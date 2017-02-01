₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by metroparrot: 6:27pm
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by INTROVERT(f): 6:27pm
until Apc does snake in the monkey shadow
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by sarrki(m): 6:30pm
INTROVERT:
Let the best candidate win
We are satisfied with pmb pyo @ the central
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by nairascores: 9:25pm
.
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:26pm
Where sarrki they sef
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by TheSlyone2(m): 9:26pm
Sup, Zombies
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by doublewisdom: 9:26pm
Even after Amaechi's thugs have cut off someone's hand! Up Wike.
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by Unlimited22: 9:27pm
INTROVERT:No be play. Till 'federal might' comes into play. These guys wee keep rerunning rivers till 2019 or till they become crippled and can't run again.
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by donc26(m): 9:28pm
breaking! Apc wins etche federal constituency and house of assembly. Congratulations Apc
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by dessz(m): 9:28pm
like for wike , share for amaechi
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by akdjr(m): 9:29pm
It is high time we stop playing politics with sentiment...let us focus on the credibility of candidates before voting them into power. #Ourmumudondo_movement
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by DozieInc(m): 9:29pm
Ok
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by makawen11: 9:29pm
Pdp power
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by TOBIeee68(m): 9:29pm
Lolzz he don tire dem ni always inconclusive election #zombie cause recession.
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by brainpulse: 9:29pm
wher is the result
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by Jerryman94(m): 9:29pm
metroparrot:That's if they will not rig the election as usual
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by robosky02(m): 9:30pm
waiting for final result
|Re: Result Sheets From Rivers Rerun, PDP Leads by martooski(m): 9:30pm
happy for now
(0) (Reply)
Anambra: Result Without Election / Who Killed Alan Jonston? / I Will Vote Yar Adua. What About You?
