This happened this evening at Williams street, Bakery bus stop in Aguda Surulere, Lagos. This woman was beaten and disgraced for laying false allegation against a man that he stole a phone from her.



Meanwhile this woman was on already on okada running with the man's phone while they had started carrying out jungle justice on the man, already in coma, before someone who actually saw what happened stopped her from escaping."



This world is wicked. 2 Likes 1 Share

PrettyCrystal:

angry mob on the field 1 Like

Hm seun egbe egbe 1 Like

Good for her 1 Like

Oyind17:

This world is wicked.

Like in my previous post, women are full of evils!



The devil takes the passenger's seat when it comes to how cruel and sadistic a woman can be. Like in my previous post, women are full of evils!The devil takes the passenger's seat when it comes to how cruel and sadistic a woman can be. 2 Likes

Hope they doubled the beating.

Like in my previous post, women are full of evils!



The devil takes the passenger's seat when it comes to how cruel and sadistic a woman can be. What happened to some? Why generalize What happened to some? Why generalize

if it were warri d accused could've easily been burnt down b4 pleading innocent.

women and their devilish minds.

That's the more reason why jungle justice must stop cos u may really be killing the wrong person #bewise 2 Likes

Can u imagine

PrettyCrystal:

Photo-Credit; Instoblog9ja INVESTIGATE BEFORE TAKING ACTION!!!!WICKED MOB. INVESTIGATE BEFORE TAKING ACTION!!!!WICKED MOB.

in this recession Angry mobs are not smilingin this recession

I wonder how many have died in the name of faulse accusation and jungle justice . . . Plus beating the woman wont undo he's injuries 1 Like

Probably a nairalander.

Jungle Justice!

same with most rape accusations .... always false.... a girl will open leg for u freely but begin shouting rape rape after she must have cum thrice..... women are evil avoid those beings for ur life safety . 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

If I can get 200 likes and 19 shares , I'll delete my account.

Ighoga898:

if it were warri d accused could've easily been burnt down b4 pleading innocent.

women and their devilish minds. Hmmm world people.anything na warri. Hmmm world people.anything na warri.

She should be given the same treatment. Am not a Muslim but I so much love Sharia law. She should be given the same treatment. Am not a Muslim but I so much love Sharia law.

This is why when we say Nigeria government stop jungle justice is as if we are thieves. What of if the eyewitness didn't come out. So that is how an innocent man would have been roasted like a meat.

Nigeria government enforce a law against jungle justice we are not backward animals anymore but humans



Pls my name is not Ashawogirl 1 Like