"Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by khalifjgusau(m): 2:11pm
Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo seems to have been everywhere while his boss is away. He even conducted a spot check on the public toilets at Lagos international airport.

The clear aim, it seems, is to give the impression of business as usual while President Muhammadu Buhari is nearly 5,000 kilometres (3,000 miles) away in London on medical leave.

This file photo taken on September 23, 2015 shows Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo during a meeting as part of post-coup talks in Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou

The government appears keen to avoid the impression of a political vacuum, as happened in 2010 when president Umaru Yar’Adua fell ill and later died while being teated abroad.

Since Buhari, 74, left for the British capital on January 19, 59-year-old Osinbajo has rarely been out of the newspapers or off the television news.
His consensual style — and short stature — have stood in marked contrast to the rangy Buhari, an uncompromising former army general who headed a military government in the 1980s.

The vice-president has toured the oil-rich Niger delta — something Buhari has yet to do — and held talks to end militant attacks that have wreaked havoc on the oil and gas infrastructure.

He has met ambassadors and delegations, and chaired cabinet meetings in Abuja with an ease, professionalism — and visibility.

Even the unannounced visit to Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday was a media event. But in it, he stressed an important point, given the parlous state of Nigeria’s economy.

There was a “need to ensure that facilities are working and that things are being run properly”, he said in a statement, which noted the need to fix lifts and faulty baggage carousels.

First impressions counted if Nigeria was to attract foreign firms, added Osinbajo, a trained lawyer and former university professor, who is also a pentecostal church pastor.

– Policy decisions –
Buhari and his government have seen Nigeria’s economy nose-dive since they came to power in May 2015, on the back of a slump in global oil prices. The country has been in recession since August.
But there are indications the weakened naira currency could be showing small signs of recovery after the central bank this week moved to ease some foreign exchange restrictions.

In the last few days, the naira has strengthened to about 480 to the US dollar on the black market after being 520 or higher in recent weeks.

Fitch’s BMI Research said the policy could be “a precursor to a more meaningful move in the exchange rate” given the yawning gulf between parallel rates and the official inter-bank rate of 305.
That could pave the way for a further devaluation — which Buhari has likened to murder — to encourage wary investors bring their money back to Nigeria.
Some analysts have seen it as significant that the measure was introduced while Buhari was away. Osinbajo has also reportedly vetoed four parliamentary bills.

Buhari has long been known for deferring economic matters to the London School of Economics graduate. But how far the latter’s powers stretch in taking individual decisions is unclear.

– Political realities

– Political analyst Chris Ngwodo said despite Osinbajo’s high visibility

— and apparent competence

— he was limited as acting president because of Nigerian political realities.

“In Nigeria, powers are vested in persons rather than in the office they occupy. The acting president is in office, not in power,” he told AFP.

“He may have been taking some decisions which I see as mere palliatives: for instance, the adjustment in the foreign exchange policy which flows from a broader consensus of the people.”

He would not be able to take unilateral decisions and was restricted in his reach as “he is not the executive president Nigerians voted for”, added Ngwodo.

Osinbajo, a former justice commissioner in Lagos state, comes from the southwestern state of Ogun and was appointed to be vice-president as a counter-balance to Buhari, a northern Muslim.

Identity politics play an important role in Nigeria, as does the expectation that the presidency alternates between north and south — even if it is not enshrined in the constitution.

As such, Yinka Odumakin, spokesman for Afenifere, representing the ethnic Yoruba people of the southwest, said Buhari’s inner circle would always try to keep him in check.

“We are not going to see much from Osinbajo apart from symbolic movements and gestures here and there because his powers are limited,” he added.
“He will be acting under the shadow of his principal or a cabal loyal to him.”

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/nigeria-vp-osinbajo-comes-shadows-president-away/

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Jabioro: 2:25pm
Everything under the sun has her own limited time.. The cabal would soon be put to check.None is greater or group than the country.. to subvert the constitution is a treasonable offence. When the time laps... the country knows what to do..

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by akwarandu(m): 2:27pm
I dey watch.

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by omenkaLives: 2:27pm
Some people are devils honestly! What is with all this desperation to cause animosity between the Ag. VeePee and his Boss?

Na wa oo.

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by NCP: 2:46pm
The Northern Elites and Cabalistic Tendencies are...

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by babaoloola(m): 3:53pm
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by darfay: 4:00pm
All I know is that an acting osinbajo is better than a active bubuhari

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by greatgod2012(f): 4:00pm
I hope some people are not annoyed that the Acting president is performing beyond some people's expectations!



Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Stcloj: 4:00pm
Nice one

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by ajuwarhodes(f): 4:01pm
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by mykelmeezy(m): 4:02pm
we know


but he is still doing an amazing job


but honestly i fear for his life


no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by mohciz69(m): 4:02pm
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by goshen26: 4:02pm
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Pprovost: 4:02pm
What is important is to get the work done.
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by loomer: 4:02pm
We sabi fine problems where there seem to be none sha
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by blackboy(m): 4:03pm
The VP is very loyal to Mr President too, so what's the problem.

Abeggy, make they go find something to do. Inciting rebellion

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Dongorgon57: 4:03pm
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by obembet(m): 4:03pm
Who are those useless cabar self
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Millz404(m): 4:03pm
Osi just ignore any cabal or calabash and do your work as you should.... Everybody can't be against you
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by 0b10010011: 4:03pm
Afenifere has lost its relevance and been buried with PDP.


Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by darfay: 4:03pm
God go surely put all them cabals to shame

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by smartmey61(m): 4:03pm
NCP:
The Northern Elites and Cabalistic Tendencies are...
wtf this one na IMUKWU OR EYINKWU grin grin grin grin grin
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by ephi123(f): 4:03pm
Pprovost:
What is important is to get the work done.

Exactly. They should stop distracting this guy abeg.
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by KanwuliaExtra: 4:03pm
Is it not obvious that Osibanjo is torn between 2 masters? grin

TINUBU and THE N-CABAL!

Talk about selling your soul to TWO DEVILS!

I nor pity am o. Make im quench for dia! kiss

Ewu AFONJACKASS!!!

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by denkyw(m): 4:05pm
The Truth Is, Tension Dey North. No Doubt About That
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Kennitrust: 4:05pm
Nigeria constitution is huge joke.
Does it mean, we don't have a constitution that could limit the absence of a sitting President? undecided
Just asking to know cool
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by deji15: 4:06pm
Only a mad man like Odumakin will grant this kind of interview and also give the impression that he represents anybody. Who voted for him??He represents himself and his antecedents has proven that he is a thief who collected huge sums of money and cars from GEJ in his failed re election bid. Odumakin is unstable and only worships money.

Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by OLAFIMIX: 4:08pm
make them no kill this man for us.
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by poiZon: 4:08pm
a mere commissioner.

A common commissioner.


Which one make sense pass?


Zombies una dey here so?
Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Ngokafor: 4:09pm
....History about to repeat itself...nothing new.

