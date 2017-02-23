₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Towncrier247: 8:14pm
See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3647485/i.g-yusuf-ibb-university-lecturers
Read the report sent in by students of the school below..
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/ibb-university-lecturer-stripped-Unclad.html
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Towncrier247: 8:14pm
Hmm, all these lecturers need to be more responsible
See all his uncensored unclad photos HERE
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by SINZ(m): 8:15pm
LOL
Serves him right!
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by ELShehzad: 8:37pm
na only God knw when Konji go knw hin father now
2 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by EKITI001: 10:14pm
hmmnmn
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by nairaman101: 10:14pm
hmm
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Morhziez(m): 10:15pm
wehdone sir
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by figure007: 10:15pm
More of it please ...wish same thing happen to this side of the country the west Nigeria pls ....
3 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Desdola(m): 10:16pm
He should be castrated asap
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by alcapone7: 10:16pm
nemesis has caught up with him.
but wait oo since he does this kinda stuff,doesn't he know hes not supposed to go to d girls hunting ground,he shud have a rented a room to avoid this kinda stuff.its just that d guy cup don full.truly who the gods wants to kill,first they take his wisdom
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Jdesilentkiller(m): 10:17pm
Foolish man
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:17pm
Serves him right
Why dem sensor the pic na??
Allow us see hin ton-to na
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Michellla(f): 10:17pm
With his tiny Peepee
6 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Olasco93: 10:17pm
Mumuish Yesufu. He no even get swag. The Uncircumsized Phillistine was caught in za oza room.
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by dingbang(m): 10:17pm
Something must be d reason for the down fall of a man... And woe to that man if it be a woman
2 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Viccur(m): 10:17pm
What my eyes are seeing my mouth can talk not. Expecting same in OAU asap
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by femijunior4: 10:18pm
Lol bad market make I go see Nike for house ooo make she no try Dis kind joke with me .lol I go first check toilet before I start.
3 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Boss13: 10:18pm
What a man. He forgets to apply the teachings of the rule book - never approach a woman within her circle of influence when soliciting for sex, more particularly, when you are aware you are not in a relationship with her.
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by dingbang(m): 10:18pm
Michellla:how did u see d tiny peepee abeg...
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by jworos(m): 10:18pm
Everyday for the thief one day for the owner
After you don cram finish one lecturer con fail you
2 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Longcucumber(m): 10:18pm
See as the man day shapeless.shapeless and shameless animal.
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by AlexCk: 10:18pm
Hahahaha,
I like this,
Lecturers and stressing students tho,
Infact y censoring his face,
This op sef
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by AshawoGirl(f): 10:18pm
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by lonelydora(m): 10:18pm
Kudos to the guys that planned this.
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Ogashub(m): 10:19pm
This is the real story from an eye witness in the lodge were it happened
http://ogashub.com.ng/ibb-university-lecturer-setup-and-exposed-by-female-student/
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by mulattoclaroo(m): 10:19pm
See wetin toto dey cause. The guy couldn't keep his dick in his pants. Him no wise? How could a girl tell him to come to her house for sex and he willing and gladly went. But why is the girl's boyfriend posing with the lecturer as if he's Tekno or Jim Iyke?
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by nNEOo(m): 10:19pm
Now that's what I call ball....that girl had gat to date me....i love balling gurls
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by Idorables: 10:19pm
I love this. Looks like something I would do
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by AgentGoat: 10:19pm
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students by ojimbo(m): 10:19pm
Do the needfull. He deserve this
