|Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by Nnamdd1(m): 6:25am
Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky with EMIR of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in the 1990's in Sudan.
Source: http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-emir-sanusi-with.html?m=1
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by unclezuma: 6:29am
Small world
3 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by Ahmadgani(m): 6:29am
One is now an emir while the other rots in jail. Life is full of incosistence
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by Alasi20(m): 6:31am
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
Life sha
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by CplusJason(m): 6:33am
unclezuma:Bros, shey you fit trek am?
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by sarrki(m): 6:33am
Collabo since time immemorial
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by Kollyman: 6:34am
is that not beer?
It is not in the ablution kettle this time??
And these guys are promoters of Sharia!
kontunu....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by unclezuma: 6:48am
CplusJason:
To Sudan...small ish, where people dey trek to Europe.
3 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by madridguy(m): 6:52am
Noted.
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by Omagago(m): 6:54am
Both graduated from the same department in ABU
5 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by sarrki(m): 6:55am
Kollyman:
Just for once this year
Use that thing
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:07am
Sanusi de Smart kid turned smart CBN gov, now smart Emir.
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by Homeboiy: 7:22am
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by omenkaLives: 7:25am
What exactly should we do about this?
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by dokyOloye: 7:30am
Ahmadgani:that doesn't mean d emir might not end up in jail too and d other regain his freedom.
Remember emir Dasuki.
6 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by odogwu2007: 9:02am
unclezuma:no the world is not "SMALL" just that we are few in it
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 9:15am
Powerful men sitted
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by tempest01(m): 9:16am
I suspect this man is dead or greatly decapitated. This government fears the backlash it will receive if his true state is known.
Why would you arrest someone and lock him away without any trial or info?
Who is his lawyer? Is his family in contact? Is he even alive?
This is gross human rights violation. Typical with African government.
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by berrystunn(m): 9:16am
Politics or religion?
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by SuperBlack: 9:17am
Now They have all gained power, they now put one in jail and his witches is now hurting them and the President. Those guy in Black are so mean.
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 9:17am
Hope no recession in the 90's
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by crackhouse(m): 9:17am
Una well done ooo. Discussing islamization of Nigeria of course.
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by SuperBlack: 9:19am
Ahmadgani:And the One in Jail might be the Witches behind Buhari's Illness.
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by tempest01(m): 9:20am
Kollyman:
Looks like coke to me
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by ugoflo2013: 9:20am
so unfortunate.
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by smithsydny(m): 9:20am
Z
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by mployer(m): 9:22am
They were all terrorists...
One became Emir and denounced them.
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by Tecnom3: 9:23am
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by juman(m): 9:23am
Before he and some others started tajdid.
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by juman(m): 9:24am
Sai Zakzaky, sai babamu.
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi With Sheikh Zakzaky In Sudan In 1990 (Throwback Photo) by haywire1: 9:25am
Ahmadgani:
So u think Zakzaky is in jail,lol, Wake up from ur dream .. He is somewhere chilling .... Nigerians wake up, he's to powerful to be jailed like a lab rat....
#
