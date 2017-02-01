₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by EdificationBoss: 5:08pm
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission yesterday raided one of the houses owned by former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin in Anyigba, Kogi State. The raid was carried out following a tipoff that there might be some stolen money hidden in the ex-military chief's house.
During the raid, EFCC operatives who drove in a pick up hilux van, ransacked the house, turning open sewage tank and breaking into the ceiling. However the search was fruitless as they couldn't find anything incriminating.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-efcc-operatives-ransack-ex-chief.html
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by yeyeboi(m): 5:09pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by EdificationBoss: 5:09pm
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by slimthugchimee(f): 5:11pm
ok good
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by haywire07(m): 5:23pm
Now the mole who tipped EFCC off is in real sh*t
After finding d house to be empty ,
Effc go just be like ' Mole, meet us back at the office in 30minutes ...
Mole be like ...
14 Likes
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by lofty900(m): 5:35pm
He should sue them for assault, trespassing and vandalizing private property worth 1 billion
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:33pm
Buhari will not be happy about this
Zombies are dying of hunger while their mentor Buhari is in London eating good food
Here are the names of the starving zombies
1. Beremx
2. Omenka
3. Ngeneukwenu
4. Obiageli
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by INTROVERT(f): 6:34pm
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by OkoYibo: 6:34pm
lofty900:
Trespass and vandalism of property for a search executed pursuant to a valid Warrant?
The Law!! Weh done sir. Na for Romance section you go collect your own SAN.
7 Likes
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by temitofa(m): 6:35pm
They don't have manners. Why the destructions in the name of official assignment?
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by ErnyyBobo: 6:35pm
lofty900:
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by freeborn76(m): 6:36pm
I hope we would not have people using this mole 'thing' as a vindictive tool.
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by SalamRushdie: 6:36pm
Whistle blower done messed up
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by anibi9674: 6:36pm
ok
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by Scatterscatter(m): 6:37pm
I swear The whistle blower own don finish.
Magu looking at the whistle blower like
4 Likes
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by pawesome(m): 6:37pm
Nw dem no d check insyd d houz again o..na outsyd tins nw includin soak away..
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by PassingShot(m): 6:38pm
lofty900:Shouldn't you be concerned about how he got so rich?
Shouldn't it bother sane mind how an ex-chief of naval staff became a billionaire?
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by HumanistMike: 6:38pm
At least it shows the EFCC do not plant these monies at these locations.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by Btruth: 6:38pm
.....wrong signal.
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by Mopolchi: 6:38pm
Everything now dey kwarupt
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by unclezuma: 6:39pm
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by ijebuloaded(m): 6:39pm
Whistle don Bleep up.. Abeg na wu blow d whistle
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by abescom: 6:39pm
If he was an igbo man, we will not hear word. They are always the victim.
4 Likes
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by internetgangste: 6:39pm
I hope this nigga can make some money with this
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by nNEOo(m): 6:40pm
That wistle blower is dammed
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by solid3(m): 6:40pm
FBI inspired.
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by chinjo(m): 6:40pm
Una see how EFCC dey fool themselves abi?
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by abescom: 6:40pm
temitofa:If you had manners at all, you will not defend corruption like this.
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by juman(m): 6:42pm
APC = change.
Those the anti corruption fights are positive steps.
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by Enigmaholysiner(m): 6:44pm
PassingShot:. Burutai and Dambazzau comes to mind.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by Adeoba10(m): 6:45pm
Ransack anywhere Ransackable, check anywhere checkable.... Unscrew that TV plasma, check that watching machine, check their useless store... Those people are Oloriburuku, their sympathizer na wehrey
|Re: EFCC Operatives Ransack Usman Jibrin's House In Kogi by maxzzo1(m): 6:45pm
Jibrin will sue d ass out of efcc.....if na me 100B....
