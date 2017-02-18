₦airaland Forum

Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by AlexReports(m): 3:51pm
‎It was indeed a painful sight to behold at LUTH - Lagos University Teaching Hospital yesterday, as Big Church Foundation paid a charity visit to 2 years old girl admitted at the Children ward.. The little Baby Favour had a heartrending excruciating situation of eye cancer which demands that he would be operated on to save her  from blindness or untimely death. 

Rosaline Meurer, Big Church Foundation Ambassador on Mother and Child led the team to the hospital after the foundation was contacted for support by an NGO that was catering for his outrageous medical bills to sustain the little child to be fit to go through cancer eye surgery. The Foundation headed by Olakunle Churchill recently signed star artist Praiz as one of it Ambassaors to project Empowerment youth campaign for 36,000 Nigerians.

‎Presenting a token support of $1,000 to the mother, the actress Rosaline said "a lot of people are going pains in some cases a helpless effort to live. We might be limited by our mortal and human capacity but in spite of this, we leave no stone unturned in our dreams of ensuring that we put smiles on faces of mothers and gives hope to the future of our children. Get well, baby Favour, Big Church Foundation is standing firm with you in prayers"

The brave little baby Favour will under go operation in the coming days, pledges have been made by the Foundation to follow up his charges and other support associated to the poor girl\'s health. ‎

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/show-love-big-church-foundation.html?m=0

Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Rtopzy(f): 3:56pm
Lord Jesus heal this child and replenish the pocket of the donor.

3 Likes

Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by DozieInc(m): 3:56pm
Mr Churchill, continue your good works.

@Rtopzy fast fingers. cheesy
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Rtopzy(f): 4:04pm
DozieInc:
Mr Churchill, continue your good works.

@Rtopzy fast fingers. cheesy
Lolz #winks

1 Like

Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by AlexReports(m): 4:29pm
@alexreports

Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by AlexReports(m): 4:41pm
Sad

Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:09pm

May God continue to bless you guy for saving and helping the little girl


Buhari will never go unpunished
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by lovelygurl(f): 7:10pm
Awwww
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Mememan: 7:10pm


Thank God the Midget reporter isn't reporting about all these olosho pargent this time around undecided

1 Like

Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by ajuwarhodes(f): 7:10pm
Nice
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by akigbemaru: 7:11pm
Big eye baby!
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Rett0: 7:11pm
Rosaline leave Someone's Husband ooo....

Every wife wants to be the one in charge of things like this...

Churchill is gradually fronting this babe.

Tonto it's well ooo but if you did same to other people's wives, then TAKE HEART..... It just only your Harvest
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 7:11pm
Taking selfie with the poor child is just like giving mirror to a blind man in other to make jest of his physical incapabilities and predicaments, Good intention bad decision

Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by emeijeh(m): 7:12pm
Gosh...... See dat eye!
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by UnknownT: 7:12pm
Make dem do change the dollar to naira dis one naira dey pull weight
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:12pm
akigbemaru:
Big eye baby!

You got some jokes ??

At least she has a brain and she's not mentally unstable like you

1 Like

Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by gidimasters(m): 7:12pm
Instead make them act fast, Na pictures dem dey take
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by mayor27(m): 7:14pm
God bless the donor
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by peterswagg(m): 7:14pm
whatever happens between him and tonto......this man na good man
Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Berbierklaus(f): 7:15pm
akigbemaru:
Big eye baby!
Is your brain paining you

(0) (Reply)

