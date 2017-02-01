Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos (5166 Views)

To mark his birthday, the ex husband of actress Toyin Aimakhu and new Ambassador for Katawa properties shared new photos.



See them below:





Trying so hard to be relevant and posing like a Toddler. 3 Likes

Lovely





Happy birthday to him. So nice.Happy birthday to him. 1 Like



And he is plastering his picture all over the cyber space. As his only next achievement



So much for a generation that does not develop deep-rooted meaning to relationships. Ex husband at such a young ageAnd he is plastering his picture all over the cyber space. As his only next achievementSo much for a generation that does not develop deep-rooted meaning to relationships. 4 Likes

So?

Who him epp abegi nxt plssss

ex husband of toyin aimakhu? chai! medias can add salt to one's injury enh







#positivevibes

eezeribe:

Trying so hard to be relevant. 3 Likes

...trying so hard to ooze class...see him yeye robot poses ...trying so hard to ooze class...see him yeye robot poses 3 Likes

eezeribe:

Trying so hard to be relevant. beef! beef!

How that one take consign us.

eezeribe:

Trying so hard to be relevant. Don't kill yourself Don't kill yourself 1 Like 1 Share

Nigga is still using Toyin's name to shine as his name can't stand alone lolz

HBD ! HMMMNN !

nice pbotos



HAPPY Birthday

too bad... too late.

This guy is not even handsome. Abii is it my eyes?

Wow he looks girly and the background is handsome

Wow!! He's my birthday mate. .wullnp dear.i rep February27 1 Like

eezeribe:

Trying so hard to be relevant. 1 Like

how many ex dis Toyin get sef? 1 Like

Local will always be local breed no matter how hard they try to package. Anyways I thank God for his life.

eezeribe:

Trying so hard to be relevant. shio,oshisko.......of what relevant are u to yourself? so someone can not celebrate his life anymore......ogaa o fun awon ppl yi o shio,oshisko.......of what relevant are u to yourself? so someone can not celebrate his life anymore......ogaa o fun awon ppl yi o 1 Like

My friend go back to your first wife before taking of your birthday

He left this guy for that Thief? 1 Like

Congrats 2 him

Toyin likes them slim.

iamGraced:

...trying so hard to ooze class...see him yeye robot poses Lol..it's the fault of the Photographer.

They'd never agree with your pose..

I can just hear them saying to him, "do like this..like this" Lol..it's the fault of the Photographer.They'd never agree with your pose..I can just hear them saying to him, "do like this..like this"