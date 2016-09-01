Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How To Say Thank You After A Job Interview (6850 Views)

In most cases, yes.

You can get your thank you letter out immediately, rather than having to wait for the postal service to deliver it. If the employer is making a quick hiring decision, time is of the essence.



If there is no sense of urgency, you may still want to send a quick email thank you, along with a traditional letter or note. You’ll be reiterating your interest in the position sooner rather than later.



What to Include in Your Interview Thank You Email Message

In addition to thanking the person you talked with, the thank you note reinforces the fact that you want the job. Use your letter to address any issues and concerns that came up during the interview.



You can also view the thank you as a follow-up “sales” letter. In other words, restate why you want the job, what your qualifications are, how you might make significant contributions, and so on.



This letter is also the perfect opportunity to discuss anything of importance that your interviewer neglected to ask or that you neglected to answer as thoroughly, or as well, as you would have liked. Keep in mind though, that the thank you note should be brief and to the point.



A couple of brief paragraphs are sufficient.



Example of an Email Thank-You Letter to Send After a Job Interview



The example below will provide you with a template to use for your own thank-you email.



Keep in mind that this sample is only to give you a sense of how to format your email and what information should be included.



Thank You – Assistant Account Executive Interview



Email Message:



Dear Mr./Ms. Last Name:



I enjoyed speaking with you today about the assistant account executive position at the Smith Agency.



The job seems to be an excellent match for my skills and interests.



The creative approach to account management that you described confirmed my desire to work with you.



In addition to my enthusiasm, I will bring to the position strong writing skills, assertiveness, and the ability to encourage others to work cooperatively with the department.



I appreciate the time you took to interview me. I am very interested in working for you and look forward to hearing from you regarding this position.



Sincerely,



Your Name



Email Address



Address



Phone Number

[LinkedIn URL]

[Website URL]



Thanks I believe this was among the reasons I lost out on Malaysian trade job....

I stil dey cry!

There are just things that when you do will help you during and after interviews.

This does not guarantee that you have the job but you would be remembered.



if thank you really works I will write application for first bank manager with thank you attached. do u think I will smell the job. 3 Likes

interesting

Jobs in Nigeria Is about who u sabi.... If u like write thank u letter from now till tomorrow.. 1 Like

You guys will not do church don't allow me to invite trump for u

Nice one Op. I'll be needing these soon.

Thank you.

Op expect my thank you email soon for this.

alaribe2:

interesting

Thank U is Thank U.

Thanks I believe this was among the reasons I lost out on Malaysian trade job....

I stil dey cry! Bruv u lost out cos u didn't do 'enough' in the interview, not cos of some dumb email not sent #simple





These tips rarely work, believe me... to get ahead u need to establish a 'connection' with d interviewers + the chaperone (handlers) too.(if u paddy paddy the person well u could even exchange numbers)



I.e the interviewer should 'remember' you, this is achieved by being relaxed yet professional not rigid like someone holding poop



Example: I met someone & while gisting about an interview we had with a particular top 4 nigerian bank (at different periods) he exclaimed chaii that woman tough o, and I was like she's alright... we shared laughs and even talked family...he was stunned cos he didn't cross over n complained she kept hammering him tough Q's.



when leaving I always say 'thank you ma, thank you sir, enjoy the rest of your day / have a good day.



I also try to add some comedy when answering Q's, not straight forward q's so as to break the ice... trust me if u can get ur panel members laughing Ehn!



They'll even forget about the tough Q's or pardon any mistakes u make u make when answering.



in interviews you need one of or both these two things:

1- high intellect or 2- loving personality



Why? Cos interviews are all subjective.



Nice one op, but most HR do not read their mails.

What if you were interviewed by a 8-man panel? Who do you message then? 1 Like

LorDBolton:



Bruv u lost out cos u didn't do 'enough' in the interview, not cos of some dumb email not sent #simple





These tips rarely work, believe me... to get ahead u need to establish a 'connection' with d interviewers + the chaperone (handlers) too.(if u paddy paddy the person well u could even exchange numbers)



I.e the interviewer should 'remember' you, this is achieved by being relaxed yet professional not rigid like someone holding poop



Example: I met someone & while gisting about an interview we had with a particular top 4 nigerian bank (at different periods) he exclaimed chaii that woman tough o, and I was like she's alright... we shared laughs and even talked family...he was stunned cos he didn't cross over n complained she kept hammering him tough Q's.



when leaving I always say 'thank you ma, thank you sir, enjoy the rest of your day / have a good day.



I also try to add some comedy when answering Q's, not straight forward q's so as to break the ice... trust me if u can get ur panel members laughing Ehn!



They'll even forget about the tough Q's or pardon any mistakes u make u make when answering.



in interviews you need one of or both these two things:

1- high intellect or 2- loving personality



Why? Cos interviews are all subjective.



Stop beating yourself up bruv

You are on point.



Especially being at ease with a good sense of humour and making the interviewers laff but not laffing off your stupidity o.



Please also try looking good, smiling often and appear composed.



The truth is the most brilliant person doesn't always get picked but the best conversationalist does. So learn communication skills to boost your chances. You are on point.Especially being at ease with a good sense of humour and making the interviewers laff but not laffing off your stupidity o.Please also try looking good, smiling often and appear composed.The truth is the most brilliant person doesn't always get picked but the best conversationalist does. So learn communication skills to boost your chances. 1 Like

dearie:





You are on point.



Especially being at ease with a good sense of humour and making the interviewers laff but not laffing off your stupidity o.



Please also try looking good, smiling often and appear composed.



The truth is the most brilliant person doesn't always get picked but the best conversationalist does. So learn communication skills to boost your chances.

Lols, Nice additions bruv... especially the emboldened



B4 people go interview dey form bovi abi basketmouth for there



Looking good is good business... can't be emphasized enough. Lols, Nice additions bruv... especially the emboldenedB4 people go interview dey form bovi abi basketmouth for thereLooking good is good business... can't be emphasized enough.

No need of writing note, just say it right there, when I got my job that was what I did immediately after the last question I stood up and thank them for the opportunity they gave me to attend the interview, three days later they called me for the job.

f you're thinking of giving up, just take a look on the hair around your anus. Despite the condition of their environment they still grow. Don't give up.

U try

or you can attach a special white envelope or you can attach a special white envelope

or you can attach a special white envelope.. Remember action speaks louder than voice

Nice one



Nagode sosai!!



This is the biggest crap I've read about getting a job. Thank you letters won't do jack for you!



You need to realize that organizations would rather beg qualified people who they believe can add value to their establishment than to employ on the basis of pitiful politeness.



My advice to any Job seeker out there is for you to have enough qualifications, keep developing yourself and make sure you never appear too desperate when looking for a job. Recruiters are psychologists, be smart.

Omo abeg leave courtesy joor. Why thank them for what I ain't sure of?