Singer Muma Gee Opens Up Over Broken Marriage - I Was A Housewife For 6yrs
Contrarily to what people thing, "celebrities are all the same and that their companionship never last", Singer Muma Gee have putting the dogs to rest. The singer recently opened up about her broken marriage with Prince Eke, saying she gave her all to make the it work.
In her own words:
"I got married and became a full time house wife for 6 years. For me to have taken a break (from entertainment) for six years, that's enough to tell anyone I was really dedicated. I gave the marriage all my life, all my time, but if the persons involved are restless a bit, you can't be in control"
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/02/singer-muma-gee-opens-up-over-broken.html
So hw e take concern us
Celebrity marriages don't last.
Sorry bout that.
