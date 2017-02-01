Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) (12216 Views)

Source: According to the story shared by an online user,Aminu Adekunle pictured above was involved a ghastly accident with his car.His car which is the only source of his livelihood was crushed from behind by a fully loaded tanker.Before the accident,he was using the it for car hire services.He said he is totally broke and has cried out to the public to help him as police people are not helping out in the case.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/nigerian-mans-car-crushed-from-behind.html

chai.



Oga at least you were not hurt.Be greatful for that. 7 Likes

Son of TB Joshua...instead of him to thank God he survived



oma se ooooo



a lai mo ore 2 Likes

So unfortunate, these things ought to have their own routes or should move only at night. Another victim of Government negligence 1 Like

No wahala na, dey go buy the man a new car 2 Likes

Sorry bro.. na wah this kind time

Thank God for your life and other things will fall in place 1 Like

How come the guy has an amused look on his face?

.

write off

That was a serious one. Thank God no one died.

in Nigeria police, the richest wins almost always. 2 Likes

The victims need to be grateful for surviving the tragedy.

UdonMeanIt??

itzzzzwell!! 1 Like

Ur life bro,thank God for it o.

Thank God no life was lost. But if this guy was in Yankee, as he is asking for help from the public, personal injury lawyers will be fighting themselves to help him. 6 Likes





He has even sent out a public SOS immediately! . No time to waste o. The truck owner/driver as well as the Camry owner should have a sort of insurance that would give coverage to an extent, if the car isn't a total write off. Wow. Did he actually walk out of that crash without a scratch? He's damn lucky!He has even sent out a public SOS immediately!. No time to waste o. The truck owner/driver as well as the Camry owner should have a sort of insurance that would give coverage to an extent, if the car isn't a total write off.

toyota muscle, your only source of livelihood and its crushed and you are broke.



my brother,









this is ogun ati le wa meaning battle from home. this kind of battle doesn't kill the person but makes the person suffer 5 Likes

Some people will come and go and panel beat the car and advertise on nairaland as First body, airbags, tapping window, no scratches, rarely used only on the island, owner is selling because he wants to upgrade 12 Likes

he is very lucky and blessed to have come out alive. it is not the car, but the life saved. But in the first picture i saw blood on the ground. Or?

.

That the man came out of this wrecked and scraped iron alive is a massive testimony, on the other hand,the man should get a lawyer and sue conoil, am sure they insured their own trucks and commodity so he can get adequately compensated.

It painful when a man losses his means of livelihood.



God will you you through..

hope he have insured his car, if he did Den no course for alarm.

wow

Did he say he's broke?

Fully loaded with fuel crush your car..

Think