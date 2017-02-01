₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Nnamdd1(m): 7:31am
After saying she didn't know who rapper FalzTheBahdGuy was during her short stay at the Big Brother House, Ex-Housemate, Gifty last night partied hard with Rapper FalzTheBahdGuy at Club Rumours, Lagos.
Watch the video below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/bbnaija-gifty-parties-with.html?m=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXmkM-Uw9GE
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by goldbim(f): 7:36am
Gradually getting the attention she CRAVED.. for when she was in the house!!..she should kontinu ..
25 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Vanessa88(f): 7:36am
Seen
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by freezy9: 7:39am
I guess she was partying with a stranger
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by segebase(m): 7:51am
guess she doesn't knw Bubu
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Homeboiy: 7:53am
two fuckardds
5 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Joshkid(m): 7:54am
Getting there!. .. We already knew twas a prank
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Mjshexy(m): 7:54am
I am very sure she still doesn't know him because there is absolutely nothing Gifty ever knows...
6 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Berbierklaus(f): 8:16am
Hope she knows him well now.
I expect to see her in falz next video
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by decatalyst(m): 8:21am
freezy9:
You no see as falz dey hail her
Wehdone ma
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Mikylopez(f): 8:50am
fame and power! she better make good use of the platform she already has it won't last for long
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Abdhul(m): 8:52am
Wehdon ma
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by LecciGucci: 10:09am
Rubish... same falz who couldnt cross ordinary kenya airport
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Flexherbal(m): 10:10am
This girl has become popular.
Good for her.
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by advania(m): 10:10am
The girl fine sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by JewelRegi(f): 10:11am
She has asked for forgiveness from falz she been dey think say she go make am for BBN
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by SunFlow(m): 10:12am
Hmmmmmmmm. i comment my reserve.
Help me rejoice brethren, its been exactly one year since i turned off my ghost-mode on Nairaland and was inducted as a member of this great forum.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by remzor(m): 10:12am
Lol wehdon ma
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Enemyofpeace: 10:12am
What happened behind closed door after the party na him I wan know
9 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by LAFO(f): 10:13am
Finally she meets falz...
Next is Banky
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by usman15gmail(m): 10:14am
am very sure falz will kpansh her yesterday as a payback for calming not to know him
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:14am
nah them
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by 9ja4show: 10:14am
This girl will make it, she is pretty ! All those rich Lagos guys will want to date her .
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Opakan2: 10:14am
Falz omo Falana.. your name should be '"be careful"
awon eleyi ma n clip oko ni.. na real queen of the coast find you come so
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by KingRex1: 10:15am
She has come to displace Simi
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by mummyson26(m): 10:15am
She is cute though
5 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by mccoy47(m): 10:16am
BBN! Making irrelevant people popular!
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by AlexCk: 10:16am
I bet they kissed too.
Mk dem flex biko, life na per head
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Defaramade(m): 10:18am
Gifty, Nigeria's version of Kim Kardashian
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Didiediamond(f): 10:20am
like play like play gifty donturn celebrity....nawa o. good fr her doh
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by Didiediamond(f): 10:20am
like play like play gifty don turn celebrity....nawa o. good fr her doh
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Parties With Falz The Bahd Guy (Photos/Video) by teebillz: 10:22am
Drill her hard just so you teach her a lesson.
