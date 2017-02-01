Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night (7013 Views)

According to the RRS, the suspect is a terror to motorists, and attacks people with broken down vehicles at night .



More photos below:



If this one na cripple then I be toddler!!!!

SEE MUSCLES!!!! AH AH WAT APPIN!! 1 Like

AFONJAS!!! 13 Likes 4 Shares

See im South sudan face 4 Likes

See as he keep face like "Tribulation" 10 Likes

You are finished

Terrorist looking face.

whats with the crying and smiling?



Lock him up ... HardenedLock him up ...

This is the real definition of ugly

See face Why wicked people dey ugly like thisSee face 2 Likes

He deserves this

Surely on ur naming ceremony people gather pray on your head. People sef. Even if ur parents fail u must u fail yourself 1 Like

see face. the face no get joy at all. if this one catch u for corner na Arab en go show u.

Oyind17:

Why wicked people dey ugly like this See face



I Concur I Concur

See face na

What's up Cripple ppl and muscle

1 Like

? I have never seen a human as ugly as this,come cripple join the status of his facial look,now crowns it all with crime committing,,Make them give him 45 acres of land for his own held fire oo Is this really a human being? I have never seen a human as ugly as this,come cripple join the status of his facial look,now crowns it all with crime committing,,Make them give him 45 acres of land for his own held fire oo 1 Like

cummando:

If this one na cripple then I be toddler!!!!

SEE MUSCLES!!!! AH AH WAT APPIN!!

Muscles because all he has are his hands to carry his whole body. Muscles because all he has are his hands to carry his whole body. 2 Likes

It will be very hard for him to claim innocence with this kind of face. I no even read the news sef...abeg, GUILTY! GUILTY!! GUILTY!!!



BTW, this is not a cripple. This is a demon. 1 Like

you go fear face na 1 Like

Animal. be like chimpanzee wey ughly 1 Like

Graduated crippled man, is a terrorist ...if you see crippled, won't you identify him clearly.. all the muscle.. all face like South Africa people.. 1 Like

Thats a sophisticated thief there... 1 Like

Na afonja 1 Like