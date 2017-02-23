Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students (4439 Views)

Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights / Two Ladies Fight Over Boyfriend, Strip Each Other Unclad (Photos) / Busted: Senior Lecturer Of The University Of Abuja Was Caught On Camera Furk!n (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Read the report sent in by students of the school below..



A 400 level female student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, IBBU, Lapai, Niger, state decided to finally put an end to the torture, emotional and academic blackmail suffered by female students in the university for years. A lecturer of English department named Ishaq Yusuf popularly known as I G Yusuf was caught pants down with one of his preys. I G is fond of failing female students who refuse to succumb to his sexual advances.





Also if you are a guy and he finds you around any girls he likes, you are sure of carryingover his course just for that reason. The 400level student in question av bin Carrying over his course since 100level. He is still on her case up till yesterday.



She decided to set him up, when he requested to come to her room. She arranged with some of her male friends and they hid in her toilet. I G Yusuf came to the room and she decided to play along and he stripped down for her ready for action.



The guys Came out of the toilet and instructed him to remain that way and they took a nude picture of him. Innocent students tears and prayers have been answered and we need a serious disciplinary action against him. He has been going scot free all this years.

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/ibb-university-lecturer-stripped-Unclad.html See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3647485/i.g-yusuf-ibb-university-lecturers 1 Like





See all his uncensored unclad photos HERE Hmm, all these lecturers need to be more responsible







Serves him right! LOLServes him right! 1 Like

na only God knw when Konji go knw hin father now 2 Likes

hmmnmn

hmm

wehdone sir

More of it please ...wish same thing happen to this side of the country the west Nigeria pls .... 3 Likes

He should be castrated asap

nemesis has caught up with him.

but wait oo since he does this kinda stuff,doesn't he know hes not supposed to go to d girls hunting ground,he shud have a rented a room to avoid this kinda stuff.its just that d guy cup don full.truly who the gods wants to kill,first they take his wisdom 1 Like

Foolish man 1 Like

Serves him right



Why dem sensor the pic na??

Allow us see hin ton-to na 1 Like

With his tiny Peepee 6 Likes

Mumuish Yesufu. He no even get swag. The Uncircumsized Phillistine was caught in za oza room.

Something must be d reason for the down fall of a man... And woe to that man if it be a woman 2 Likes

What my eyes are seeing my mouth can talk not. Expecting same in OAU asap

Lol bad market make I go see Nike for house ooo make she no try Dis kind joke with me .lol I go first check toilet before I start. 3 Likes

What a man. He forgets to apply the teachings of the rule book - never approach a woman within her circle of influence when soliciting for sex, more particularly, when you are aware you are not in a relationship with her.

Michellla:

With his tiny Peepee how did u see d tiny peepee abeg... how did u see d tiny peepee abeg...





After you don cram finish one lecturer con fail you Everyday for the thief one day for the ownerAfter you don cram finish one lecturer con fail you 2 Likes

See as the man day shapeless.shapeless and shameless animal. 1 Like







I like this,





Lecturers and stressing students tho,



Infact y censoring his face,

This op sef Hahahaha,I like this,Lecturers and stressing students tho,Infact y censoring his face,This op sef

Kudos to the guys that planned this. 1 Like





http://ogashub.com.ng/ibb-university-lecturer-setup-and-exposed-by-female-student/ This is the real story from an eye witness in the lodge were it happened

See wetin toto dey cause. The guy couldn't keep his dick in his pants. Him no wise? How could a girl tell him to come to her house for sex and he willing and gladly went. But why is the girl's boyfriend posing with the lecturer as if he's Tekno or Jim Iyke?

Now that's what I call ball....that girl had gat to date me....i love balling gurls

I love this. Looks like something I would do

1 Like