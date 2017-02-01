₦airaland Forum

Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by metroparrot: 6:27pm
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-result-sheets-from-rivers-rerun.html

Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by INTROVERT(f): 6:27pm
grin until Apc does snake in the monkey shadow grin
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by sarrki(m): 6:30pm
INTROVERT:
grin until Apc does snake in the monkey shadow grin

Let the best candidate win

We are satisfied with pmb pyo @ the central
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by nairascores: 9:25pm
.
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:26pm
grin Where sarrki they sef grin
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by TheSlyone2(m): 9:26pm
Sup, Zombies
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by doublewisdom: 9:26pm
Even after Amaechi's thugs have cut off someone's hand! Up Wike.
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by Unlimited22: 9:27pm
INTROVERT:
grin until Apc does snake in the monkey shadow grin
No be play. Till 'federal might' comes into play. These guys wee keep rerunning rivers till 2019 or till they become crippled and can't run again.
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by donc26(m): 9:28pm
breaking! Apc wins etche federal constituency and house of assembly. Congratulations Apc
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by dessz(m): 9:28pm
like for wike , share for amaechi
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by akdjr(m): 9:29pm
It is high time we stop playing politics with sentiment...let us focus on the credibility of candidates before voting them into power. #Ourmumudondo_movement
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by DozieInc(m): 9:29pm
Ok
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by makawen11: 9:29pm
Pdp power
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by TOBIeee68(m): 9:29pm
Lolzz he don tire dem ni always inconclusive election #zombie cause recession.
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by brainpulse: 9:29pm
wher is the result
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by Jerryman94(m): 9:29pm
metroparrot:
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-result-sheets-from-rivers-rerun.html

That's if they will not rig the election as usual
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by robosky02(m): 9:30pm
waiting for final result
Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by martooski(m): 9:30pm
happy for now

