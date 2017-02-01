₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,412 members, 3,386,002 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 04:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin (4916 Views)
Osinbajo In Asaba For Delta Economic & Investment Summit (Photos) / Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo In Abuja Buying Suya (Photo) / Obasonjo Has A Mole Within President Jonathan's Inner Circle (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by khalifjgusau(m): 2:11pm
Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo seems to have been everywhere while his boss is away. He even conducted a spot check on the public toilets at Lagos international airport.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/nigeria-vp-osinbajo-comes-shadows-president-away/
3 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Jabioro: 2:25pm
Everything under the sun has her own limited time.. The cabal would soon be put to check.None is greater or group than the country.. to subvert the constitution is a treasonable offence. When the time laps... the country knows what to do..
2 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by akwarandu(m): 2:27pm
I dey watch.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by omenkaLives: 2:27pm
Some people are devils honestly! What is with all this desperation to cause animosity between the Ag. VeePee and his Boss?
Na wa oo.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by NCP: 2:46pm
The Northern Elites and Cabalistic Tendencies are...
4 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by babaoloola(m): 3:53pm
t
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by babaoloola(m): 3:53pm
th
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by darfay: 4:00pm
All I know is that an acting osinbajo is better than a active bubuhari
10 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by greatgod2012(f): 4:00pm
I hope some people are not annoyed that the Acting president is performing beyond some people's expectations!
BTW, i didn't read that article up there!
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Stcloj: 4:00pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by ajuwarhodes(f): 4:01pm
Really?
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by mykelmeezy(m): 4:02pm
we know
but he is still doing an amazing job
but honestly i fear for his life
no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper
3 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by mohciz69(m): 4:02pm
Ok
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by goshen26: 4:02pm
K
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Pprovost: 4:02pm
What is important is to get the work done.
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by loomer: 4:02pm
We sabi fine problems where there seem to be none sha
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by blackboy(m): 4:03pm
The VP is very loyal to Mr President too, so what's the problem.
Abeggy, make they go find something to do. Inciting rebellion
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Dongorgon57: 4:03pm
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by obembet(m): 4:03pm
Who are those useless cabar self
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Millz404(m): 4:03pm
Osi just ignore any cabal or calabash and do your work as you should.... Everybody can't be against you
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by 0b10010011: 4:03pm
Afenifere has lost its relevance and been buried with PDP.
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by darfay: 4:03pm
God go surely put all them cabals to shame
1 Like
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by smartmey61(m): 4:03pm
NCP:wtf this one na IMUKWU OR EYINKWU
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by ephi123(f): 4:03pm
Pprovost:
Exactly. They should stop distracting this guy abeg.
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by KanwuliaExtra: 4:03pm
Is it not obvious that Osibanjo is torn between 2 masters?
TINUBU and THE N-CABAL!
Talk about selling your soul to TWO DEVILS!
I nor pity am o. Make im quench for dia!
Ewu AFONJACKASS!!!
2 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by denkyw(m): 4:05pm
The Truth Is, Tension Dey North. No Doubt About That
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Kennitrust: 4:05pm
Nigeria constitution is huge joke.
Does it mean, we don't have a constitution that could limit the absence of a sitting President?
Just asking to know
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by sade199: 4:05pm
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by deji15: 4:06pm
Only a mad man like Odumakin will grant this kind of interview and also give the impression that he represents anybody. Who voted for him??He represents himself and his antecedents has proven that he is a thief who collected huge sums of money and cars from GEJ in his failed re election bid. Odumakin is unstable and only worships money.
3 Likes
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by OLAFIMIX: 4:08pm
make them no kill this man for us.
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by poiZon: 4:08pm
a mere commissioner.
A common commissioner.
Which one make sense pass?
Zombies una dey here so?
|Re: "Osinbajo Acts Under A Cabal Loyal To President Buhari" - Yinka Odumakin by Ngokafor: 4:09pm
....History about to repeat itself...nothing new.
Behold President Turai Yar'adua At Iaea (picture) / Are There Any Black Jews In Nigeria Like The Flasha In Ethiopia? / 2015 Prophecy: The Voice Of America, The Hand Of Boko Haram
Viewing this topic: NgeneUkwenu(f), oneman11, mclorenzo(m), jaymichael(m), kuboy, Missabigail234, Ryder306(m), Samuelvic45, dingdung, fasterwell(m), yokiti, youseuph(m), Raydans, 234ng44uk, atobzz, freeman67, Cupofgold2, lonzo(m), Mutab4u(m), TOLKEN, dangotesmummy, smemud(m), dont8(m), quiverfull(m), amoduokoh(m), skillatch(m), comfortchemical, mabelly, deleyi20(m), Mickin123, dangote7510(m), Dinirojones(m), Asuokaa, angelo82, dumo1(m), blackedwin, plamonee, Raymysterio(m), charlisco(m) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6