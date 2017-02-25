₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by engineerboat(m): 7:27am
Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti said on Friday that he attended the inauguration of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo for Yoruba unity.
Fayose, a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti.
He said that he could not have done otherwise because the unity of Yoruba people was too important for anybody to play politics with.
“I see nothing wrong in attending the inauguration of an APC person in neigbouring Ondo State.
“Being a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not stop me from attending the inauguration of an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor.”
According to him, such an occasion is a national one that well-meaning people should identify with.
“This is a Nigerian affair; when a governor is sworn in, we have to support him; we are talking of regional integration and unity here; Akeredolu is already one of us by virtue of his new position.
“We have to support him since electioneering has come and gone and a winner has emerged, and we have to work together in the spirit of the people of our region.
“We cannot play politics with the welfare of the people of our region; we have to support Akeredolu to make the difference.
“This is a matter of the Yoruba nation and after Nigeria, Yoruba nation comes first; we don’t need to play politics with the welfare of Yoruba people.”
He advised that his actions in recent times should not be mistaken for an attempt by him to dump his party, the PDP, insisting that nothing of such was in the offing.
“How can I join the APC? As you already know, I am the main issue of the APC.
“They don’t have my size. They are wearing `babaringa’ but they don’t have the size of my cloth,” he said.(NAN)
www.businessdayonline.com/attended-akeredolus-inauguration-yoruba-unity-fayose-2/
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by greatgod2012(f): 7:28am
That's commendable!
Not playing politics with everything!!!
Not allowing party differences to divide him from his people!!!
Not playing politics with the welfare of the people of his region!
Honestly, this man sabi grassroot politics!
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Samunique(m): 7:29am
“We cannot play politics with the welfare of the
people of our region; we have to support
Akeredolu to make the difference.
“This is a matter of the Yoruba nation and after
Nigeria, Yoruba nation comes first; we don’t need
to play politics with the welfare of Yoruba
people.”
With this statements, Fayose u earn my respect !!!
Hope Tinubu & Co learn from this ?
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Baawaa(m): 7:30am
,2018 is very close, Fayose is trying hard to cover his mess
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:31am
The SAVIOUR of the YORUBA RACE
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:32am
Baawaa:Go for WISDOM UP-GRADE
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by ufuosman: 7:34am
Good man, they don't have your size. Over size that's wot you are. Don't play politics with everything. One Nigeria
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Samunique(m): 7:36am
Baawaa:
Did u read the post at all ?
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Eastwalk: 7:38am
Okay
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by igwe44(m): 7:43am
I swear yoroubas plays a better politics more than the igbo's, look at rochas of imo state and obiano of Anambra state insulting themselves all because of their political differences.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by sarrki(m): 7:44am
CROWNWEALTH019:
What ojukwu failed to realize
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Samunique(m): 7:45am
Yorubas are indeed unique !!!
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by rusher14: 7:48am
2018 is around the corner.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Super1Star: 7:50am
This is the 2nd best thing you ever said or did.
1st was the promulgation of a law to chelate the Fulani herdsmen.
Commendable.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by ekhai(m): 8:02am
THE FIRST TIME I AGREE WITH FAYOSE. AFTER ELECTION, PARTY DIFFERENCES SHOULD BE SET ASIDE. KUDOS TO FAYOSE FOR THIS.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by iluvdonjazzy: 8:32am
Baawaa:that mind that thief who has baby wash the mindset of Ekiti people with deception.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by caesaraba(m): 8:33am
Faroese is on point on this one. You disagree, coman beat me.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by potbelly(m): 9:00am
Fayose fayose
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by omowolewa: 9:05am
The more we are together, the happier we shall be.
But next time, always tell your Internet foot soldiers that term & conditions apply to the political struggles.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by SunFlow(m): 9:54am
all is fair in love and war
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Ijaya123: 9:54am
Who cares? Your explanation is needless and worthless.
Tout in power. Hero of ipob miscreants.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Donald7610: 9:54am
He Wants to join the winning team
GEJ see your spokesman
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Babsunclejoe(m): 9:54am
First thing I ever had from this man that make sense. hope he keep it up.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by 0955eb027(m): 9:55am
Hmmmm!
This man sha..
You ve got this one right though.
An act that should be emulated by others.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by TerrorSquad147: 9:55am
Yea, that's what a good leader ought to do, keeping politics aside to ensure there's unity among him and his people. If only the eastern leaders can emulate this, I'm 100% sure that they would obtain the highest leadership position in this country once again. But my problem with politicians is that they talk from both sides of their mouths. Who knows, Fayose might be "up to something"
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by teebaxy(m): 9:55am
If Hilary Clinton can Attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, why can't Fayose attend Akeredolu's Inauguration...... Africans with shallow and childish politics are like 5&6.....i no get that Zuma pics nio
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Ijaya123: 9:55am
CROWNWEALTH019:
The leader of the Igbo race. Ojukwu is a small boy to Fayose.
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by unclezuma: 9:56am
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by Michaelpresh(m): 9:57am
fayose again
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by iwadobo: 9:57am
greatgod2012:
Fayose na Baba in politics. He is over and above Awolowo
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by famousbowale: 9:57am
|Re: I Attended Akeredolu’s Inauguration For Yoruba Unity — Fayose by SuperBlack: 9:57am
The Only guy that makes me to like Yoruba people. Unlike Dino
