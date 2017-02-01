Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi (5857 Views)

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-efcc-operatives-ransack-ex-chief.html The Economic and Financial Crime Commission yesterday raided one of the houses owned by former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin in Anyigba, Kogi State. The raid was carried out following a tipoff that there might be some stolen money hidden in the ex-military chief's house.During the raid, EFCC operatives who drove in a pick up hilux van, ransacked the house, turning open sewage tank and breaking into the ceiling. However the search was fruitless as they couldn't find anything incriminating.

Ok

ok good

Now the mole who tipped EFCC off is in real sh*t



After finding d house to be empty ,

Effc go just be like ' Mole, meet us back at the office in 30minutes ...



Mole be like ... 14 Likes

He should sue them for assault, trespassing and vandalizing private property worth 1 billion 2 Likes



Buhari will not be happy about this



Zombies are dying of hunger while their mentor Buhari is in London eating good food



Here are the names of the starving zombies



1. Beremx



2. Omenka



3. Ngeneukwenu



4. Obiageli 2 Likes

lofty900:

He should sue them for assault, trespassing and vandalizing private property worth 1 billion

Trespass and vandalism of property for a search executed pursuant to a valid Warrant?



The Law!! Weh done sir. Na for Romance section you go collect your own SAN. Trespass and vandalism of property for a search executed pursuant to a valid Warrant?The Law!! Weh done sir. Na for Romance section you go collect your own SAN. 7 Likes

They don't have manners. Why the destructions in the name of official assignment?

lofty900:

He should sue them for assault, trespassing and vandalizing private property worth 1 billion

I hope we would not have people using this mole 'thing' as a vindictive tool.

Whistle blower done messed up

ok







Magu looking at the whistle blower like I swear The whistle blower own don finish.Magu looking at the whistle blower like 4 Likes

Nw dem no d check insyd d houz again o..na outsyd tins nw includin soak away..

lofty900:

He should sue them for assault, trespassing and vandalizing private property worth 1 billion Shouldn't you be concerned about how he got so rich?

Shouldn't it bother sane mind how an ex-chief of naval staff became a billionaire? Shouldn't you be concerned about how he got so rich?Shouldn't it bother sane mind how an ex-chief of naval staff became a billionaire? 1 Like

At least it shows the EFCC do not plant these monies at these locations. 2 Likes

.....wrong signal.

Everything now dey kwarupt

Whistle don Bleep up.. Abeg na wu blow d whistle

If he was an igbo man, we will not hear word. They are always the victim. 4 Likes

I hope this nigga can make some money with this

That wistle blower is dammed

FBI inspired.

Una see how EFCC dey fool themselves abi?

temitofa:

They don't have manners. Why the destructions in the name of official assignment? If you had manners at all, you will not defend corruption like this. If you had manners at all, you will not defend corruption like this.

APC = change.



Those the anti corruption fights are positive steps.

PassingShot:



Shouldn't you be concerned about how he got so rich?

Shouldn't it bother sane mind how an ex-chief of naval staff became a billionaire? . Burutai and Dambazzau comes to mind. . Burutai and Dambazzau comes to mind. 1 Like

Ransack anywhere Ransackable, check anywhere checkable.... Unscrew that TV plasma, check that watching machine, check their useless store... Those people are Oloriburuku, their sympathizer na wehrey