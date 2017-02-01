Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) (5063 Views)

What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival / Throwback Photo Of Okowa Ibori & Uduaghan / James Ibori: I am not In Support of Biafra (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-daddy-showkey-meets-james-ibori.html 'Me and Ibori no bi today' was the caption Daddy Showkey wrote as he shared this photo with the former Delta State governor and ex-convict, James Ibori

SEE MORE PICS HERE >>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/daddy-showkey-pictured-with-james.html

Sharp man, e don go collect hin share from the ex-convict 7 Likes

You and thief no be today 7 Likes

Daddy showkey pls 2 Likes



James Ibori my mentor



May the good lord continue to bless him 3 Likes 1 Share

obiageIi:

You and thief no be today



Stop crying like a rat on mensturation



Why not go swallow your Amala and Ewedu in peace and stop crying like a pregnant ant 1 Like

celebrated thief! what a country. 1 Like

wehdone sir

Daddy showkey belle though

So you also associate with criminals? SMH 1 Like

Robin Hood be robbing the hood like...

Issoke





U don sharply collect your share b4 court cases go start abi?

The Thunder that will fire Ibori is still doing press-up.





Showkey! Showkey!U don sharply collect your share b4 court cases go start abi?The Thunder that will fire Ibori is still doing press-up.Showkey! 1 Like

I can bet by now that Ibori has a police escort. We are a shameless country. 3 Likes 1 Share

This News can't take us away from Recession







Better News please 1 Like

Considering how the Biafrans say SS is part of Biafra and how popular he is in that area, I think Ibori should be the first President of Biafra.

rolling with the thief 1 Like

Lol.

obiageIi:

You and thief no be today

Show me a politician that doesn't steal. Show me a politician that doesn't steal.

Hmmmmm Nigeria! We have no shame at all. It is only in niija that we celebrates criminals and criminalities Like seun egbegbe like James ibori.siooo! We still have a long way to go. 1 Like

OkoYibo:

Considering how the Biafrans say SS is part of Biafra and how popular he is in that area, I think Ibori should be the first President of Biafra.





Ike Nsi... Ike Nsi...

illiterate u dont know this yeye pictures can ruin your future for ever 1 Like

Reason why Nigeria won't progress. You don't celebrate a criminal. He should be in jail. 1 Like 1 Share

EastGold:

Sharp man, e don go collect hin share from the ex-convict

The share that Sonny Okosun and other late artists collected from looting leaders of their own time, which ensured that we have no adequately equipped and properly staffed hospitals to treat them, thereby accelerating their untimely death.

Daddy Showkey should continue collecting money from the corruption kings. The share that Sonny Okosun and other late artists collected from looting leaders of their own time, which ensured that we have no adequately equipped and properly staffed hospitals to treat them, thereby accelerating their untimely death.Daddy Showkey should continue collecting money from the corruption kings.

PrickGetSize:

Show me a politician that doesn't steal.

What is your point?

If American politicians steal anyhow like our own, we will not be fasting and praying for breakthrough to get their visa to stay there. Would we? What is your point?If American politicians steal anyhow like our own, we will not be fasting and praying for breakthrough to get their visa to stay there. Would we?

seguno2:





What is your point?

If American politicians steal anyhow like our own, we will not be fasting and praying for breakthrough to get their visa to stay there. Would we? What I'm saying is that Ibori is no different from other Nigerian politicians in terms of looting/stealing. What I'm saying is that Ibori is no different from other Nigerian politicians in terms of looting/stealing.

This is what the British court said about Ibori when he was sentence:



Prosecutor Sasha Wass told the court Ibori concealed his UK criminal record, which would have excluded him from office in Nigeria.





‘He was never the legitimate governor and there was effectively a thief in government house,’



‘As the pretender of that public office, he was able to plunder Delta State’s wealth and hand out patronage.’



The court heard Ibori abused his position to award contracts to his associates including his sister and his mistress.



Scotland Yard began its investigation into Ibori after officers found two computer hard drives in his London office that revealed his criminality.