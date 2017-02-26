Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Having Two Wives But Now A Born Again (3476 Views)

Born Again UNILORIN Student Withdraws Himself From School / Peter Zuni, Kaduna Priest Married Two Wives / Can A Born Again Give A Head During Sex?

There is a serious question that i always want to ask but today iam realeasing it out from the substructure of my mind.



It is Biblically and doctrinically mandatory for christ-likes in 97% churches to marry one (1) wife. Good.

Assuming a man is having two wives and he gave his life to christ as his personal LORD and SAVIOUR, should the man still stick and maintain the two wives



The Bible never made a direct reference to polygamy except in the case of a bishop/overseer/elder/supervisor/officials in 1 Tim 3:2 depending on the version.

Some people use Genesis 2:24 to justify there monogamous theory which is not completely wrong and is also not completely right. Almost all the fathers of our faith were polygamist and yet God still found them righteous and even called one a man after his own heart.

In Matthew 23:23 Jesus scolded the pharisees for neglecting the weightier matters of the law which includes Judgement, mercy and faith.

In Matt 9:13 KJV Jesus referring to Hosea 6:6 said to the pharisees "But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance."

In Matt 12:7 KJV Jesus speaking said But if ye had known what this meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice, ye would not have condemned the guiltless.

In Matt 23:15 NIV Jesus speaking said “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You travel over land and sea to win a single convert, and when you have succeeded, you make them twice as much a child of hell as you are."

Having laid the foundation above I want to state that I do not subscribe to polygamy neither do I encourage it. But we need to show compassion like Jesus did.

Some Christians use restitution to justify the man sending away his other wives but do not consider the effect of the absence of a husband and father on the other wives and children. Restitution cannot be applied in every situation, for example how does a woman who had an abortion do restitution?

The God we serve looks at the motive behind the action. The action was carried out in ignorance or based on the beliefs of the religion the fellow was practicing at that point in time and not from an informed position.



Let me conclude by saying that God deals with us according to His plan and purpose for our lives and in some particular issues there is no one size fits all. He can ask Mr A to do a thing which he won't permit Mr B to do.

This is one of such issues and should be done based on hearing personally from God and not because of what one man says. In the scriptures God did not permit David to build a temple for him but he permitted Solomon to do that for him.



The two women can lay claim to him legally but as a christian, the woman whose dairy was first paid is the wife.

Well, he who's in christ is a new creature, old things are passed away and all things have become new....so, if he married the two wives legally he must live with them legally, showing equal love and care to the both of them with NO partiality cos in christiandom once you are married there's absolutely NO room for divorce...let me just add, if you are a worker in the church you'd put away the last wife, i.e, the one you married last by giving her a certificate of divorce according to the bible...that's all i can say for now.

Better to marry seven wives, take care of them than to marry one and cheat thereby sharing hiv and the rest 3 Likes

Well, he who's in christ is a new creature, old things are passed away and all things have become new....so, if he married the two wives legally he must live with them legally, showing equal love and care to the both of them with NO partiality cos in christiandom once you are married there's absolutely NO room for divorce...let me just add, if you are a worker in the church you'd put away the last wife, i.e, the one you married last by giving her a certificate of divorce according to the bible...that's all i can say for now.

hmmmmmmmmm. It will be well. hmmmmmmmmm. It will be well.

My Brother In Christ!

We Christians believe the scriptures only and obey.

In the beginning, he made them one man, one wife.

Now you are born again, your first wife is your wife if you have performed her marital rites, if not the whole context changes.

The second wife is adultery, if she has children for you, you must take responsibility for all children, for this is the Will of God! You dont just send her out, get her accommodation, speak to her and her family.

My Brother In Christ!
We Christians believe the scriptures only and obey.
In the beginning, he made them one man, one wife.
Now you are born again, your first wife is your wife if you have performed her marital rites, if not the whole context changes.
The second wife is adultery, if she has children for you, you must take responsibility for all children, for this is the Will of God! You dont just send her out, get her accommodation, speak to her and her family.
If you are sincere with God, he will direct your paths!



devorce the 2nd one nd stick to ur 1st wife ..ur 2nd wife z a stranger in ur house ..bt if u cnt let her go ...speak to ur pastor abt it ..

The two women can lay claim to him legally but as a christian, the woman whose dairy was first paid is the wife.

the first woman u married is ur wife. d odas re concubines or mistresses. male and female created He them. one man one wife is d original will of God.

Divorce one.

exactly as for me am born again and I will marry 2 wives

Thank God for this topic. And God bless the OP. I woke up this afternoon from sleep with worries over the same thing happening in one of my favourite uncle. And lo and behold, found the topic right at the top of the front page. Let me quickly share his stories.



Years back, he was married to Mummy Remi, and they had 4 kids. 2 girls and 2 boys. Whatever happens along the line, my uncle meet another lady and she equally married her. She had 5 kids for him. 2 boys and 3 girls. My uncle got converted to be a born again Christian. But what I personal observed then was that the first wife was the one that brought her pastor to the house to preach to my uncle, and eventually, he got converted and join the church with the 2nd wife and all his kids. Very dedicated a man and very humble. But when the church doctrines set in later that my uncle cannot become an elder of a full member of the church because he has 2 wives, and he asked the committee what he needed to do. He was asked to divorce the 2nd wife. This is where politics in the church set in. And the church was near divided because, some of the elders says they should leave the man and his family alone, while some says he should be suspended.



Meanwhile, the 1st wife sees the opportunity as an advantages and gaining the supports of the woman association and other groups in the church as against the 2nd wife. Eventually, the pressure was so much for my uncle that he decided to leave the church and move completely out of lagos.



All kids grown up now, and my uncle is in his 70s. Till now, the effect of what happens then has really created enmity between all the kids and the man is regretting ever going into that church.



So, should church, pastors, committee or any group in the church be a judge in one house problem? Who doesn't have his/her personal problem. And who make people a judge in other people's issue. Let people be careful of how they interface in other people case.



Church name: 4square.



You don't even sound married, let alone serious You don't even sound married, let alone serious

Hmmn

My Brother In Christ!

We Christians believe the scriptures only and obey.

In the beginning, he made them one man, one wife.

Now you are born again, your first wife is your wife if you have performed her marital rites, if not the whole context changes.

The second wife is adultery, if she has children for you, you must take responsibility for all children, for this is the Will of God! You dont just send her out, get her accommodation, speak to her and her family.

If you are sincere with God, he will direct your paths!

Stop quoting the bible out of context bro...

Stop quoting the bible out of context bro...
.
.
will this your advice still stand if the second wive was to be your sister.
.
moreover the Bible never said a man cannot marry more than one wife.
.
.
.
.
.
God knows if I have enough money, i will marry more than two ooo... I go be father of many nation bro.

Well, he who's in christ is a new creature, old things are passed away and all things have become new....so, if he married the two wives legally he must live with them legally, showing equal love and care to the both of them with NO partiality cos in christiandom once you are married there's absolutely NO room for divorce... let me just add, if you are a worker in the church you'd put away the last wife, i.e, the one you married last by giving her a certificate of divorce according to the bible... that's all i can say for now. I don't agree with you on that. Matthew 5:32a(GNB) talks abt the woman's unfaithfulness as a reason to divorce her...so him been a worker is not a reason to do so.

Op, Ur past is ur past,once you accept Christ,a new you has emerged. Don't try to make God see you have truly repented by letting go of one of them. Accept both wholeheartedly, treat them well, serve God faithfully and He'd keep directing you. I don't agree with you on that. Matthew 5:32a(GNB) talks abt the woman's unfaithfulness as a reason to divorce her...so him been a worker is not a reason to do so.Op, Ur past is ur past,once you accept Christ,a new you has emerged. Don't try to make God see you have truly repented by letting go of one of them. Accept both wholeheartedly, treat them well, serve God faithfully and He'd keep directing you. 2 Likes 1 Share

Continue with your wives.....

The two women can lay claim to him legally but as a christian, the woman whose dairy was first paid is the wife. What if he paid the brideprice of both? What if he paid the brideprice of both?

Good for you. And No! Having two wives is never a sin! 1 Like

Stop quoting the bible out of context bro...

.

.

will this your advice still stand if the second wive was to be your sister.

.

moreover the Bible never said a man cannot marry more than one wife.

.

.

.

.

.

God knows if I have enough money, i will marry more than two ooo... I go be father of many nation bro.

Help me tell d guy jor Help me tell d guy jor

so many ignoramus Christians preaching doctrines of the devil. my bro read matt 19 for your enlightenment.



back to the question what i can say is for the person to go and read the history of the founder of Redeem Church

back to the question what i can say is for the person to go and read the history of the founder of Redeem Church

I HEREBY RULE THAT YOU TAKE CARE AND KEEP YOUR HOUSE . DO NOT BREAK IT .