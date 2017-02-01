₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by alfa2016: 5:31pm
The cripple pictured above was today arrested by two full teams of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos after he stabbed two passengers.
According to the RRS, the suspect is a terror to motorists, and attacks people with broken down vehicles at night .
More photos below:
http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/photos-lagos-rrs-arrest-cripple-who-terrorizes-motorists-at-night/
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by cummando(m): 5:32pm
If this one na cripple then I be toddler!!!!
SEE MUSCLES!!!! AH AH WAT APPIN!!
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Obascoetubi: 5:32pm
AFONJAS!!!
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by emeijeh(m): 5:39pm
See im South sudan face
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by soberdrunk(m): 5:43pm
See as he keep face like "Tribulation"
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by EastGold(m): 5:57pm
You are finished
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by madridguy(m): 6:00pm
Terrorist looking face.
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by QueenSuccubus(f): 6:04pm
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by sammiecity: 6:07pm
whats with the crying and smiling?
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Bumbae1(f): 6:24pm
Hardened
Lock him up ...
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Adeoba10(m): 6:25pm
This is the real definition of ugly
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Oyind17: 6:26pm
Why wicked people dey ugly like this See face
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by tamertery(m): 6:26pm
He deserves this
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Orpe7(m): 6:26pm
Surely on ur naming ceremony people gather pray on your head. People sef. Even if ur parents fail u must u fail yourself
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by anibi9674: 6:26pm
see face. the face no get joy at all. if this one catch u for corner na Arab en go show u.
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Arewa12: 6:27pm
Oyind17:
I Concur
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Longcucumber(m): 6:27pm
See face na
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by nNEOo(m): 6:28pm
What's up Cripple ppl and muscle
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by unclezuma: 6:30pm
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by jamesonic78(m): 6:32pm
Is this really a human being ? I have never seen a human as ugly as this,come cripple join the status of his facial look,now crowns it all with crime committing,,Make them give him 45 acres of land for his own held fire oo
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by EgunMogaji(m): 6:32pm
cummando:
Muscles because all he has are his hands to carry his whole body.
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by teelaw4life(m): 6:33pm
It will be very hard for him to claim innocence with this kind of face. I no even read the news sef...abeg, GUILTY! GUILTY!! GUILTY!!!
BTW, this is not a cripple. This is a demon.
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by glossy6(f): 6:33pm
you go fear face na
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by twilliamx: 6:33pm
Animal. be like chimpanzee wey ughly
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by lashees: 6:34pm
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Jabioro: 6:34pm
Graduated crippled man, is a terrorist ...if you see crippled, won't you identify him clearly.. all the muscle.. all face like South Africa people..
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by KOBOJO: 6:36pm
Thats a sophisticated thief there...
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by Mopolchi: 6:40pm
Na afonja
|Re: Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:42pm
K
Man Caught With Over 70 Dead Babies In Nigeria / Nigerian Fraudster Caught With 128 Identities in the UK / My Neighbor Seduced My Wife: Now I'm Plotting To Murder Him.
