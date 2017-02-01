₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:38am
A lady got more than she bargained for after being beaten for falsely accusing someone of stealing and subjecting him to severe jungle justice. According to an eyewitness, Akin: "This happened this evening at Williams street, Bakery bus stop in Aguda Surulere, Lagos. This woman was beaten and disgraced for laying false allegation against a man that he stole a phone from her.
Meanwhile this woman was on already on okada running with the man's phone while they had started carrying out jungle justice on the man, already in coma, before someone who actually saw what happened stopped her from escaping."
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by Oyind17: 8:41am
This world is wicked.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by Jafar1: 8:44am
PrettyCrystal:
how can u create a topic and steal the FTC?
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by seunlly(m): 8:46am
angry mob on the field
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by LecciGucci: 8:52am
Hm seun egbe egbe
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by EastGold(m): 8:53am
Good for her
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:55am
Oyind17:
Like in my previous post, women are full of evils!
The devil takes the passenger's seat when it comes to how cruel and sadistic a woman can be.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by DozieInc(m): 8:57am
Hope they doubled the beating.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by Oyind17: 9:00am
decatalyst:What happened to some? Why generalize
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by Ighoga898(m): 9:01am
if it were warri d accused could've easily been burnt down b4 pleading innocent.
women and their devilish minds.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by odogwu2007: 9:40am
That's the more reason why jungle justice must stop cos u may really be killing the wrong person #bewise
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by sylviaeo(f): 1:49pm
Can u imagine
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by clickwtB: 1:51pm
PrettyCrystal:INVESTIGATE BEFORE TAKING ACTION!!!!WICKED MOB.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by tutorago: 1:52pm
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by Bagu1(m): 1:52pm
Angry mobs are not smiling in this recession
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by Abdhul(m): 1:52pm
I wonder how many have died in the name of faulse accusation and jungle justice . . . Plus beating the woman wont undo he's injuries
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by Haute: 1:53pm
Probably a nairalander.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by akigbemaru: 1:53pm
Jungle Justice!
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by EWAagoyin(m): 1:53pm
same with most rape accusations .... always false.... a girl will open leg for u freely but begin shouting rape rape after she must have cum thrice..... women are evil avoid those beings for ur life safety .
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by Mememan: 1:54pm
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by maberry(m): 1:54pm
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by PastorandMentor(m): 1:54pm
If I can get 200 likes and 19 shares , I'll delete my account.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by 9jaguy7(m): 1:54pm
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by prolove22(m): 1:55pm
Ighoga898:Hmmm world people.anything na warri.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by ifeomafigure8(f): 1:56pm
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by onadana: 1:57pm
She should be given the same treatment. Am not a Muslim but I so much love Sharia law.
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by AshawoGirl(f): 1:57pm
This is why when we say Nigeria government stop jungle justice is as if we are thieves. What of if the eyewitness didn't come out. So that is how an innocent man would have been roasted like a meat.
Nigeria government enforce a law against jungle justice we are not backward animals anymore but humans
Pls my name is not Ashawogirl
|Re: Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos by stonemind(m): 1:57pm
