Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Beautiful Portrait Of 45-Year-Old Kate Henshaw (5817 Views)

45-year-old Kate Henshaw Is Breathtaking In New Makeup Photos / Bukky Ajayi Visited By Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic And Joke Silva / Kate Henshaw Remembers JT Tom West (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://ireporteronline.com/47738_aww-beautiful-portrait-photo-of-kate-henshaw#.WLHedbflDio.facebook Age-defying actress, Kate Henshaw looking stunning this new photo. Really, you can hardly tell this Calabar beauty is already 45 ...she is one our favorite top Nollywood actress by the way! 3 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful woman.

Make brain

Did U Just Type 45 Instead Of 25? 1 Like

Nice one...













Before some guys will come and be talking of marriage and kids

Ravishing 1 Like

Mamiwater



That beauty can be wiped out with a wet towel



Just remove that wig on her head, wipe her face with a wet towel, you will immediately lose your appetite 19 Likes 2 Shares

Remove the makeover she's still youthful and beautiful

Edited picture



Men are in trouble. Ladies go wear plenty make up, e no go still do dem, dem go still carry editing finish am 2 Likes

Is it a portrait or an edited photo? 2 Likes

All these group of beauty wasted

She looks cute...but photoshop do im work here..You all can check my siggy below 1 Like











Anyways,The person below has something to say Wetin concern me.Anyways,The person below has something to say

Too much makeup Abeg. She looks like a painted statue 1 Like

Nice ..

Make up at work. Even the expensive makeup couldn't cover the sadness in her face.

wow beautiful woman!

But somebody remind me is she married yet?







or is she stil Wakahin about??

gud

Never underrate the power of makeup 1 Like

epitome of beauty's

softwerk:

Age-defying actress, Kate Henshaw looking stunning this new photo. Really, you can hardly tell this Calabar beauty is already 45 ...she is one our favorite top Nollywood actress by the way!



http://ireporteronline.com/47738_aww-beautiful-portrait-photo-of-kate-henshaw#.WLHedbflDio.facebook





Ohh! See as u fresh like today bread Ohh! See as u fresh like today bread

this her smile

She looks like a black barbie doll

collitexnaira:

Never underrate the power of makeup

You go and make up and lets see your b4 and after pics You go and make up and lets see your b4 and after pics

See original woman.



As for Genevieve, 2 years ago she was 37, last year, she was 35, this year, she would be 36. Her age is like winning numbers for Baba Ijebu.

Beautifully Pretty

She's beautiful we all know, but the picture doesn't look real at all.

Too much pancake.....

OK seen









next please