|Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Jajayi: 8:59pm
As Shared by Bulama Muhammad Bukar, Thousands of people trooped out to declare their support for President Buhari at Ahmadu Bello way, Kaduna as seen in the Photos below
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/photos-thousands-troop-for-say-buhari.html
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Jajayi: 9:02pm
More
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by yeyeboi(m): 9:02pm
Ok
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Jajayi: 9:03pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by 14teenK(m): 9:07pm
This kind of people is the type you will show road to hell fire...and they go still follow am
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Jajayi: 9:14pm
Lmao .. Dem no dey smile at all
14teenK:
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Iamwrath: 9:21pm
Looks like now they are getting sense especially in Kaduna
Now their eyes are open
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Tipsterwaxxxzy: 9:26pm
He needs SUPPORT I mean he is over 70 I guess he is on life support
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03pm
Time wasters... Beggars
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by doublewisdom: 10:05pm
Support for a life support patient.
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by oyeropaul(m): 10:54pm
Good for them
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by EKITI001: 10:55pm
wise up
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Jerryman94(m): 10:55pm
Arrant nonsense, supporting a president whom we have not seen
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Ayhomes(m): 10:56pm
F
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by schoolboymatt(m): 10:56pm
The spell is still strong
Sorry for aboki
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by SalamRushdie: 10:56pm
Is Buhari campaigning for something?
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by BrutalJab: 10:56pm
Aboki go always be aboki.
I don't even know what's in these people brain. Cows
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Richie0974: 10:57pm
Where are the thousands, I only see a few hundreds besides it use to be millions. What else shows his dwindling popularity among Nigerians than this.
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by GreatUniben: 10:57pm
I hope they will pay them their 1000 naira after the campaign? They should not come and disturb us here on nairaland that they have not being paid to come and do a campaign they know nothing abt oo.
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by BE811APP: 10:57pm
He is the President... What Support does he need?
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by steppin: 10:57pm
Northerners showing how Senseless they are. Without the South, this protest is crap.
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by freeborn76(m): 10:57pm
Senator Sani listed 6 reasons why the north is poor; I give him number 7...dogmatic, senseless and hypnotized followership
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by olaoge(m): 10:58pm
Oh lawd com & have Mercy on us
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by austin2all: 10:58pm
them dey console themselves
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Karlman: 10:58pm
... FUNNY LOT....just two hundred naira and this almajiris will blow up anything. ...one day no matter how long it took the chaff will be sifted from the wheat ...it will be bye bye to almajiri and all its attendant evils.
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Opinedecandid(m): 10:58pm
Una no get handwork.
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Timijo: 10:58pm
When did this happen because I'm in Kaduna? Anyway, all liars shall...
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by yinks2020: 10:58pm
Which part of Kaduna, I'm in Kaduna and nothing happen today, pls look at the population they called thousands. Shameless people
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by OkoYibo: 10:59pm
This is why Almajiris are the greatest natural resource in the North.
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by discusant: 11:00pm
They barely understand how a country functions.
They don't understand that Buhari's absence makes Nigeria bleed economically.
Like Buhari, all that they understand is "akwei phower in the north ."
Ethno religious bigots, kowe.
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by queencalipso(f): 11:00pm
Op which part of the Ahmadu bello way is this? Cz I can't seem to recognize any building here. The Ahmadu belloway that I know can not be this less busy unless maybe it's the bakin ruwa own..
Nothing happen for my side o
|Re: Thousands Troop Out To Support President Muhammadu Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by dmostcheerful(f): 11:00pm
Thousands indeed
