Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by CeoNewshelm(m): 5:02pm
'Me and Ibori no bi today' was the caption Daddy Showkey wrote as he shared this photo with the former Delta State governor and ex-convict, James Ibori
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by MxtaMichealz(m): 5:03pm
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by EastGold(m): 5:07pm
Sharp man, e don go collect hin share from the ex-convict
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by obiageIi(f): 5:18pm
You and thief no be today
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by veacea: 6:25pm
Daddy showkey pls
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:25pm
James Ibori my mentor
May the good lord continue to bless him
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:25pm
obiageIi:
Stop crying like a rat on mensturation
Why not go swallow your Amala and Ewedu in peace and stop crying like a pregnant ant
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by falconey: 6:26pm
celebrated thief! what a country.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by YungMillionaire: 6:26pm
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by Dosmay(m): 6:26pm
wehdone sir
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by Oyind17: 6:27pm
Daddy showkey belle though
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by dhamstar(m): 6:27pm
So you also associate with criminals? SMH
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by NotComplaining: 6:28pm
Robin Hood be robbing the hood like...
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by Arewa12: 6:28pm
Issoke
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by Mememan: 6:28pm
Showkey!
U don sharply collect your share b4 court cases go start abi?
The Thunder that will fire Ibori is still doing press-up.
Showkey!
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 6:28pm
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by unclezuma: 6:30pm
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by olapluto(m): 6:30pm
I can bet by now that Ibori has a police escort. We are a shameless country.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by AmaechiLinus(m): 6:30pm
This News can't take us away from Recession
Better News please
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by OkoYibo: 6:30pm
Considering how the Biafrans say SS is part of Biafra and how popular he is in that area, I think Ibori should be the first President of Biafra.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by highrise07(m): 6:32pm
rolling with the thief
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by elkol: 6:32pm
Lol.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by PrickGetSize(m): 6:32pm
obiageIi:
Show me a politician that doesn't steal.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by amdoyin82(m): 6:33pm
Hmmmmm Nigeria! We have no shame at all. It is only in niija that we celebrates criminals and criminalities Like seun egbegbe like James ibori.siooo! We still have a long way to go.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by KOBOJO: 6:33pm
OkoYibo:
Ike Nsi...
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 6:34pm
illiterate u dont know this yeye pictures can ruin your future for ever
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by Fabulosdave01: 6:38pm
Reason why Nigeria won't progress. You don't celebrate a criminal. He should be in jail.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by seguno2: 6:42pm
EastGold:
The share that Sonny Okosun and other late artists collected from looting leaders of their own time, which ensured that we have no adequately equipped and properly staffed hospitals to treat them, thereby accelerating their untimely death.
Daddy Showkey should continue collecting money from the corruption kings.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by seguno2: 6:45pm
PrickGetSize:
What is your point?
If American politicians steal anyhow like our own, we will not be fasting and praying for breakthrough to get their visa to stay there. Would we?
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by PrickGetSize(m): 6:49pm
seguno2:What I'm saying is that Ibori is no different from other Nigerian politicians in terms of looting/stealing.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by Onechancearmy: 6:49pm
This is what the British court said about Ibori when he was sentence:
Prosecutor Sasha Wass told the court Ibori concealed his UK criminal record, which would have excluded him from office in Nigeria.
‘He was never the legitimate governor and there was effectively a thief in government house,’
‘As the pretender of that public office, he was able to plunder Delta State’s wealth and hand out patronage.’
The court heard Ibori abused his position to award contracts to his associates including his sister and his mistress.
Scotland Yard began its investigation into Ibori after officers found two computer hard drives in his London office that revealed his criminality.
Re: Daddy Showkey Meets James Ibori (Photo) by josessybj: 7:02pm
THIEF.
