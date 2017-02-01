₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by Naijahelm: 8:08pm
The senior special assistant on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has confirmed, President Buhari Call to his media team today.
Read his tweets below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/garba-shehu-confirms-president-buhari.html?m=1
http://twitter.com/GarShehu/status/835556100174917633
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by 0rlando0woh: 8:51pm
Die Buhari!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by Flexherbal(m): 8:53pm
Why is it now a new thing!
President nor dey call before!!
8 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by Oyind17: 8:57pm
Eeeyah, its a pity you missed his call.
Tell him never to return that we are beginning to enjoy change
Getawt!!!!
13 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by VOR(m): 9:01pm
A complete fucking joke. Are we supposed to be happy about his so called telephone calls?
7 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by auntysimbiat(f): 9:11pm
Lol
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by bigtt76(f): 9:18pm
I just like this guy... Hin nor de lie his Fone was sent for charging when the call came in danbanza kowei
Naijahelm:
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by maria43: 9:26pm
Shehu garba that claimed nigeria is now the second largest producer of rice...
I don't know who is worse between him and lie Mohammed
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:51pm
so because of missed calls this one go make front page
3 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by cosmatika(m): 10:44pm
It's only in Nollywood I've seen a ghost making calls. But since it has happened life in Nigeria, that means na film we dey act 4dis con3
4 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by Abbeyme: 10:44pm
Too bad you didn't pick up your call
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by MarshRiley(m): 10:45pm
Whick kind rubbish be this one
So if this man goes to pee,they'll thank him on social media and then tell us?
Abeg I no dey go again with Nigeria again,driver pls drop me
4 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by toluleke(m): 10:45pm
When i hear APC nothing come to my mind than (LIES,DECEIT AND SHOW OFF) .. APC please CHANGE for good
4 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by twilliamx: 10:45pm
Get well soon baba
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by NNVanguard(m): 10:45pm
What's a this gimmicks for?
If the President is strong enough and just needs rest let him come to Nigeria, he will surely find a place to rest across the length and breadth of this nation.
Enough of all these media stunts!
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by massinola(m): 10:46pm
This call is becoming the new slogan in town now. My granny once told me "my son, when one is trying through every possible means to appear as the truthful person, start watching him closely because he has something hidden somewhere" because the truth doesn't need a broadcaster. It stears everyone to the face.
This media government should give us some slack abeg. He's calling you people personally, not on behalf of all of us. So, make una keep the calls to yourselves. When he's fit to talk to us, I know he knows the right channel to use.
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by veacea: 10:46pm
Garba, receive sense in Jesus name
3 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by vibrio(m): 10:46pm
Lie Muhammed has got serious competitors in this lying business!!!
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by IGBOyoruHausa: 10:47pm
up till now He hasn't called his Vice and the Hasn't called Him.
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:47pm
Who are these people trying so hard to convince?
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by queencalipso(f): 10:47pm
VOR:
I wonder o!!
Reading those childish and embarrassing comments, I don't know if to laugh or cry.. I feel sorry for Nigeria we have bunch of jokers and comedians at the helm of affair
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by Opinedecandid(m): 10:48pm
APC = DRAMA
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by ephi123(f): 10:48pm
Hehehe. This is becoming a FULL TIME JOKE. Kontinu
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by nwakibie3(m): 10:48pm
So it has now call for a celebration for someone that is hale and hearty to make calls
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by denkyw(m): 10:49pm
This Na Zombie Food, only zombies will ejeculate over this
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by BrutalJab: 10:49pm
See im box-shaped head like Apoti Eri.
You and your fellow Zombies can kill cow for these useless achievement. mtcheeew
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by ekems2017(f): 10:49pm
It was Femi instead of Adesina. Now you missed his call and saw his Sms. How did he address you in the text. Next time tell him to speak to the people that voted him.
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by kessiah: 10:49pm
We are watching, the truth have started coming out, hw is heal and hearty, but you are celebrating his calls
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by blont(m): 10:49pm
JESUS!
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by LAFO(f): 10:50pm
Idiots in power
I missed the President's call.
Is that supposed to be an information.
And these are the leaders we vote for?
Idiots
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:52pm
Ok, but the content of the SMS sent to you by the President is still unknown. Anyway, it is noted.
|Re: Garba Shehu Misses Buhari's Call by 2rex: 10:55pm
a funny movie script
written by funny APC
viewed by funny Nigerian.
APC deceiving Nigerians
since 1984
