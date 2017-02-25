Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / This Is An Indian Company You Shouldn't Work For In Nigeria Because Of Racism (6450 Views)

People have been saying Indian and Lebanese companies are never a great place to work and over time I had rebuked such argument because I assumed averagely some workers just want a quick fixes as far as work is concerned. Last Monday Feb 20th, I checked into one of our Branches in Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island Lagos, on my way back and I saw this gathering of young people in a protest mood just in front one of one of the tallest buildings on that street. They all held placards with the inscriptions such as, Say no to Racism, We are Tire of this Discrimination, We want Union, #HRMustGo. As a lover of the HR Profession, the latter attracted me and to satisfy my curiosity

I moved closer to them to ask few questions and from my 30 Minutes interaction with them, I gathered the following about MitsubishiLift Nigeria Limited - the company.

1. MitsubishiLift Nigeria is a Lebanese company where Nigerians don’t go on annual leave or you go and never retirn.

2. Unionism is a total ban and the consequence is termination.

3. Bonds are signed that even at your spare time you cannot do any other work .

4. MitsubishiLift Nigeria claims that Nigerian Laws supports most of their short comings, hence they don’t care.

5. MitsubishiLift Nigeria Limited,don’t pay or remit tax to government despite being deducted from staff salary.They have their way with #LIRS.

6. In MitsubishiLift Nigeria Limited, You can’t go outside the office to eat. Meaning no break time.

7. No medical care provision for staff not even HMO as stated in the NHIS laws.

8. Nigerians are the mouth piece of most unprofessional practices in multinational Companies including Mitsubishi Lift one Man name Chris has sold Nigerians in Nigeria.

9. Racial discrimination is not about majority, it can also be about few powerful privilege ones who has seen the loopholes and again the negligence on the part of government is a major advantage to Multinational, hence they make use of that lapses to enslave people.This is for real in Mitsubishi Lift Nigeria Limited as the management calls the staff Junior gorillas, Monkeys etc.

10. At Mitsubishi, on a monthly basis your salary is deducted without proper explanation.



Dear Nairalanders I take responsibility for this post because i experienced this protest live and below pictures says it all. However, having identified the above, I think there should be some solutions if you work in an environment, where similar culture is in practice. One of the solution is to protest and write to Nigerian Labour Congress or any area branch Trade unions just like this people did last week in Lagos. I think another issue is to shout it out loud on social media so that people know the kind of companies they shouldn’t go to be interviewed when they recruiting. Aside, other organisation shouldn't even patronize the service of vendors who cant treat people well.



In conclusion, You may want to share your opinion if you work or once worked in similar company. Or you have insights on how to solve any of the unprofessional labour practice and let Nairalanders gain insights. Please share your thoughts below.

That's company is bleeped up! I regretted working there. 19 Likes



















You know the rest U come over to my country and maltreat me.....omo na to call Lagos Agbera for those white ass men and.....You know the rest 2 Likes

i saw a video indians were screaming they hate Africans.....dz is really sad whites hate Africans now Africans also hate Africans 2 Likes

How is this even possible?? do these foreigners think this is south Africa?? the right authorities should do the needful!! oh I forgot, this is nigeria, no one has time for this. 2 Likes

Sadly our leaders cant do poo coz they are bunch of corrupt cowards.

we go to their country they taunt us with racism, they come to our country they also taunt us with racism.



And as for u reading dis.... 3 Likes

This should be in the front page mynd44. You are needed. I had a discuss with a guy about very similar issue yesterday. Imagine being paid #20k monthly only to realize that the company pays your agent #93k for your service, the guy was so depressed. It's time we stop the exploitation. Mr snake loving MOD leave the snakes your Attention is needed 6 Likes

I do not support racism but dare u not push me to the limit. I will place the morafacker...where it belongs. firstly, that stupid Chris of an object who sold us out should be caught and treated like a toilet mop stick. For Indians coming to our country to form first class, they should better look at what's happening in south Africa. We should not take chances for brown confused skin to come to our country to override us of our God given rights...wake up guys fight for ur rights 3 Likes 1 Share

They don't pay tax?? 1 Like

DrayDDon:

How is this even possible?? do these foreigners think this is south Africa?? the right authorities should do the needful!! oh I forgot, this is nigeria, no one has time for this. There is no right authority for that in Nigeria. There is no right authority for that in Nigeria.

And my question is why does the government allow these people to carry out such practices here, don't we have labour laws? and what about condition of service, must we suffer before we can be called hard working,There are no jobs and even when you find one you still end up going through hell to survive. I am very sure those at the helm of affairs don't care or know about these unfavourable conditions workers go through cause their close relatives, children and friends are all working in multinational companies with mouth watering packages.

Oppressing me in my country. I believe this has been a practice for long as. But how long will this continue to go on in a country that claims to has labor law. How long will the citizens keep tolerating this anomalies, by the time you look into it very well, you'll realize that it's still we Nigerians that's backstabbing ourselves and exposing our weakness to this people cos I just can't imagine we doing the same to them in their country. This is really bad 4 Likes 1 Share

Oppressing me in my country. I believe this has been a practice for long as. But how long will this continue to go on in a country that claims to has labor law. How long will the citizens keep tolerating this anomalies, by the time you look into it very well, you'll realize that it's still we Nigerians that's backstabbing ourselves and exposing our weakness to this people cos I just can't imagine we doing the same to them in their country. This is really bad

oboi na so my bros wey Dey Work With Sunglass Yarn Me Oh. The Lebanese Oga There Dey Use Them Play Mumu

Kondomatic:

There is no right authority for that in Nigeria. Human right groups, Nigerian labour congress these and many more. Human right groups, Nigerian labour congress these and many more.

What kind of fuckery f*uck is dis?

Op, I resigned from one this stupid Indian firms last November without even getting another job, this same stupid firm is right beside Park N Shop at this Adeola Odeku.. the amount of depression, heart break and frustration those guys must have been going through ehn, this foolish Indians Sabi make u dey useless for life Cos they will never see anything good in u.. I don't blame them though, na our Government cause all this nonsense.. Majority of the HR of this firms are low life people wey don loose hope for life and nothing good can come out of their desert regarding moving on and thinking out of the box.. I dey provoke abeg, make sure dey go.. 3 Likes

1.No Tax remittance to the FIRS

2. No annual leave,

3. No lunch break

4. No medical care provision, despite knowing that the NHIS is cheap and at the disposal of everyone



Then I can equally believe that there are;

5. No provison for pension

6. No NHF provision in place

7. No training and retraining programmes for staff

8. No Holiday bonuses (Christmas and New Year)



I see no reason why anyone who wants the best for himself or herself would agree to working in a place with the aforementioned conditions. 7 Likes 4 Shares

pls who ever knws how to call seun lala or whosoever is responsible for FP should push dis to FP, SAY NO TO OPPRESSION 2 Likes 1 Share

D fact is a foreigner is always naive nd nervous wen residin in another country not to talk of establishin a business in dat country due to d fear of d unknown because he/she is far away frm home......now for a foreigner to cum to nigeria nd maltreat nigerian citizens employed in d organisation definitely dere's a nigerian(black man) givin the foreigners guts to do so.....inorder to gain favourism nd enrich themselves @ d detriment of fellow nigerian workers. 13 Likes 2 Shares

very bad

Why won't they treat us like slaves in our own country when our leaders treat us like thrash!

Relevant government agencies will not tackle this because of the bribes they collect.

Nigerians selling their fellow country men since the days of slave trade.

This is modern day slavery!



I love my country but I'm ashamed of our leaders!





Mynd44,Seun, Lalasticlala front page please! 1 Like 1 Share

Mikylopez:

i saw a video indians were screaming they hate Africans.....dz is really sad whites hate Africans now Africans also hate Africans Indians...whites?

Are they 'whites' or you're speaking of racism generally?



@OP, lots and lots of complains from these foreign owned or managed companies, especially Asians.

What's wrong with them? Could it be that they're so used to cheap labour where they come from and bring such mentality here. Sad thing is they end up getting away with it. Our labour laws are so porous, our leaders are always going after the wrong thing.



They are busy having headache over BBN. Here is a pertinent issue for them to attack. Indians...whites?Are they 'whites' or you're speaking of racism generally?@OP, lots and lots of complains from these foreign owned or managed companies, especially Asians.What's wrong with them? Could it be that they're so used to cheap labour where they come from and bring such mentality here. Sad thing is they end up getting away with it. Our labour laws are so porous, our leaders are always going after the wrong thing.They are busy having headache over BBN. Here is a pertinent issue for them to attack. 8 Likes 1 Share

sbabs1:

Nigerians are too timid. We only bully those below us. We dare not challenge our oppressors Nigerians are too timid. We only bully those below us. We dare not challenge our oppressors

Mikylopez:

i saw a video indians were screaming they hate Africans.....dz is really sad whites hate Africans now Africans also hate Africans Where did you get the assertion that 'Africans hate Whites'? From this write up? The post is addressing inhumane treatment to staff of the company. Note that for an Indian to do these, one Nigerian or two is definitely befitting from this. He's sold his fellow Nigerian to be in the good book of the Indians. Where did you get the assertion that 'Africans hate Whites'? From this write up? The post is addressing inhumane treatment to staff of the company. Note that for an Indian to do these, one Nigerian or two is definitely befitting from this. He's sold his fellow Nigerian to be in the good book of the Indians.

Is the company an Indian or Lebanese company? Is the company an Indian or Lebanese company? 1 Like

AlPeter:

This should be in the front page mynd44. You are needed. I had a discuss with a guy about very similar issue yesterday. Imagine being paid #20k monthly only to realize that the company pays your agent #93k for your service, the guy was so depressed. It's time we stop the exploitation. Mr snake loving MOD leave the snakes your Attention is needed Geeeeeeeez

Aru!!! 20 gini? As against 93k

Gawd GeeeeeeeezAru!!! 20 gini? As against 93kGawd

AuroraB:

Where did you get the assertion that 'Africans hate Whites'? From this write up? The post is addressing inhumane treatment to staff of the company. Note that for an Indian to do these, one Nigerian or two is definitely befitting from this. He's sold his fellow Nigerian to be in the good book of the Indians. read my comment again miss read my comment again miss

SAY NO TO OPPRESSION

Dem be bird of Same Feather