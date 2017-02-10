₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,838 members, 3,387,293 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 02:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) (9075 Views)
Lady Poses Nude With The Holy Bible In Viral Photoshoot: Media React / "Prayer Gym" This Hilarious Church Poster Has Gone Viral / ‘Face To Face With Lucifer’: TB Joshua's Meeting With Lucifer Goes Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by chimere66: 10:45am
Below are photos of Liberian Pastor Solomon Gueh pampering his wife Mother Gueh.
He took it upon himself to polish her nails even after he had dressed up fully well.This is a great example for members of his church to follow, especially the men.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/liberian-pastor-pampers-wife-with-nail.html?m=1
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:47am
See her smiling sheepishly...
6 Likes
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by HungerBAD: 10:47am
Everything about this picture is wrong.
You take your wife to a restaurant, and then to show love you now start doing Pedicure in a place where food is served? coupled with his sweating, even makes everything a recipe for one unhygienic fail at being romantic.
34 Likes
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by vanbonattel: 10:47am
Eye service
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by Ahmadgani(m): 10:49am
Sporting waves
2 Likes
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by BEENUEL: 10:52am
Pastor is high on Efo riru
I wonder what we can deduct from this........
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by BEENUEL: 10:53am
Pastor is high on Efo riru
I wonder what can be deduct from this........
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by BEENUEL: 10:53am
Pastor is high on Efo riru
I wonder what can be deducted from this........
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 10:53am
So far it's not inside church. It's Romantic.
Well after serious prayers in church now now, my ban has been lifted.
2 Likes
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by ramdris(m): 10:56am
What sort of fuckery is this .... I pray poo like dis don't make FP...
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by Nutase(f): 10:58am
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:00am
Unaa sure say this woman nor senior this boy
4 Likes
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by Speedyconnect5: 11:06am
see as him dey sweat. not romantic jor
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 11:10am
Pls, why is he sweating? The leg is not even attractive
Ain't seen anything romantic cuz that place looks like a restaurant
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 11:24am
There are better ways for a pastor to teach his members to show love and care to wifey. This doesn't look right on a lot of levels.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by KingMicky3286: 11:27am
HungerBAD:
The bangle he is wearing is bad, its not suppose to wear that if he is a pastor , he looks like a street urchin (My Opinion) Am not judging ..
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by wizzlyd(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by littlewonders: 12:49pm
Brain box issue
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by Oyind17: 12:49pm
More like his mother
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by Badgers14: 12:49pm
He is a good man.
But those toes though
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:50pm
The wife be like who fit beat the husband sef, she is built like Manny Pacquoi, how can we be sure he is doing it willingly?
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 12:50pm
Is she older Than him
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 12:50pm
In social media abi? Go to their house and see how they live. Any way its good as they are giving the singles hope that marriage is sweet.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by MadCow1: 12:50pm
Real Men of God don't do that..
His wife should only be found in the kitchen or the other room.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by Backinfront(m): 12:51pm
ok
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 12:51pm
Ayama, inside restaurant fa.
Liberian definition of love is fit only for the animal kingdom.
The MODs who considered this FP worthy is
a dirty boy who doesn't know what romance is. The kind of guy who would kiss his wife in a public toilet to prove to her that he loves her.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 12:51pm
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by 2shur: 12:53pm
when it comes to romance
.africa is always last.
how would a sane man take his wife to an eatery just to paint ugly feet and then still sweating profusely.
wtf.
thats a restaurant fool.
a whole pastor my dic
u cant afford to take her to a beauty shop.
then that God you are serving isay God of confusion.
if a whole pastor can do this to his ministry in pub
then i expect his church members not to dull.
they shud also do the same in his church.
begin paint leg of dia gf and wife too.
while the ones wey meva marry..make dem go paint wall
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by edlion57(m): 12:53pm
Wife or mother
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by etinanguy(m): 12:53pm
Choir master be like.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by cloudyskygrind(m): 12:53pm
Not touching that..
|Re: Liberian Pastor Polishes His Wife's Nails (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 12:53pm
And tomorrow he'll beat her black and blue
Pastor Sam Adeyemi Comes Out Powerfully On Tithing / Is Governor Ambode Of Lagos State A Christian Or Muslim / Yawning During Prayer ?
Viewing this topic: Niftykid, PqsMike, vaiper, marigold24(f), knightsTempler, jeesprecy(f), Neossos(m), liveshady(f), bamidelekay89, Blaiseikenna50, Chukwu94, muyiwadavid(m), Terror666, Dinocarex(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6