|Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by softwerk(f): 10:11pm
Age-defying actress, Kate Henshaw looking stunning this new photo. Really, you can hardly tell this Calabar beauty is already 45 ...she is one our favorite top Nollywood actress by the way!
http://ireporteronline.com/47738_aww-beautiful-portrait-photo-of-kate-henshaw#.WLHedbflDio.facebook
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by DozieInc(m): 10:16pm
Beautiful woman.
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm
Make brain
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by Etzakoos(m): 10:20pm
Did U Just Type 45 Instead Of 25?
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by LAFO(f): 10:29pm
Nice one...
Before some guys will come and be talking of marriage and kids
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by Zita55(f): 10:33pm
Ravishing
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by Aare2050(m): 10:59pm
Mamiwater
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by SweetBoyFriend(m): 11:00pm
That beauty can be wiped out with a wet towel
Just remove that wig on her head, wipe her face with a wet towel, you will immediately lose your appetite
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by ExpiredNigeria: 11:00pm
Remove the makeover she's still youthful and beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by Jacksparr0w127: 11:01pm
Edited picture
Men are in trouble. Ladies go wear plenty make up, e no go still do dem, dem go still carry editing finish am
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:01pm
Is it a portrait or an edited photo?
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by okosodo: 11:01pm
All these group of beauty wasted
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by austey10(m): 11:02pm
She looks cute...but photoshop do im work here..You all can check my siggy below
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by toluleke(m): 11:02pm
Wetin concern me.
Anyways,The person below has something to say
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by Papiikush: 11:02pm
Too much makeup Abeg. She looks like a painted statue
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by project50(m): 11:02pm
Nice ..
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by steppin: 11:02pm
Make up at work. Even the expensive makeup couldn't cover the sadness in her face.
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by tydi(m): 11:02pm
wow beautiful woman!
But somebody remind me is she married yet?
or is she stil Wakahin about??
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by Adebowhales(m): 11:02pm
gud
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by collitexnaira(m): 11:02pm
Never underrate the power of makeup
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by ifedhayor90(m): 11:03pm
epitome of beauty's
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by sleeknick(m): 11:03pm
softwerk:
Ohh! See as u fresh like today bread
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by soberdrunk(m): 11:03pm
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by vivypretty(f): 11:04pm
this her smile
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by AkachukwuD(m): 11:04pm
She looks like a black barbie doll
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by softwerk(f): 11:05pm
collitexnaira:
You go and make up and lets see your b4 and after pics
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by OkoYibo: 11:05pm
See original woman.
As for Genevieve, 2 years ago she was 37, last year, she was 35, this year, she would be 36. Her age is like winning numbers for Baba Ijebu.
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by Endtimesmith: 11:06pm
Beautifully Pretty
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by jeesprecy(f): 11:07pm
She's beautiful we all know, but the picture doesn't look real at all.
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by Larryfest(m): 11:07pm
Too much pancake.....
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by austine4real(m): 11:07pm
OK seen
next please
|Re: Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw by seunny4lif(m): 11:11pm
SweetBoyFriend:
