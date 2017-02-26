₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 9:30am
Check out some cool pics from the best university in west Africa and the 7th best in Africa.
https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/best-universities-in-africa-2016
University of Ghana tops West Africa rankings
https://www.newsghana.com.gh/university-of-ghana-tops-west-africa-rankings/
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 9:52am
More
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:08am
More pics
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:12am
More pictures
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:14am
More and more
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:19am
More picsx
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:24am
University of Ghana Teaching Hospital
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:31am
Pix
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:37am
More pix
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:40am
Abeg I'm tired
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by emeka1101: 10:46am
More MIGHT come later
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Godelohia(m): 10:50am
ßeautiful pics...
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Just30: 12:21pm
I love city campus
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by brunofarad(m): 12:29pm
Ok
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by frinx: 12:29pm
Real nice.
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by ODUBEZE: 12:29pm
Nice. A difference between talk-talk government and active government.
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by softmind24: 12:29pm
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Mememan: 12:29pm
Best wetin
Who are the idîots that did the rating
On what grounds did they do the ratings
Rubbish!
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by bigcil2(m): 12:30pm
Nigeria is just *****
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Lanretoye(m): 12:30pm
is university of Ghana a school?
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Qmerit(m): 12:30pm
Good Serene environment and nice infrastructures I can see, but would ve love to see the halls, I mean class rooms
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Hashimyussufamao(m): 12:30pm
#We rep Unilorin
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:30pm
Where is Nigeria, the ant of Africa
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by shikshark: 12:30pm
.
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by 2shur: 12:30pm
shame to we naija.
we cant even boast of having 10 foreign students in both federal n sta8 talkless of priva8 uni.
shame on naija.
see as whites dey happy
dem free
nothing like asu strike
nepa ish
confra
kidnapping.
dem free like birds.
u cant even af this population cause na to kidnap go dey most men mind
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by easzypeaszy(m): 12:30pm
Nawaoo Nigeria wl b der forming gaint lol... Una mumu ooo
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Demainman1: 12:30pm
God please punish all Nigeria leaders. Please God.
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Kingsley1000(m): 12:31pm
wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by 0b10010011: 12:31pm
If this pictures re true and authentic, then I strongly will recommend that all our Federal and State universities should be converted to grazing fields for Fulani herdsmen so as to drastically reduce clashes between herdsmen and farmers. Confining them inside our universities will bring about rapid growth in our agricultural sector as tonnes of beef will be produced yearly.
Moreover, We will be producing more beef, milk, fur, hides and meaningful by-products rather than unemployed graduates. Solutions like this can help revive our economy.
Private universities can still catch up if supported, though they will be expensive. But quality wont be compromised
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Silva79(f): 12:31pm
how can i school here.
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by Silva79(f): 12:32pm
you just dey shout like ambulance
Kingsley1000:
|Re: Pictures Of University Of Ghana, The Best University In West Africa by chigoizie7(m): 12:32pm
Good
