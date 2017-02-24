₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:43pm
The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transport , on Friday approved the sack of all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority with immediate effect .
www.punchng.com/fg-sacks-ncaa-directors/
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by DelGardo: 7:49pm
Might this be a fallout of Osinbajo's visit to MMA?
The aviation sector is ripe for a right old shake up. Hope it yields results.
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Jabioro: 7:53pm
It has been overdue, we need the purging, nothing is doing well at our airport system, rotten directors, this would make other sit right
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by TPAND: 8:07pm
Na waooo Buhari is a historic error that shouldn't have befallen Nigeria. I wonder how changing NCAA directors revive our crumbling aviation sector.
Under Buhari. Aero became a show of itself,
Arik is nothing to write home about, Discovery air packed up,
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by ucheheart(m): 8:07pm
Expecting more sacks especially in the power sector starting from fashiola.
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Ioannes(m): 8:08pm
Yaaaaayyyy!!,
#dancingEtighi*
Please let's convert the bloated Presidential fleet to Nigeria Airways or Nigeria Airlines
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Ioannes(m): 8:09pm
ucheheart:
Who is Fashiola?
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Temptee101(m): 8:10pm
I have confidence in our president Prof Yemi Osibanjo. I believe in no distance time an obvious positive change shall be seen
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Grundig: 8:11pm
hurricane Osinbajo
I'm liking this already
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by ucheheart(m): 8:13pm
Ioannes:minister of power
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by id911(m): 8:13pm
Ioannes:
a rocket scientist who does not know what a rocket is nor can define it
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by dahaz(m): 8:18pm
funny enough if these happened when buhari is still in the country certain people could have been shouting ethnic cleasing
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by basilo102: 8:25pm
Lol, osinbajo is action packed. I still wonder why afonjas prefer the dullard
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by deji15: 8:25pm
Osinbajo should visit immigration passport office and watch officers collect double the official price of passports right before his eyes. That is how bold corruption has become in Nigeria.
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by thinkdip(m): 8:42pm
After him go shine teeth with them yesterday, him come sack them today. up V.P
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by slimfit1(m): 8:56pm
Don't miss Nigerian police waste of money.
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Nbote(m): 8:57pm
Winsh cry for nyt, pikin die for morning.. Na who kill d pikin? So dis country had been on auto pilot all these while. Has anyone noticed how Osinbande has been much more proactive dan PMB.. Abeg make him no com back anytime soon ooo..
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by EdCure: 8:58pm
dahaz:The orders may not have come from Osinbajo. Remember, the Senate is still reading "Buhari's letters" form London.
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by AngelicBeing: 9:13pm
DelGardo:Dayuum
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by AntiWailer: 9:13pm
Nice.
That is my President working.
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Michaelpresh(m): 9:14pm
eh
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by richeeyo(m): 9:14pm
Ioannes:
Wise one bro
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by anotherydz(m): 9:15pm
Nigeria is sounding more like a hell than a country
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Eleniyan15(m): 9:15pm
massive hurricane, this people don't know there job no improvement... every single sack was a hit back 2 back osibanjo continue, we dey your back
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by slawomir: 9:15pm
that is what am saying. sack them all. this call for celebration.
extend this hurricane osinbanjo to all government parastatals.
mama osazee abeg give me one can gulder make I celebrate. bring am joor even if he nor cold. nor worry fashola go soon feel the hurricane
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by samvanpat(m): 9:16pm
1 minute silence to the sackist!!!
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by point5: 9:16pm
See gobe...
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by ehissi(m): 9:16pm
Nigeria and their News Media............
Sacked? Or Retired?
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by loomer: 9:16pm
Make dem sack everybody jare. Aviation sector just useless.
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by donsteady(m): 9:16pm
Osibanjo is technically campaigning for 2019. Watch out.
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Fuyoma: 9:17pm
The "Mere Commissioner" is working
|Re: FG Sacks All NCAA Directors by Nairalane: 9:17pm
Let's hear their own side of the story first. Them might say, they were just transferred from one place to anoda.
