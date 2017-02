CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 36-year old woman Angela Unachukwu has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court after she jumped a high fence to escape after she duped some members of a Catholic Church in Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos.



However, she was pursued and arrested and taken to station where she confessed.



Unachukwu, who hailed from Mbaitoli and married to an Mbaise, Imo State husband, went to St Vincent The Poor Society of St Joachim and Ann Catholic Church in Ijegun area of Lagos and defrauded some members of the church’s society of over N1 million.



Some of the victims are Chinedu Ezeonyi, Mrs Oluchkwu Onwuachumba, Victoria Ogunshakin and others.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Unachukwu moved into Ijegun area and joined the society and lied to members that her house was gutted by fire which drew sympathy from the members.



She then approached some members including their leaders and solicited for financial assistance to transact a business and later returned their money.



One of the victims, Chinedu Ezeonyi reportedly gave her N400,000 while others also helped her with promise that she will returned the money in three days.



On the day she was to refund the money, she reportedly forged bank deposit slip stamped with Access Bank Plc official stamp and sent to Ezeonyi as a prove that she had paid the money into her account.



When Ezeonyi went to the bank to confirm the transaction, she was told that there was no such transaction.



However, when the victims got the wind that she had parked her load and about to run away with their money, they went after her.



When some of the victims got to her house, she jumped the house fence and attempted to escape and she was pursued and apprehended.



Unachukwu was later brought to Isolo Magistrate’s court and charged with fraud and criminal conversion under the Criminal Code.



When she was arraigned, she pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs A.K. Shonubi granted her bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.



She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail.



The matter was adjourned till 9 March 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/woman-docked-duping-catholic-church-society-members/