http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/photos-thousands-troop-for-say-buhari.html As Shared by Bulama Muhammad Bukar, Thousands of people trooped out to declare their support for President Buhari at Ahmadu Bello way, Kaduna as seen in the Photos below 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok 13 Likes

This kind of people is the type you will show road to hell fire...and they go still follow am 11 Likes

.. Dem no dey smile at all 14teenK:

This kind of people is the type you will show road to hell fire...and they go still follow am Lmao.. Dem no dey smile at all 2 Likes

Looks like now they are getting sense especially in Kaduna





Now their eyes are open

He needs SUPPORT I mean he is over 70 I guess he is on life support 14 Likes 2 Shares

Time wasters... Beggars 4 Likes

Support for a life support patient. 4 Likes

Good for them

wise up

Arrant nonsense, supporting a president whom we have not seen 3 Likes

The spell is still strong

Sorry for aboki The spell is still strongSorry for aboki 5 Likes

Is Buhari campaigning for something? 9 Likes

Aboki go always be aboki.





I don't even know what's in these people brain. Cows 2 Likes

Where are the thousands, I only see a few hundreds besides it use to be millions. What else shows his dwindling popularity among Nigerians than this. 4 Likes

I hope they will pay them their 1000 naira after the campaign? They should not come and disturb us here on nairaland that they have not being paid to come and do a campaign they know nothing abt oo. 2 Likes

He is the President... What Support does he need? 1 Like

Northerners showing how Senseless they are. Without the South, this protest is crap. 4 Likes

Senator Sani listed 6 reasons why the north is poor; I give him number 7...dogmatic, senseless and hypnotized followership 5 Likes 1 Share

Oh lawd com & have Mercy on us 1 Like

them dey console themselves 1 Like

... FUNNY LOT....just two hundred naira and this almajiris will blow up anything. ...one day no matter how long it took the chaff will be sifted from the wheat ...it will be bye bye to almajiri and all its attendant evils. 1 Like 1 Share

Una no get handwork. 1 Like

When did this happen because I'm in Kaduna? Anyway, all liars shall... 1 Like

Which part of Kaduna, I'm in Kaduna and nothing happen today, pls look at the population they called thousands. Shameless people 3 Likes

This is why Almajiris are the greatest natural resource in the North. 1 Like 1 Share

They barely understand how a country functions.



They don't understand that Buhari's absence makes Nigeria bleed economically.



Like Buhari, all that they understand is "akwei phower in the north ."



Ethno religious bigots, kowe. 2 Likes

Op which part of the Ahmadu bello way is this? Cz I can't seem to recognize any building here. The Ahmadu belloway that I know can not be this less busy unless maybe it's the bakin ruwa own..



Nothing happen for my side o 1 Like