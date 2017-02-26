₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Jesus Christ Changed The World by waldigit: 6:42am
-Phenomenonal changes brought to the world by the advent of Christ Jesus.
-Change of priesthood order. Hebrew 5:6-10
-Revelation of Father-Son relationship between God and Man. Romans 8:19, Galatians 4:6
-Change of order of worship. John 4:23-24
-Capacity to cast out demons from their possessed victims. Mark 16:17
-Possibility of permanent indwelling of Holy Spirit in man's body as a temple of God. John 7:38, 1corinth 6:19, John 14:17.
-Advent and the dispensation of the Comforter-the Holy Spirit.John 14:17, 15:26, 16:13
-Abolition of physical sacrifice for atonement of sin. Mathew 27:51
-The Kingdom of God suffers violence.Mathew 11:12, Luke 16:16
-The count down to the end of the world begins.Mark 1 :15, Mathew 24:4-37
-The institution of a new covenant. Hebrew 8:1-13
-The mode of worship changed from physical to spiritual John4:23-24
- revelation of kingdom of God and Hell. Mark 4:11,Luke13:38,John 3:5
-Revelation of Godhead and Trinity. Mathew 13:28, John 3:5
-Change of status of believers from slaves to children of God.
- The commencement of gospel as a commissioned ministry. Mathew 4:3, Mark 16:15
-The replacement of law of sin and death with law of the Spirit and life in Christ Jesus.Luke 16:16, Rome 8:1-5
-The inauguration and birth of spiritual nation for God's Kingdom -the Church. Mathew 16:18
-The adoption of international official language for God's own nation i.e.Tongue Speaking.Mark16:17,Act 2:4
-Revelation of tripartite nature of man-Body,Soul and Spirit. 1 Thessalonians 5:23,John 3:1-8
-Reconciliation of man with God. Romans 10:5
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by OoniOfIfe: 6:44am
waldigit:
What's all these rubbish?
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by waldigit: 12:39pm
OoniOfIfe:
Going through your profile, I understand where you are coming from. But the TRUTH is ever unchangeable.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by Opinedecandid(m): 1:23pm
And the world has not, and can never RECOVER!
Abridged:
The postor below me but one, people like you always see themselves wishing for a change of mind by trying to build faith in the Lord Jesus Christ when it's almost too late.
But imagine that now I'm warning you, you still have ample time to adjust to the changes Jesus brought to the world. Tomorrow might just be TOO LATE.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by darfay: 1:24pm
I testify that Jesus is the only son of the only God the one who died for US while we were yet sinners. The God of the Christians, the Hindus, the Buddhist and indeed everything created and uncreated
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by seunny4lif(m): 1:24pm
Where you there when he change the world
Where is my black Jesus
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by osumak2: 1:24pm
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by ogcleva(m): 1:25pm
And And
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:25pm
My fellow atheists won't love this...
But anytime we have bad dreams, we shout Jesus once we wake up from sleep.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by lampard01: 1:25pm
And where is the change BUHARI Promised us ?
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by bmxshop: 1:25pm
Good points.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by ogcleva(m): 1:26pm
seunny4lif:. Am here my humble useless servant
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by Taqsit(f): 1:27pm
Nice piece.
Check my signature
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by luvinhubby(m): 1:28pm
waldigit:
- By altering time count, from BC (Before Christ) to AD ( Anno Domino or Year of the Lord).
Oya, let the atheist among us commit suicide.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by hucienda: 1:28pm
King of Kings.
Lord of Lords.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by seunny4lif(m): 1:29pm
Wow
Your Jesus told you to be such a fool like this right ?I I see
ogcleva:
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by Exponental(m): 1:30pm
A rare opportunity for those who believe and accept Him
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by Demigods666: 1:32pm
How can you people sit back and let this scam called xtianity brainwash you guys like this
The rate at which you guys accept things without research or thinking is sooo alarming.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by Chuknovski: 1:37pm
JESUS Christ the LIFE, he alone has the power to bring the dead back to life,sick made whole, he is the Eternal King,soon coming King Revelation 3:8, he alone opens blind eyes, he's too powerful to be compared there is no one like him John 1: 1-3
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by Mememan: 1:37pm
Christianity is just one very senseless religion.
Very confused sets of people.
Always contradicting each other.
THEY CAN'T EVEN AGREE ON WHO JESUS REALLY IS
God?
Human?
Superhuman?
Servant ?
Different sects with different believes...
Imagine the silly topic, "how Jesus changed the world"
Better still,
How Jesus (God, the creature) changed the world.
Oh yeah
God created the world
God was born
God was killed by humans
God needs a blood sacrifice to forgive humans their sins
God needs to sacrifice his begotten son(God) for him to be happy
God died
God was raised by God....
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by dimanche4real(m): 1:38pm
Jesus the unchangeable changer of all time.
Give your life to Jesus Today before it becomes too late.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by highrise07(m): 1:43pm
Christ the king.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by Mememan: 1:48pm
Pls
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by akintom(m): 1:56pm
waldigit:Your Jesus was fraudulent and mischievous. Since he knew that the world will still be here 2000 yrs after, he should have told his zombies.
Imagine what the zombies did in acts of the apostles. They sold their properties and became useless with their lives, thinking the nazarene will return soonest.
Deluded folks you will say!
waldigit:While the white Christians gladly dehumanised the blacks through slavery.
You didn't add that Jesus, introduced sword and enmity to the world of human relationship.
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by zoedew: 1:57pm
OoniOfIfe:
I pray that right this moment it will make meaning to you in Jesus name! God bless you!
|Re: How Jesus Christ Changed The World by aloziedaya(m): 2:03pm
JESUS CHRIST is the true son of God, period,!
Islam knows it, as contained in the Koran, but their brainwashing imams won't let them comprehend it.
Have you imagined why Christians and Jews are the only religion under persecution?
Turn to the light which is Christ Jesus and be saved. Whether you like it or not; there is no other name given unto man by which he shall be saved except the name JESUS, the soon coming king.
