|Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 12:11pm
According to the story shared by an online user,Aminu Adekunle pictured above was involved a ghastly accident with his car.His car which is the only source of his livelihood was crushed from behind by a fully loaded tanker.Before the accident,he was using the it for car hire services.He said he is totally broke and has cried out to the public to help him as police people are not helping out in the case.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/nigerian-mans-car-crushed-from-behind.html
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 12:11pm
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Nne5(f): 12:17pm
chai.
Oga at least you were not hurt.Be greatful for that.
7 Likes
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 12:31pm
Son of TB Joshua...instead of him to thank God he survived
oma se ooooo
a lai mo ore
2 Likes
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by uncleabbey(m): 12:33pm
So unfortunate, these things ought to have their own routes or should move only at night. Another victim of Government negligence
1 Like
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 12:33pm
No wahala na, dey go buy the man a new car
2 Likes
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by ExpiredNigeria: 12:34pm
Sorry bro.. na wah this kind time
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by loomer: 12:34pm
Thank God for your life and other things will fall in place
1 Like
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Fortissimo502: 12:34pm
How come the guy has an amused look on his face?
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by ThinkWISELY(m): 12:34pm
.
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 12:34pm
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by jessejunior: 12:34pm
write off
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Ijaya123: 12:34pm
That was a serious one. Thank God no one died.
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 12:35pm
in Nigeria police, the richest wins almost always.
2 Likes
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by 2tips: 12:35pm
The victims need to be grateful for surviving the tragedy.
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 12:35pm
UdonMeanIt??
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by littlecherry40: 12:35pm
itzzzzwell!!
1 Like
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Mememan: 12:36pm
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Longcucumber(m): 12:36pm
Ur life bro,thank God for it o.
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Badgers14: 12:37pm
Thank God no life was lost. But if this guy was in Yankee, as he is asking for help from the public, personal injury lawyers will be fighting themselves to help him.
6 Likes
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by whirlwind7(m): 12:37pm
Wow. Did he actually walk out of that crash without a scratch? He's damn lucky!
He has even sent out a public SOS immediately! . No time to waste o. The truck owner/driver as well as the Camry owner should have a sort of insurance that would give coverage to an extent, if the car isn't a total write off.
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by OurworkComNg1: 12:37pm
toyota muscle, your only source of livelihood and its crushed and you are broke.
my brother,
this is ogun ati le wa meaning battle from home. this kind of battle doesn't kill the person but makes the person suffer
5 Likes
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Enyimbamercedes: 12:37pm
Some people will come and go and panel beat the car and advertise on nairaland as First body, airbags, tapping window, no scratches, rarely used only on the island, owner is selling because he wants to upgrade
12 Likes
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 12:38pm
he is very lucky and blessed to have come out alive. it is not the car, but the life saved. But in the first picture i saw blood on the ground. Or?
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by SuperBlack: 12:38pm
.
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by deolu2000(m): 12:39pm
That the man came out of this wrecked and scraped iron alive is a massive testimony, on the other hand,the man should get a lawyer and sue conoil, am sure they insured their own trucks and commodity so he can get adequately compensated.
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by XaintJoel20(m): 12:39pm
It painful when a man losses his means of livelihood.
God will you you through..
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 12:40pm
hope he have insured his car, if he did Den no course for alarm.
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by rainerboy1010: 12:40pm
wow
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Psyrus(m): 12:40pm
Did he say he's broke?
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by Okuda(m): 12:41pm
Fully loaded with fuel crush your car..
Think
|Re: Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) by tutorago: 12:41pm
I'm speechless on this.
Viewing this topic: 7Alexander(m), jakesbaba, crackhouse(m), Alexk2(m), 22General(m), wasiuk2(m), fromnigeria(m), oyeb15, friendlyrichi, trevorhorace(m), elda2303(m), jey70s(m), ollaxworld(m), Superiorwords, nnatom, thirdi(m), Pointblank09(m), icents009, Hizeey, LordScent(m), maxtum(m), pharmo25(m), oyegbemile(m), jaybee104(m), Juni4jay(m), emmchi(m), Swanzi(m), adajiboyy(m), Toc9ja(m), tonypeaches, oprahwinneie(f), Eray(f), Adaezemum(f), Mrbigman1(m), AyamConfidence(m), Drtobe(m), Henry22(m), softwerk(f), kynzo(m), WhoDeyThere(m), tmanis(m), Odunharry(m), youngmann, bobman(m), Ita33(m) and 82 guest(s)
