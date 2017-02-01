₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,478 members, 3,386,207 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 07:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL (4945 Views)
Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG / Chinko Ekun Turns Truck Pusher After YBNL Exit [PICS] / Chinko Ekun: Why I Am Leaving Olamide’s YBNL (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 1:48pm
The former YBNL rapper and "Shayo" crooner, Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel popularly known as Chinko Ekun has sealed a musical deal with the Dubai based Record label, Dek-Niyor Entertainment alongside sensational cinematographer Raji Adebowale aka Walinteen Pro (@walinteenpro).
The energetic rapper who took up the challenge to loose 15kg in a month was accompanied by his team and Cinematographer Walinteen Pro, now his label mate to Dubai to claim his weight loss challenge pay check of N1million, but instead got a surprise record deal with the Dubai based record label “Dek-Niyor Entertainment “.
The record deal announced the birth of quality content which is to be churned out of the cabal of the artiste Chinko Ekun and label mate Walinteen Pro.
"As we look into the enjoyable future with a foreseeable great experience, Dek-Niyor Entertainment uses this medium to congratulate Chinko Ekun and Walinteen Pro on synching into the bright side of the future."
We say Big congrats to you both...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/chinko-ekun-signs-new-international.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Okuda(m): 1:54pm
Some of these nigerian artiste are too filled with low self esteem. You never blow for nigeria and no one knows you but you quickly go sign record deal for dubai...
8 Likes
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by crown08(m): 1:55pm
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by badassProdigy(m): 2:02pm
congrats bro...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Adedaniel211(m): 3:09pm
nice one
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:45pm
Good move
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Richie0974: 6:46pm
I don't know much about music deals but really?
A Dubai based records when not even 1/10th of Nigerians know you as a musician and not a well known label for that matter.
4 Likes
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:46pm
Okuda:
Kids, this is the reason why you should stay in school and get some education into your brain
This bus driver thinks that signing an international deal means going abroad to sing and perform
A record deal is an investment, the record label puts millions of dollars into your music production and video shooting so that you and them will make bigger money
No record label in Nigeria can give him a million dollar to work on his music
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Tyrabarbara(f): 6:46pm
click like if you love his rap.
12 Likes
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by AntiWailer: 6:46pm
International deal ko.
Na Sony ?
He should take advantage of his punch line and release an album on time.
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by wunmi590(m): 6:47pm
Anything that's has beginning must have end.
Good luck in your new journey
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Arewa12: 6:47pm
Issoke
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by ajuwarhodes(f): 6:47pm
Nice
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by thinkdip(m): 6:47pm
Now i see the reason why olamide was crying
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by 7Alexander(m): 6:47pm
'International record deal'. Lol
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by prettythicksme(m): 6:47pm
Dek Niyor Dubia tiger Tochi yaoin
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Afritechs: 6:47pm
Google has announced it's going forward with a new way to text on Android http://www.afriteche.com/2017/02/google-announced-new-way-text-on.html
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by AgentGoat: 6:48pm
Okuda:does it really matter?
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Freiden(m): 6:48pm
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Bigajeff(m): 6:49pm
Great moves, chinko is a better indigenous rapper, well deserved
1 Like
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by 666Antichrist: 6:49pm
e don tey
1 Like
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Hoodfriend: 6:50pm
Who are there?
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by ChappyChase(m): 6:50pm
If you no fit deliver for YBNL, Desk-Naija you go deliver
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by mikkypel(m): 6:50pm
prettythicksme:
Or dibua tiger
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by ladesson(m): 6:51pm
na music deal or how to carri pepemint deal?
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Jaymaxxy(m): 6:51pm
Ekun!
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by etinanguy(m): 6:51pm
Click like if u don't no dis guy n share if u no him
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by registration(m): 6:52pm
okay
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by mohciz69(m): 6:52pm
Hoodfriend:
Chinko Ekun I know
But you I don't
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by Rick9(m): 6:52pm
Nice one
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by mikkypel(m): 6:53pm
Okuda:
Chai... See spoil wey u type... So as e sign deal 4 dubai.. U think say na dubai e go dey sing... Dat shayo video was sponsored by the same record label... So cuz YBNL dropped him, he shouldn't pursue his career abi
|Re: Chinko Ekun Signs Deal With Dek-Niyor Entertainment As He Part Ways With YBNL by opethom(m): 6:53pm
Next Pls
Pastor Don Jazzy Debunks Rumour Of Wande Coal Leaving Mo'hits With Biblical Reference / Dagirn Movie Producer, Ope Banwo To Do Charly Boy Biopic; Seals Deal With Charly Boy+ Pictures / Check Out Picture Of Musician Patra
Viewing this topic: Austyno4(m), ogtavia(m), waledeji(m), Anuoluemma, Akposb(m), mrworldwide1(m), kels4fun(m), phemolala07(m), aymgjr(m), ferociouz(m), Juggernauts, JamieNaija(m), Godemcee(m), Mzthowxeen(f), jolaeri(m), Chikelue2000(m), mathology5431, bimbohush, afroniger, lade007(m), Kingtim(m), sweet7oyin(m), pweetybhy(f), mamuzoOMAH, kwhiz(m), Harrypotter13, mars123(m), kiddkash(m), yebokos(m), ojoisimi(m), JamaicaTheDrunk(m), dsolesurvivor, replete(m), nicerod(m), master69(m), muffyt05, yanuz, phemocheee(m), tohpahz(f), Germiu007, warlordz(m), judekings(m), asumo12, efilefun(m), ezera(m), heryurh(m), harbkol(m), spyglaxx, blaksril(m), Hayorstimmy, oluscofield(m), opey25(m), OsaDi, jajdmenace, GCFR696(m), SweetBoyFriend(m), Rapsainot, tayorh(m), mmb1304, IAMJojo(m), Frankool504, Morikaih, sejhn, abelprice, P2gr8t(m), hemartins(m), john4affiliate, 88natzy(m), Dove18, hadedotun, oloolo, angeltolly(f), masseratti, Adicsonbaba(m), abusodiq, Kingsley123(m), drslem, famora(m), maigida511(m), seunfunmie03, trinity001, omolayomi06(m), Asolab(m), lajoshua, gungab(m), Pedagogue, fatemmy(f), Deluxe15, tinny898(m), Gistedge(f), Josh121(m), noble71(m), Ahadeyhola, captiansteve(m), TheBraggg, Boybreezy(m), adewhale(m), abiolapaul007(f), Isholaade2895(m), Xion, Wesely01(m), fmlala, Frank3n2(m), ThisIsNaijaBlog, DeBossjay(m), Oliandre(m), bodmasfem(m), coolsalm, DeBlessedOne(m), xtratagem(m), skyhighweb(m), goon, dapsoneh, Luciferdevil(m), Jesuobu(m), Egbedii(m), Viccur(m), sunnp(m), temmy59, ernneyce(m), jtwest(m), Alwayson, jayben(m), chibwike(m), itsmeurLady(f), olaolulazio(m), drinkgarri, NewDirectionn(m), MabraO, mp4soju(m), DAramis, dusmoh, donolatunji(m), tollybloggz, happney65 and 132 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3