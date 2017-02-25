Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Arrest Hoodlums Who Invaded Rivers LGA Ahead Of Re-run Election. Photos (2919 Views)

http://tooample.com/2017/02/25/soldiers-arrest-thugs-invaded-rivers-lga-ahead-re-run-election-photos/ According to a report filtering in from Ulakwo Etche in Rivers state, Soldiers have over powered and arrested the thugs that invaded the local government area ahead of the rerun election today. According to Karl Chinedu Uchegbu, interrogations of the thugs ongoing as most have allegedly admitted that they were brought in from outside Etche from as far as Ogoni, Woji, Emohua and ikwerre LGA.





Read More >> Multiple reports also have it that, Samuel Nwanosike (Ishi Bombay and Fmr CTC Chairman of Ikwerre), Roland Sekibo (Fmr CTC Chairman of Akuku-Toru) and Odiari Princewill, and other PDP members have also been arrested at Ulakwo, Etche.Read More >> http://tooample.com/2017/02/25/soldiers-arrest-thugs-invaded-rivers-lga-ahead-re-run-election-photos/

Do these people ever learn?

When comes to election River State is known for her violence, rigging and multiple subversion of laws... 1 Like

when PDP wants to win by force... 1 Like

msexy:

When will these youths learn to stop being pawns in the hands of politicians? USA conducted a presidential election and I didn't see one hoodlum arrested, only one LG election, See hoodlums

Which kind of politics

Which kind youths

Which kind mentality

Which kind country 1 Like

The Worst Thing Is To Live A Stupid Life....I Hate Cultist They Just Waste Their Time And Life Smoking Igbo for Igboro.....Fighting For Politicians Who Are in Thier House Drinking Akamu And Eating Akara While Cutlass Go Dey Nak You For Bak..Abeg

Y would kill for people who don't care about your well-being who can't use their own children for the same may give our youth wisdom

Ameachi why r u doing your state this

Mumu thugs. If I be thug I go collect money elope and do nothing. Instead, the mumu thugs never wise up for once.

lofty900:

When will these youths learn to stop being pawns in the hands of politicians? USA conducted a presidential election and I didn't see one hoodlum arrested, only one LG election, See hoodlums Mumu U Dey Dere 4 The Election...No b Wetin U Watch For Tv....Cmon Go And Sit Down Mumu U Dey Dere 4 The Election...No b Wetin U Watch For Tv....Cmon Go And Sit Down

unitysheart:

Mumu thugs. If I be thug I go collect money elope and do nothing. Instead, the mumu thugs never wise up for once. Hehe....elope Go Where If You Like Go Live Underground Dey Would Find U Hehe....elope Go Where If You Like Go Live Underground Dey Would Find U