|Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by nairaman101: 7:58pm
A Facebook user by name, Precious C. Eze, posted a photo of Sen. Dino Melaye, gifting a Honda 1992 car to his Special Assistant to Media. One would ask, of all the exotic cars this senator has, is it Honda 1992 that he was able to buy for his SA on media?
See what he posted below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/senator-dino-melaye-buys-his-special.html
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by nairaman101: 7:58pm
na wa ohh..1992 keh?
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by midehi2(f): 7:59pm
hehehehe...and he goes round with .....
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by Dextology: 8:12pm
Just give it to a taxi driver to bring daily returns
24 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by DozieInc(m): 8:16pm
Maybe he wants to punish the man
14 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 8:18pm
For all the shouting these guys do online is this what they gain?
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by cummando(m): 8:22pm
Shey na only me see am abi una no see as he bend him.legs like all those oloshos
21 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by greaterlove001: 8:24pm
Well, it is a gift. Your next car will be better.
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by ERockson: 8:42pm
Stingy man. With your flamboyant life this is what you could give your special assistant.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by morbeta(m): 8:46pm
This Dino is stingy personified.
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by LordofNairaland: 8:55pm
Look at the shoes of the special assistant sef. Like the shoes of somebody that has trekked the whole of Lagos looking for job. Well, he looks like someone who will appreciate the car.
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by ipobbigot7: 8:59pm
Malaye can only be a senator for places like Kogi or Ekiti state.
Wiked soul, upon all money he collected for constituency and staff allowances.
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by kokoA(m): 9:01pm
What's with these Kogi people and 1992 Honda cars naw?
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by autotrader014(m): 9:04pm
kokoA:
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by UnknownT: 9:05pm
He is a vintage car collector, so he presented a vintage car to the guy
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by careytommy7(m): 9:30pm
APC zombies you see your life?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by Iamwrath: 9:40pm
Hehehehe
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:43pm
Is he mandated by the law to purchase a vehicle for his SA?
I guess he did it out of his good will and suppose to be commended. After all, he is still paying him salary.
Dino tried.
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by Ahmadgani(m): 9:46pm
The upcoming artist-senator is at it again
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by IamaNigerianGuy: 9:47pm
Dino Melaye is the personification of an oppressor
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:09pm
Hmmm... Father xmas
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by Lordaweezy: 10:20pm
And the man even strike a pose
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by lanrefront1(m): 10:36pm
The story is a lie.
Look at that picture. He is not handing over any key to the man. That picture just happened to be taken in front of that car. And I'm sure that man is not any special assistant to Dino Melaye
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by twilliamx: 10:39pm
Lol. he is a classic man sharing the classic love
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by shams040(m): 10:39pm
.
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by crazygod(m): 10:39pm
#VoteforKOWA2019
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by babseg(m): 10:39pm
Dino crisis
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by gbishman: 10:40pm
must.u show off, gifts arent meant to be flaunted
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by Arewa12: 10:40pm
Adonblivit joor Mtcheeeew
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by tomakint: 10:40pm
......and this is news? So make we use kettle boil beans?
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by sheftyxz(m): 10:40pm
Useless man
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) by project50(m): 10:42pm
Just like the gift the deaf dead buhari gave a judge..
Because he had no waec.. ..
Zombies are still waiting for dead buhari..
Wait till tomorrow
2 Likes 1 Share
