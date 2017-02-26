If this pictures re true and authentic, then I strongly will recommend that all our Federal and State universities should be converted to grazing fields for Fulani herdsmen so as to drastically reduce clashes between herdsmen and farmers. Confining them inside our universities will bring about rapid growth in our agricultural sector as tonnes of beef will be produced yearly.



Moreover, We will be producing more beef, milk, fur, hides and meaningful by-products rather than unemployed graduates. Solutions like this can help revive our economy.







Private universities can still catch up if supported, though they will be expensive. But quality wont be compromised

