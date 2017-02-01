Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call (4445 Views)

Read his tweets below.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/garba-shehu-confirms-president-buhari.html?m=1



http://twitter.com/GarShehu/status/835556100174917633 The senior special assistant on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has confirmed, President Buhari Call to his media team today.Read his tweets below.

Die Buhari! 12 Likes 1 Share

Why is it now a new thing!



President nor dey call before!! 8 Likes

Eeeyah, its a pity you missed his call.



Tell him never to return that we are beginning to enjoy change



Getawt!!!! 13 Likes

A complete fucking joke. Are we supposed to be happy about his so called telephone calls? 7 Likes

Lol

danbanza kowei





Shehu garba that claimed nigeria is now the second largest producer of rice...



I don't know who is worse between him and lie Mohammed 18 Likes 1 Share

so because of missed calls this one go make front page 3 Likes

It's only in Nollywood I've seen a ghost making calls. But since it has happened life in Nigeria, that means na film we dey act 4dis con3 4 Likes

Too bad you didn't pick up your call

Whick kind rubbish be this one

So if this man goes to pee,they'll thank him on social media and then tell us?

Abeg I no dey go again with Nigeria again,driver pls drop me 4 Likes

When i hear APC nothing come to my mind than (LIES,DECEIT AND SHOW OFF) .. APC please CHANGE for good 4 Likes

Get well soon baba

What's a this gimmicks for?



If the President is strong enough and just needs rest let him come to Nigeria, he will surely find a place to rest across the length and breadth of this nation.



Enough of all these media stunts! 2 Likes

This call is becoming the new slogan in town now. My granny once told me "my son, when one is trying through every possible means to appear as the truthful person, start watching him closely because he has something hidden somewhere" because the truth doesn't need a broadcaster. It stears everyone to the face.

This media government should give us some slack abeg. He's calling you people personally, not on behalf of all of us. So, make una keep the calls to yourselves. When he's fit to talk to us, I know he knows the right channel to use. 1 Like

Garba, receive sense in Jesus name 3 Likes

Lie Muhammed has got serious competitors in this lying business!!! 1 Like

up till now He hasn't called his Vice and the Hasn't called Him.

Who are these people trying so hard to convince? 2 Likes

VOR:

A complete fucking joke. Are we supposed to be happy about his so called telephone calls?

I wonder o!!



Reading those childish and embarrassing comments, I don't know if to laugh or cry.. I feel sorry for Nigeria we have bunch of jokers and comedians at the helm of affair I wonder o!!Reading those childish and embarrassing comments, I don't know if to laugh or cry.. I feel sorry for Nigeriawe have bunch of jokers and comedians at the helm of affair 1 Like

APC = DRAMA 2 Likes

Hehehe. This is becoming a FULL TIME JOKE. Kontinu 2 Likes

So it has now call for a celebration for someone that is hale and hearty to make calls

This Na Zombie Food, only zombies will ejeculate over this

See im box-shaped head like Apoti Eri.





You and your fellow Zombies can kill cow for these useless achievement. mtcheeew

It was Femi instead of Adesina. Now you missed his call and saw his Sms. How did he address you in the text. Next time tell him to speak to the people that voted him. 2 Likes

We are watching, the truth have started coming out, hw is heal and hearty, but you are celebrating his calls

JESUS!

Idiots in power











I missed the President's call.





Is that supposed to be an information.





And these are the leaders we vote for?





Idiots 1 Like

Ok, but the content of the SMS sent to you by the President is still unknown. Anyway, it is noted.