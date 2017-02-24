Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Sacks All NCAA Directors (11801 Views)

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transport , on Friday approved the sack of all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority with immediate effect .



The General Manager , Public Relations, NCAA , Mr Sam Adurogboye , confirmed the development, saying “ It is true that the directors have been disengaged but I don ’ t have details of the reasons given for the action by the ministry . ”



A total of 10 directors were sacked after the approval was given to the ministry by the government .

The directors affected by the purge were Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts ) , Dr Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards ) , Mr Aba Ejembi ( Director of Administration) and Mr Emmanuel Ogunbami ( Director of Licensing) .

Others were Mr Benedict Adeyileka ( Director of Airworthiness ), Mr Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation ), Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi ( Director of Consumer Protection ) , Capt . Ayodele Sasegbon ( Director of General Aviation ), and Mr Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources) .



The affected directors were immediately ordered to handover to the next in command in their various directorates , who will in the interim take charge of activities in their directorates .



With the sack of the directors , it is only the Director- General , Capt . Muhtar Usman , that remains in the saddle of the regulatory agency .



The government had on October 12 , 2016 , sacked and demoted 22 directors and general managers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria .



The restructuring was based on the recommendations of the Presidential Committee chaired by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo - Ita .

The Minister of State for Aviation , Sen . Hadi Sirika , had said the restructuring would be extended to the NCAA and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency which were also currently over bloated .



Might this be a fallout of Osinbajo's visit to MMA?

The aviation sector is ripe for a right old shake up. Hope it yields results. 35 Likes

It has been overdue, we need the purging, nothing is doing well at our airport system, rotten directors, this would make other sit right 9 Likes

Na waooo Buhari is a historic error that shouldn't have befallen Nigeria. I wonder how changing NCAA directors revive our crumbling aviation sector.



Under Buhari. Aero became a show of itself,

Arik is nothing to write home about, Discovery air packed up, 4 Likes 1 Share

Expecting more sacks especially in the power sector starting from fashiola. 8 Likes

Please let's convert the bloated Presidential fleet to Nigeria Airways or Nigeria Airlines 3 Likes

I have confidence in our president Prof Yemi Osibanjo. I believe in no distance time an obvious positive change shall be seen 3 Likes

I'm liking this already 11 Likes

Who is Fashiola? minister of power minister of power

a rocket scientist who does not know what a rocket is nor can define it a rocket scientist who does not know what a rocket is nor can define it 3 Likes

funny enough if these happened when buhari is still in the country certain people could have been shouting ethnic cleasing 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol, osinbajo is action packed. I still wonder why afonjas prefer the dullard 4 Likes

Osinbajo should visit immigration passport office and watch officers collect double the official price of passports right before his eyes. That is how bold corruption has become in Nigeria. 34 Likes 2 Shares

After him go shine teeth with them yesterday, him come sack them today. up V.P 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't miss Nigerian police waste of money. 1 Like 1 Share

Winsh cry for nyt, pikin die for morning.. Na who kill d pikin? So dis country had been on auto pilot all these while. Has anyone noticed how Osinbande has been much more proactive dan PMB.. Abeg make him no com back anytime soon ooo.. 3 Likes

dahaz:

funny enough if these happened when buhari is still in the country certain people could have been shouting ethnic cleasing The orders may not have come from Osinbajo. Remember, the Senate is still reading "Buhari's letters" form London. The orders may not have come from Osinbajo. Remember, the Senate is still reading "Buhari's letters" form London. 1 Like

DelGardo:

Might this be a fallout of Osinbajo's visit to MMA?

The aviation sector is ripe for a right old shake up. Hope it yields results.



That is my President working. 5 Likes 1 Share

Please let's convert the bloated Presidential fleet to Nigeria Airways or Nigeria Airlines

Nigeria is sounding more like a hell than a country Nigeria is sounding more like a hell than a country

massive hurricane, this people don't know there job no improvement... every single sack was a hit back 2 back osibanjo continue, we dey your back 2 Likes

that is what am saying. sack them all. this call for celebration.

extend this hurricane osinbanjo to all government parastatals.

mama osazee abeg give me one can gulder make I celebrate. bring am joor even if he nor cold. nor worry fashola go soon feel the hurricane 2 Likes

Sacked? Or Retired? Nigeria and their News Media............Sacked? Or Retired?

Make dem sack everybody jare. Aviation sector just useless.

Osibanjo is technically campaigning for 2019. Watch out.

The "Mere Commissioner" is working 4 Likes 1 Share