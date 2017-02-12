Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Churchill Visits Grandma's Hometown, Flags Off Agric Empowerment Scheme! (4341 Views)

The hometown of Olak‎unle Churchill's grandma in Ondo state was besieged by praise singers yesterday when the business philanthropist stormed the town to flag off one of his many foundation projects. The news of his visit attracted youths across the community who seek to benefit from the Big Church Green Agricultural / Mining Empowerment project aimed at empowering about 36,000 Nigerians in different states.



The Chairman Of Big Church Foundation, Olakunle Churchill who recently signed star artist Praiz as one of his foundations Ambassadors to spearhead the project, was indeed the centre of attraction at the community event. The soft spoken philanthropist who was excitedly mobbed by the youths of the town for financial gratification celebrated his maternal people empowerment incentives. The long convoy of security details with exotic vehicles in his entourage train arrested attention in the community. 2 Likes

God will continue to bless you.



God will continue to bless you.

Do Agriculture, Feed the nation Big Churchill

it's good..but charity begins at home.

I think his home shld first be fixed.WHATSOEVER the case is,it's a for better for worse case now.Churchill you shld fix your home first....then continue fixing others. 1 Like

Provided its within Nigeria I'm satisfied.

I don't get....pls what exactly are you satisfied with

Is this the guy who Tonto Dike claimed to be a fake, master of deception and above all STD distributor? 7 Likes

He becomes an automatic celebrity ko? 1 Like

...this is total show off to help him with a chance at politics.y hasn't anyone told us Wot he does for a living..or his mony don't finish 7 Likes 1 Share

Seun come and see the guy that used and dumped your first love Toto decay 4 Likes

I'm glad he has moved on to better things.



E go dey pepper Tonto for body.



Real men don't join women in petty talks. They just make the women feel stu.pid by going ahead with their lives. 7 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o, when will my call be picked?

Where you hide!!! Nor be must to stay in same house with a mad gemini girl like tonto dickson. Where you hide!!! Nor be must to stay in same house with a mad gemini girl like tonto dickson.

Radarada,,,go and settle your family

Na wa o, when will my call be picked?



When you start using a good phone like Thuraya

Dude is richer than e money 3 Likes

...this is total show off to help him with a chance at politics.y hasn't anyone told us Wot he does for a living..or his mony don't finish







Hehehehe...

You see this game wey we dey play the rule na.....TELLETH NOBODY....NOBODY TELL.



find your money make people sef dey ask your source or if the source no dey die.



Hehehehe...

You see this game wey we dey play the rule na.....TELLETH NOBODY....NOBODY TELL.

find your money make people sef dey ask your source or if the source no dey die.

#tellethNobody# by that time any babe wey near u go dey madt over u

Churchil needs fame he married her, Tonto wants more money she got married to him. Now d guy is famous and tonto too is rich, I think their union is business oriented so tonto should save us the crap she dey yarn upandan. 1 Like 1 Share

Wetin de give this guy money self??

This guy used his wife to get his name in the Internet

I envision this guy in politics in the nearest future.,



The dude is already 'wetting' the ground for future political seeds...



I could be wrong sha.... 2 Likes

Tonto mugun shaaaa

That's not fair dear.. ....He's a good man trying his best to make great impact but TONTO is busy acting movie.



She has to be matured enough to be able to separate HOME from Media.



That's not fair dear.. ....He's a good man trying his best to make great impact but TONTO is busy acting movie.

She has to be matured enough to be able to separate HOME from Media.

There are plenty beautiful ladies these days without SUBSTANCE.

Baba std

yes I concur

Now I understand why Tonto is feeling used.I never knew who this man was until he married Tonto.He has achieved his singular aim of marrying her which is to ride on her own wings of popularity to become popular himself.now he is popular.The marriage scandal is even making him more popular.it all boils down to politics.forget all this philanthropy.

Nobi Obasanjo son?

Them dey advice am well.

Tonto.sorry.I know how this things work.and I understand how hurting it feels when u find out u have been used to achie

.............but Tonto say the guy nor get money say all "na wash"