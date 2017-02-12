₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:36am
The hometown of Olakunle Churchill's grandma in Ondo state was besieged by praise singers yesterday when the business philanthropist stormed the town to flag off one of his many foundation projects. The news of his visit attracted youths across the community who seek to benefit from the Big Church Green Agricultural / Mining Empowerment project aimed at empowering about 36,000 Nigerians in different states.
The Chairman Of Big Church Foundation, Olakunle Churchill who recently signed star artist Praiz as one of his foundations Ambassadors to spearhead the project, was indeed the centre of attraction at the community event. The soft spoken philanthropist who was excitedly mobbed by the youths of the town for financial gratification celebrated his maternal people empowerment incentives. The long convoy of security details with exotic vehicles in his entourage train arrested attention in the community.
2 Likes
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:42am
@bigChurchfoundation
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:43am
@bigchurchgroup
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by Day11(m): 9:05am
Big Churchill
God will continue to bless you.
Do Agriculture, Feed the nation
7 Likes
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by omonighoblessing(f): 9:07am
it's good..but charity begins at home.
I think his home shld first be fixed.WHATSOEVER the case is,it's a for better for worse case now.Churchill you shld fix your home first....then continue fixing others.
1 Like
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by Ahmed0336(m): 9:13am
omonighoblessing:Provided its within Nigeria I'm satisfied.
1 Like
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by omonighoblessing(f): 9:18am
Ahmed0336:I don't get....pls what exactly are you satisfied with
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by EastGold(m): 9:28am
Is this the guy who Tonto Dike claimed to be a fake, master of deception and above all STD distributor?
7 Likes
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by boolet(m): 9:55am
He becomes an automatic celebrity ko?
1 Like
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by bigpicture001: 9:56am
...this is total show off to help him with a chance at politics.y hasn't anyone told us Wot he does for a living..or his mony don't finish
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by lovelyjay: 9:57am
Cool
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by pyyxxaro: 9:57am
Seun come and see the guy that used and dumped your first love Toto decay
4 Likes
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by HumanistMike: 9:58am
I'm glad he has moved on to better things.
E go dey pepper Tonto for body.
Real men don't join women in petty talks. They just make the women feel stu.pid by going ahead with their lives.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by KingsArome(m): 9:59am
Na wa o, when will my call be picked?
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by michael142(m): 9:59am
omonighoblessing:
Where you hide!!! Nor be must to stay in same house with a mad gemini girl like tonto dickson.
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by ibroh22(m): 10:00am
Radarada,,,go and settle your family
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by pyyxxaro: 10:00am
KingsArome:
When you start using a good phone like Thuraya
1 Like
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by Elnino4ladies: 10:00am
Dude is richer than e money
3 Likes
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by Mskrisx(f): 10:00am
bigpicture001:
Hehehehe...
You see this game wey we dey play the rule na.....TELLETH NOBODY....NOBODY TELL.
find your money make people sef dey ask your source or if the source no dey die.
#tellethNobody# by that time any babe wey near u go dey madt over u
1 Like
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by okooloyun1(m): 10:00am
Churchil needs fame he married her, Tonto wants more money she got married to him. Now d guy is famous and tonto too is rich, I think their union is business oriented so tonto should save us the crap she dey yarn upandan.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by ikaboy: 10:01am
Wetin de give this guy money self??
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by edlion57(m): 10:01am
This guy used his wife to get his name in the Internet
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by ajepako(f): 10:02am
I envision this guy in politics in the nearest future.,
The dude is already 'wetting' the ground for future political seeds...
I could be wrong sha....
2 Likes
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by yeyeboi(m): 10:03am
Tonto mugun shaaaa
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by mykelmeezy(m): 10:04am
okay cool
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by Jexyme(f): 10:04am
omonighoblessing:
That's not fair dear.. ....He's a good man trying his best to make great impact but TONTO is busy acting movie.
She has to be matured enough to be able to separate HOME from Media.
There are plenty beautiful ladies these days without SUBSTANCE.
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by sakalisis(m): 10:04am
Ok
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by nubianwarrior: 10:04am
Baba std
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by babatunde50(m): 10:04am
Elnino4ladies:yes I concur
3 Likes
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by Mayydayy(m): 10:05am
Now I understand why Tonto is feeling used.I never knew who this man was until he married Tonto.He has achieved his singular aim of marrying her which is to ride on her own wings of popularity to become popular himself.now he is popular.The marriage scandal is even making him more popular.it all boils down to politics.forget all this philanthropy.
Nobi Obasanjo son?
Them dey advice am well.
Tonto.sorry.I know how this things work.and I understand how hurting it feels when u find out u have been used to achie
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by soberdrunk(m): 10:06am
.............but Tonto say the guy nor get money say all "na wash"
|Re: Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! by obataokenwa(m): 10:07am
The guy is even a short guy. see the fourth pics. Short guys too like women sha.
