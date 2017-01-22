₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by highrise07(m): 8:41am
Family members, friends and senior government officials who attempted to call or pay visits to President Muhammadu Buhari in the United Kingdom are having a difficult time getting access.
http://punchng.com/access-to-president-buharis-powerful-aides-bar-ministers-family-friends/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by OVI75(m): 8:49am
Differentiate between BUHARI and GEJ..
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by GenBuhari(m): 8:57am
Stories. Just tell these days white imperialists who have seized our president to produce him dead or alive. We are tired already.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by highrise07(m): 8:58am
let them keep him. so far , so good osinbajo is making sense.
16 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by Sexyjigga(m): 8:58am
Huh?
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by modath(f): 9:00am
My people have an adage.. Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner... There is none above ill health & shrouding the president's condition in mystery/secrecy attracts wagging tongues... makes it seem there is/are things to hide.....
One day, all this drama will come to an end...
28 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by tobimillar: 9:02am
Almost same situation during yaradua's regime. I wonder what happens to the cabal IF.....IF or When buhari dies. So many cans of worms will be opened. I would personally want to listen to Aisha Buhari's version
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by EastGold(m): 9:25am
En en
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by vertueptime: 9:50am
Adesina should just shut up and stop embarrassing himself,
14 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by chiboyo: 9:59am
May this country experience growth again and may all evil people holding this country hostage urgently meet their waterloo
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by Rikov: 10:56am
I feel so sorry for our first lady. She has a good heart but married to a stoney heart monster. She shouldn't feel surprised. The man has always valued his friends than hia wife.
16 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by ZombieKilla: 11:04am
Cabal or no cabal
Osinbajo is doing a great job so far
It was God that sent Buhari to London
Now I can see and believe that
Pls don't let the plague come back to us
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by vanbonattel: 11:32am
modath:
Very soon
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by eleojo23: 12:44pm
Buhari should extend his vacation by 2 more years please...
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by Karlman: 12:44pm
CABAL THINGS
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by AngelicBeing: 12:45pm
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by Adonis3: 12:46pm
Ndn
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by jieta: 12:46pm
if all this cabal surrounding buhari don't allow people to speak to him so who did the governor of kano spoke to on phone?
....
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by salabscholar01(m): 12:47pm
ok
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by darfay: 12:47pm
The book of buhari the son of Buhari the son of dullardinoh the gworo chewing mallam
Bubu was 3 score and 14 years when he began to wreck havoc on the children of Nigeria. He chastised them with scorpion in the morning, snake in the afternoon and hardship in the evening so much so that the children of Nigeria we greatly afflicted
In in those days the prophet of the lord warned but he agreed not and the lord anger was kindled against him that he was exiled in the city of London in the land of the British saying I have rejected buhari the son of Buhari the son of dullardino the gworo chewing mallam
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by curvilicious: 12:48pm
One day na one day
Aisha keep mentioning cabal there later you will now say is the cabal that strangled your husband
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by darfay: 12:49pm
OVI75:
Bubu is an old bigot who has no certificate and is currently wrecking havoc on the Nigerian economy while gej was an educated man who meant well for his people under his tenure we became the largest economy in Africa
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by byrron(m): 12:49pm
Is it a coincidence that Presidents from kastina States are always terminally ill, always on medical vacation overseas with resident standby Cabals that takes over the presidency once the president goes AWOL?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by DrObum(m): 12:49pm
Another Yar'adua situation
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by ChappyChase(m): 12:50pm
We all know that our president is not our president
That said, let me go and continue to eat my Sunday rice and chicken
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by Enemyofpeace: 12:51pm
The same stupid thing they did during yar adua still they lost out. Haboki will never learn from history
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by henrixx(m): 12:51pm
Nawa o. Buhari suddenly became worlds hottest tourist attraction
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by frenchwine(m): 12:51pm
If access to Buhari is water tight as alluded to by this article, who then would have been said to have poisoned Mr President as the Muslim clerics are crying?
If you like lock Buhari inside wardrobe, he belongs to 5% , he doesn't belong to all.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by ekems2017(f): 12:52pm
For how long will they continue to hide him?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Powerful Aides Bar Ministers, Family, Friends From PMB - Punch by Enemyofpeace: 12:52pm
Rikov:Another man go do dey drill her borehole now
1 Like 1 Share
