‎It was indeed a painful sight to behold at LUTH - Lagos University Teaching Hospital yesterday, as Big Church Foundation paid a charity visit to 2 years old girl admitted at the Children ward.. The little Baby Favour had a heartrending excruciating situation of eye cancer which demands that he would be operated on to save her from blindness or untimely death.



Rosaline Meurer, Big Church Foundation Ambassador on Mother and Child led the team to the hospital after the foundation was contacted for support by an NGO that was catering for his outrageous medical bills to sustain the little child to be fit to go through cancer eye surgery. The Foundation headed by Olakunle Churchill recently signed star artist Praiz as one of it Ambassaors to project Empowerment youth campaign for 36,000 Nigerians.

‎

‎Presenting a token support of $1,000 to the mother, the actress Rosaline said "a lot of people are going pains in some cases a helpless effort to live. We might be limited by our mortal and human capacity but in spite of this, we leave no stone unturned in our dreams of ensuring that we put smiles on faces of mothers and gives hope to the future of our children. Get well, baby Favour, Big Church Foundation is standing firm with you in prayers"

‎

The brave little baby Favour will under go operation in the coming days, pledges have been made by the Foundation to follow up his charges and other support associated to the poor girl\'s health. ‎

‎http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/show-love-big-church-foundation.html?m=0

‎