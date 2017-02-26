Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How Jesus Christ Changed The World (1543 Views)

-Phenomenonal changes brought to the world by the advent of Christ Jesus.

-Change of priesthood order. Hebrew 5:6-10

-Revelation of Father-Son relationship between God and Man. Romans 8:19, Galatians 4:6

-Change of order of worship. John 4:23-24

-Capacity to cast out demons from their possessed victims. Mark 16:17

-Possibility of permanent indwelling of Holy Spirit in man's body as a temple of God. John 7:38, 1corinth 6:19, John 14:17.

-Advent and the dispensation of the Comforter-the Holy Spirit.John 14:17, 15:26, 16:13

-Abolition of physical sacrifice for atonement of sin. Mathew 27:51

-The Kingdom of God suffers violence.Mathew 11:12, Luke 16:16

-The count down to the end of the world begins.Mark 1 :15, Mathew 24:4-37

-The institution of a new covenant. Hebrew 8:1-13

-The mode of worship changed from physical to spiritual John4:23-24

- revelation of kingdom of God and Hell. Mark 4:11,Luke13:38,John 3:5

-Revelation of Godhead and Trinity. Mathew 13:28, John 3:5

-Change of status of believers from slaves to children of God.

- The commencement of gospel as a commissioned ministry. Mathew 4:3, Mark 16:15

-The replacement of law of sin and death with law of the Spirit and life in Christ Jesus.Luke 16:16, Rome 8:1-5

-The inauguration and birth of spiritual nation for God's Kingdom -the Church. Mathew 16:18

-The adoption of international official language for God's own nation i.e.Tongue Speaking.Mark16:17,Act 2:4

-Revelation of tripartite nature of man-Body,Soul and Spirit. 1 Thessalonians 5:23,John 3:1-8

-Reconciliation of man with God. Romans 10:5

Going through your profile, I understand where you are coming from. But the TRUTH is ever unchangeable.

And the world has not, and can never RECOVER!



The postor below me but one, people like you always see themselves wishing for a change of mind by trying to build faith in the Lord Jesus Christ when it's almost too late.



But imagine that now I'm warning you, you still have ample time to adjust to the changes Jesus brought to the world. Tomorrow might just be TOO LATE.

I testify that Jesus is the only son of the only God the one who died for US while we were yet sinners. The God of the Christians, the Hindus, the Buddhist and indeed everything created and uncreated



Where is my black Jesus

My fellow atheists won't love this...



My fellow atheists won't love this...

But anytime we have bad dreams, we shout Jesus once we wake up from sleep.

And where is the change BUHARI Promised us ?

Good points.

Where you there when he change the world

. Am here my humble useless servant

Nice piece.





Check my signature

- By altering time count, from BC (Before Christ) to AD ( Anno Domino or Year of the Lord).



Oya, let the atheist among us commit suicide.

King of Kings.



Lord of Lords.



Wow

WowYour Jesus told you to be such a fool like this right ?I I see

A rare opportunity for those who believe and accept Him





The rate at which you guys accept things without research or thinking is sooo alarming. How can you people sit back and let this scam called xtianity brainwash you guys like this

JESUS Christ the LIFE, he alone has the power to bring the dead back to life,sick made whole, he is the Eternal King,soon coming King Revelation 3:8, he alone opens blind eyes, he's too powerful to be compared there is no one like him John 1: 1-3



Very confused sets of people.

Always contradicting each other.



THEY CAN'T EVEN AGREE ON WHO JESUS REALLY IS

God?

Human?

Superhuman?

Servant ?



Different sects with different believes...



Imagine the silly topic, "how Jesus changed the world"





Better still,

How Jesus (God, the creature) changed the world.



Oh yeah

God created the world

God was born

God was killed by humans

God needs a blood sacrifice to forgive humans their sins

God needs to sacrifice his begotten son(God) for him to be happy

God died

Very confused sets of people.Always contradicting each other.THEY CAN'T EVEN AGREE ON WHO JESUS REALLY ISGod?Human?Superhuman?Servant ?Different sects with different believes...Imagine the silly topic, "how Jesus changed the world"Better still,How Jesus (God, the creature) changed the world.Oh yeahGod created the worldGod was bornGod was killed by humansGod needs a blood sacrifice to forgive humans their sinsGod needs to sacrifice his begotten son(God) for him to be happyGod diedGod was raised by God....

Jesus the unchangeable changer of all time.



Give your life to Jesus Today before it becomes too late.

Christ the king.

-The count down to the end of the world begins.Mark 1 :15, Mathew 24:4-37 Your Jesus was fraudulent and mischievous. Since he knew that the world will still be here 2000 yrs after, he should have told his zombies.



Imagine what the zombies did in acts of the apostles. They sold their properties and became useless with their lives, thinking the nazarene will return soonest.



Deluded folks you will say!





-Change of status of believers from slaves to children of God.

While the white Christians gladly dehumanised the blacks through slavery.





Your Jesus was fraudulent and mischievous. Since he knew that the world will still be here 2000 yrs after, he should have told his zombies.Imagine what the zombies did in acts of the apostles. They sold their properties and became useless with their lives, thinking the nazarene will return soonest.Deluded folks you will say!While the white Christians gladly dehumanised the blacks through slavery.You didn't add that Jesus, introduced sword and enmity to the world of human relationship.

I pray that right this moment it will make meaning to you in Jesus name! God bless you! I pray that right this moment it will make meaning to you in Jesus name! God bless you!