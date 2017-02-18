₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by AlexReports(m): 3:51pm
It was indeed a painful sight to behold at LUTH - Lagos University Teaching Hospital yesterday, as Big Church Foundation paid a charity visit to 2 years old girl admitted at the Children ward.. The little Baby Favour had a heartrending excruciating situation of eye cancer which demands that he would be operated on to save her from blindness or untimely death.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Rtopzy(f): 3:56pm
Lord Jesus heal this child and replenish the pocket of the donor.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by DozieInc(m): 3:56pm
Mr Churchill, continue your good works.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Rtopzy(f): 4:04pm
DozieInc:Lolz #winks
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by AlexReports(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by AlexReports(m): 4:41pm
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:09pm
May God continue to bless you guy for saving and helping the little girl
Buhari will never go unpunished
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by lovelygurl(f): 7:10pm
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Mememan: 7:10pm
Thank God the Midget reporter isn't reporting about all these olosho pargent this time around
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by ajuwarhodes(f): 7:10pm
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by akigbemaru: 7:11pm
Big eye baby!
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Rett0: 7:11pm
Rosaline leave Someone's Husband ooo....
Every wife wants to be the one in charge of things like this...
Churchill is gradually fronting this babe.
Tonto it's well ooo but if you did same to other people's wives, then TAKE HEART..... It just only your Harvest
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 7:11pm
Taking selfie with the poor child is just like giving mirror to a blind man in other to make jest of his physical incapabilities and predicaments, Good intention bad decision
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by emeijeh(m): 7:12pm
Gosh...... See dat eye!
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by UnknownT: 7:12pm
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:12pm
akigbemaru:
You got some jokes ??
At least she has a brain and she's not mentally unstable like you
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by gidimasters(m): 7:12pm
Instead make them act fast, Na pictures dem dey take
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by mayor27(m): 7:14pm
God bless the donor
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by peterswagg(m): 7:14pm
whatever happens between him and tonto......this man na good man
|Re: Big Church Foundation Donates For 2-Year-Old Eye Cancer Girl (Graphic Pics) by Berbierklaus(f): 7:15pm
akigbemaru:Is your brain paining you
