be winch/wizard?
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by eitsei(m): 7:03pm
babyfaceafrica:Bros ah tell you! the best student in my department in the last academic session all he got was a letter of encouragement
1 Like
|Re: Guy Wins Etisalat Dance Challenge, Gets Brand New Car, Phone, Airtime For 1 Year by omoiyami65: 7:03pm
....
