Source: Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky with EMIR of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in the 1990's in Sudan.Source: http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-emir-sanusi-with.html?m=1

Small world

One is now an emir while the other rots in jail. Life is full of incosistence 20 Likes 1 Share

Life sha

Bros, shey you fit trek am?

Collabo since time immemorial

is that not beer?



It is not in the ablution kettle this time??



And these guys are promoters of Sharia!



kontunu....

Bros, shey you fit trek am?

To Sudan...small ish, where people dey trek to Europe.

Noted.

Both graduated from the same department in ABU 5 Likes

is that not beer?



It is not in the ablution kettle this time??



And these guys are promoters of Sharia!



kontunu....

Just for once this year



Just for once this year

Use that thing

Sanusi de Smart kid turned smart CBN gov, now smart Emir.

What exactly should we do about this? 1 Like

One is now an emir while the other rots in jail. Life is full of incosistence that doesn't mean d emir might not end up in jail too and d other regain his freedom.

that doesn't mean d emir might not end up in jail too and d other regain his freedom.

Remember emir Dasuki.

no the world is not "SMALL" just that we are few in it

Powerful men sitted

I suspect this man is dead or greatly decapitated. This government fears the backlash it will receive if his true state is known.



Why would you arrest someone and lock him away without any trial or info?

Who is his lawyer? Is his family in contact? Is he even alive?



This is gross human rights violation. Typical with African government. 1 Like

Politics or religion? 1 Like

Now They have all gained power, they now put one in jail and his witches is now hurting them and the President. Those guy in Black are so mean.

Hope no recession in the 90's

Una well done ooo. Discussing islamization of Nigeria of course.

And the One in Jail might be the Witches behind Buhari's Illness.

is that not beer?



It is not in the ablution kettle this time??



And these guys are promoters of Sharia!



kontunu....

Looks like coke to me

so unfortunate.

They were all terrorists...



One became Emir and denounced them.

Before he and some others started tajdid.

Sai Zakzaky, sai babamu.