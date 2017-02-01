Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) (7707 Views)

Source - http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/02/gospel-singer-tope-alabi-loses-her-mom.html

Popular gospel singer, Tope has lost her mother who died at the age of 70. She shared her mum's photo on her Instagram page and wrote; "I want to announce the glorious exist of my mother Madam Agnes kehinde Obayomi, who slept in the Lord on 23rd of Feb, 2017 @ the age of 70. Mama Tope Alabi Sun un re ooo."







RIP MA, FOR FUNERAL DETAILS + FULL INFORMATION VISIT@@ http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/02/gospel-singer-tope-alabi-loses-her-mom.html?

RIP mama. 1 Like

Oh no....rip to the the dead....sooner or later they will still meet at the other side

Iya Agba, Rest on!







70 was a good one!























Regards to ********





RIP MAMA.



Gbogbo wa lama gbeyin arugbo wa oooo!!!





oooh, so sorry





RIP ma

Rest in piece mama....

R.I.P Iya agba

So now, we should fry beans?

* Singing * # Afe o, sugbon Jesu fe o ju, sun re, sun re, sun re #



RIP Mama.

eyyaaaaa, that women. she is blessed. the main machine behind tope alabi

Sorry o. Condolence to the family.

Wizlander:

I love her song God bless her

R.I.P mama

RIP Mama Tope

Ayele o ibosi o. Rip to her

Rest On Mama.

she has left dis dangerous and wicked world

R.I.P Mama.

bye bye!

Glorious exist indeed!

Ahhhh! Aye le ooo ibosi oooo...

RIP mama

rest well mama

Sun re mama

Ur womb blessed us with a song star