See what he posted below



na wa ohh..1992 keh? 8 Likes

hehehehe...and he goes round with ..... 3 Likes

Just give it to a taxi driver to bring daily returns 24 Likes

Maybe he wants to punish the man 14 Likes

For all the shouting these guys do online is this what they gain? 2 Likes

Shey na only me see am abi una no see as he bend him.legs like all those oloshos 21 Likes

Well, it is a gift. Your next car will be better. 3 Likes

Stingy man. With your flamboyant life this is what you could give your special assistant. 17 Likes 1 Share

This Dino is stingy personified. 8 Likes

Look at the shoes of the special assistant sef. Like the shoes of somebody that has trekked the whole of Lagos looking for job. Well, he looks like someone who will appreciate the car. 5 Likes

Malaye can only be a senator for places like Kogi or Ekiti state.



Wiked soul, upon all money he collected for constituency and staff allowances. 2 Likes

What's with these Kogi people and 1992 Honda cars naw? 41 Likes 2 Shares

kokoA:

What's with these Kogi people and 1992 Honda cars naw? 5 Likes

He is a vintage car collector, so he presented a vintage car to the guy 8 Likes

APC zombies you see your life? 1 Like 1 Share

Hehehehe

Is he mandated by the law to purchase a vehicle for his SA?

I guess he did it out of his good will and suppose to be commended. After all, he is still paying him salary.

Dino tried. 2 Likes

The upcoming artist-senator is at it again 2 Likes

Dino Melaye is the personification of an oppressor 1 Like

Hmmm... Father xmas

And the man even strike a pose 1 Like

The story is a lie.



Look at that picture. He is not handing over any key to the man. That picture just happened to be taken in front of that car. And I'm sure that man is not any special assistant to Dino Melaye 1 Like

Lol. he is a classic man sharing the classic love 1 Like

.



#VoteforKOWA2019 #VoteforKOWA2019

Dino crisis

must.u show off, gifts arent meant to be flaunted 1 Like

Adonblivit joor Mtcheeeew

......and this is news? So make we use kettle boil beans?

Useless man 1 Like