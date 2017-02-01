₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by alfa2016: 11:25am
Actor Adeniyi Johnson will be a year older tomorrow 27th February 2017.
To mark his birthday, the ex husband of actress Toyin Aimakhu and new Ambassador for Katawa properties shared new photos.
See them below:
http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/actor-adeniyi-johnson-celebrates-birthday-with-new-photos/
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by eezeribe(m): 11:29am
Trying so hard to be relevant and posing like a Toddler.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by enniewest(f): 12:45pm
Lovely
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by juman(m): 1:51pm
So nice.
Happy birthday to him.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by flyca: 4:32pm
Ex husband at such a young age
And he is plastering his picture all over the cyber space. As his only next achievement
So much for a generation that does not develop deep-rooted meaning to relationships.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Teekrayne(m): 4:32pm
So?
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by osemoses1234(m): 4:33pm
Who him epp abegi nxt plssss
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Epositive(m): 4:33pm
ex husband of toyin aimakhu? chai! medias can add salt to one's injury enh
#positivevibes
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by ennysuccess(m): 4:33pm
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by highrise07(m): 4:34pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by iamGraced(f): 4:34pm
...trying so hard to ooze class...see him yeye robot poses
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by pearly1: 4:34pm
eezeribe:beef!
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Holargyde(m): 4:36pm
How that one take consign us.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by searchng4love: 4:36pm
eezeribe:Don't kill yourself
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by TinaAnita(f): 4:37pm
Nigga is still using Toyin's name to shine as his name can't stand alone lolz
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by oriflamebaby1(f): 4:37pm
HBD ! HMMMNN !
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by jamex93(m): 4:38pm
nice pbotos
HAPPY Birthday
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Gistedge(f): 4:38pm
too bad... too late.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Angelinastto(f): 4:39pm
This guy is not even handsome. Abii is it my eyes?
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by adorablepepple(f): 4:43pm
Wow he looks girly and the background is handsome
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by baracutie(f): 4:44pm
Wow!! He's my birthday mate. .wullnp dear.i rep February27
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Hizeey: 4:45pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Idydarling(f): 4:45pm
how many ex dis Toyin get sef?
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Handsomecole(m): 4:47pm
Local will always be local breed no matter how hard they try to package. Anyways I thank God for his life.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by kskpoundz(m): 4:52pm
eezeribe:shio,oshisko.......of what relevant are u to yourself? so someone can not celebrate his life anymore......ogaa o fun awon ppl yi o
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Akhere1: 4:54pm
My friend go back to your first wife before taking of your birthday
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Nikkyfuck(f): 4:57pm
He left this guy for that Thief?
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by cbright4real(f): 5:01pm
Congrats 2 him
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Incrizz(f): 5:10pm
Toyin likes them slim.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by Incrizz(f): 5:13pm
iamGraced:Lol..it's the fault of the Photographer.
They'd never agree with your pose..
I can just hear them saying to him, "do like this..like this"
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos by JeffreyJamez(m): 5:16pm
How many ex husband's this babe get sef.
