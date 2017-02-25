₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by msexy: 3:25pm
According to a report filtering in from Ulakwo Etche in Rivers state, Soldiers have over powered and arrested the thugs that invaded the local government area ahead of the rerun election today. According to Karl Chinedu Uchegbu, interrogations of the thugs ongoing as most have allegedly admitted that they were brought in from outside Etche from as far as Ogoni, Woji, Emohua and ikwerre LGA.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by msexy: 3:26pm
Multiple reports also have it that, Samuel Nwanosike (Ishi Bombay and Fmr CTC Chairman of Ikwerre), Roland Sekibo (Fmr CTC Chairman of Akuku-Toru) and Odiari Princewill, and other PDP members have also been arrested at Ulakwo, Etche.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by project8(m): 3:29pm
Do these people ever learn?
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by Jabioro: 3:30pm
When comes to election River State is known for her violence, rigging and multiple subversion of laws...
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by hushshinani(m): 3:31pm
when PDP wants to win by force...
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by yeyeboi(m): 3:35pm
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by Karlman: 3:46pm
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by Ajewealth123(m): 3:48pm
msexy:wike's family and friends
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by lofty900(m): 4:14pm
When will these youths learn to stop being pawns in the hands of politicians? USA conducted a presidential election and I didn't see one hoodlum arrested, only one LG election, See hoodlums
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:27pm
peterside why
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by onpointme: 4:28pm
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by vizboy(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by richeeyo(m): 4:30pm
Which kind of politics
Which kind youths
Which kind mentality
Which kind country
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by Kennyodinye: 4:31pm
The Worst Thing Is To Live A Stupid Life....I Hate Cultist They Just Waste Their Time And Life Smoking Igbo for Igboro.....Fighting For Politicians Who Are in Thier House Drinking Akamu And Eating Akara While Cutlass Go Dey Nak You For Bak..Abeg
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by darfay: 4:31pm
Y would kill for people who don't care about your well-being who can't use their own children for the same may give our youth wisdom
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by Inanx(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by moffat(m): 4:33pm
Ameachi why r u doing your state this
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by unitysheart(m): 4:33pm
Mumu thugs. If I be thug I go collect money elope and do nothing. Instead, the mumu thugs never wise up for once.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by Kennyodinye: 4:35pm
lofty900:Mumu U Dey Dere 4 The Election...No b Wetin U Watch For Tv....Cmon Go And Sit Down
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by Kennyodinye: 4:37pm
unitysheart:Hehe....elope Go Where If You Like Go Live Underground Dey Would Find U
|Re: Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos by persius555: 4:39pm
The youths have become a major problematic factor in the wheel of progress in this country. No idiot should come here and start pleading on behalf of lazy and greedy youths. The youths are equally as guilty as the corrupt older politicians.
