|Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by olayinka807: 7:19am
Popular gospel singer, Tope has lost her mother who died at the age of 70. She shared her mum's photo on her Instagram page and wrote; "I want to announce the glorious exist of my mother Madam Agnes kehinde Obayomi, who slept in the Lord on 23rd of Feb, 2017 @ the age of 70. Mama Tope Alabi Sun un re ooo."
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by olayinka807: 7:20am
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:24am
RIP mama.
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by freezy9: 7:25am
Oh no....rip to the the dead....sooner or later they will still meet at the other side
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by LAFO(f): 7:28am
Iya Agba, Rest on!
70 was a good one!
Regards to ********
Runs out of thread
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by Barmmyshoes: 12:51pm
RIP MAMA.
Gbogbo wa lama gbeyin arugbo wa oooo!!!
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by morereb10: 12:51pm
oooh, so sorry
RIP ma
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by ladychioma: 12:52pm
RIP ma
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by Wizlander: 12:52pm
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by Haphard(m): 12:52pm
Rest in piece mama....
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by leokennedi(m): 12:52pm
R.I.P Iya agba
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 12:53pm
So now, we should fry beans?
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by happyday: 12:54pm
* Singing * # Afe o, sugbon Jesu fe o ju, sun re, sun re, sun re #
RIP Mama.
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by MAXIMAL123(m): 12:54pm
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by zangiff(m): 12:54pm
eyyaaaaa, that women. she is blessed. the main machine behind tope alabi
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by juman(m): 12:55pm
Sorry o. Condolence to the family.
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by Haphard(m): 12:55pm
Wizlander:The group is filled up bro
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by jakandeola(m): 12:55pm
I love her song God bless her
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by last35: 12:55pm
T
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by hayordele1: 12:55pm
R.I.P mama
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by dayleke(m): 12:56pm
RIP Mama Tope
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by ednut1(m): 12:58pm
Ayele o ibosi o. Rip to her
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by ichommy(m): 1:01pm
Rest On Mama.
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by fowosh: 1:02pm
she has left dis dangerous and wicked world
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by Olatajib: 1:04pm
R.I.P Mama.
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 1:06pm
bye bye!
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by barclayb(m): 1:06pm
.
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by freeamine: 1:07pm
Glorious exist indeed!
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by notmyrealmonika: 1:13pm
Ahhhh! Aye le ooo ibosi oooo...
RIP mama
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by Rexnegro(m): 1:20pm
rest well mama
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 1:20pm
Sun re mama
Ur womb blessed us with a song star
|Re: Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) by buoye1(m): 1:23pm
Rest in peace Mama
