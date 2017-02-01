Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL (4945 Views)

Chinko Ekun has sealed a musical deal with the Dubai based Record label, Dek-Niyor Entertainment alongside sensational cinematographer Raji Adebowale aka Walinteen Pro (@walinteenpro).







The energetic rapper who took up the challenge to loose 15kg in a month was accompanied by his team and Cinematographer Walinteen Pro, now his label mate to Dubai to claim his weight loss challenge pay check of N1million, but instead got a surprise record deal with the Dubai based record label “Dek-Niyor Entertainment “.







The record deal announced the birth of quality content which is to be churned out of the cabal of the artiste Chinko Ekun and label mate Walinteen Pro.

"As we look into the enjoyable future with a foreseeable great experience, Dek-Niyor Entertainment uses this medium to congratulate Chinko Ekun and Walinteen Pro on synching into the bright side of the future."



We say Big congrats to you both...







Some of these nigerian artiste are too filled with low self esteem. You never blow for nigeria and no one knows you but you quickly go sign record deal for dubai... 8 Likes

congrats bro... 1 Like 1 Share

I don't know much about music deals but really?

A Dubai based records when not even 1/10th of Nigerians know you as a musician and not a well known label for that matter. 4 Likes

Okuda:

Some of these nigerian artiste are too filled with low self esteem. You never blow for nigeria and no one knows you but you quickly go sign record deal for dubai...



Kids, this is the reason why you should stay in school and get some education into your brain



This bus driver thinks that signing an international deal means going abroad to sing and perform



A record deal is an investment, the record label puts millions of dollars into your music production and video shooting so that you and them will make bigger money



No record label in Nigeria can give him a million dollar to work on his music 20 Likes 1 Share

click like if you love his rap. 12 Likes

International deal ko.



Na Sony ?



He should take advantage of his punch line and release an album on time.

Anything that's has beginning must have end.



Good luck in your new journey

Now i see the reason why olamide was crying 1 Like 1 Share

'International record deal'. Lol

Okuda:

Some of these nigerian artiste are too filled with low self esteem. You never blow for nigeria and no one knows you but you quickly go sign record deal for dubai... does it really matter? does it really matter?

Great moves, chinko is a better indigenous rapper, well deserved 1 Like

e don tey 1 Like

If you no fit deliver for YBNL, Desk-Naija you go deliver

prettythicksme:

Dek Niyor Dubia tiger Tochi yaoin



Or dibua tiger Or dibua tiger

Hoodfriend:

Who are there?



Chinko Ekun I know

But you I don't Chinko Ekun I knowBut you I don't

Okuda:

Some of these nigerian artiste are too filled with low self esteem. You never blow for nigeria and no one knows you but you quickly go sign record deal for dubai...

Chai... See spoil wey u type... So as e sign deal 4 dubai.. U think say na dubai e go dey sing... Dat shayo video was sponsored by the same record label... So cuz YBNL dropped him, he shouldn't pursue his career abi Chai... See spoil wey u type... So as e sign deal 4 dubai.. U think say na dubai e go dey sing... Dat shayo video was sponsored by the same record label... So cuz YBNL dropped him, he shouldn't pursue his career abi