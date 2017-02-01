₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by sar33: 11:36am
Newly inaugurated Ondo state governor Akeredolu is currently holding a thanksgiving service for his successful inauguration.He was pictured in high spirit praising God.
Congrats to him!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/new-ondo-state-governor-akeredolu-holds.html?m=1
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by sar33: 11:36am
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by sar33: 11:36am
sar33:more
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by Epositive(m): 11:49am
i wish you the best mr AKETI,, i know you lost one election before lifting this trophy,,, i hope you wont hold our people's salaries for this sake (covering for the losses) this is ondo state "sunshine state" kindly keep the sun shining
#positivevibes
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by chiefolododo(m): 11:50am
Which church be that?
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by TPAND: 11:50am
Congratulations Me AKETI, aka The slayer of Tinubu. May your tenure bring peace, security and prosperity to the people and ondo state as a whole
1 Like
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:50am
Let him rule with the fear of God
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by Xcelinteriors(f): 12:10pm
Congratulations Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by emmanuel1990(m): 12:12pm
chiefolododo:u want to go and eat rice ba?
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by chiefolododo(m): 12:27pm
Answer me I just want to know
emmanuel1990:
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by oduastates: 3:57pm
Thanksgiving for what ?
Did he win a mega million lottery or escape a road accident?
Thanksgiving after elections is a common trait of unthinking leadership in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by adorablepepple(f): 4:39pm
this is how they do thanksgiving at the beginning of their service, and end up becoming demon in service. Sha make Ondo state better..
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by Jackpat: 4:40pm
ok
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by ekems2017(f): 4:42pm
Thanksgiving after rigging the election and begging the court to sack the local govt chairmen of the opposition party so that he can install his own.
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by busomma: 4:42pm
Must Nigerian politicians hold thanksgiving for everything instead of getting down to people's business? 100 days in office another thanksgiving. Completing 1 kilometer of road with about N10billion another thanksgiving. Haba. Una no dey tire to dey fool us?
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by Epositive(m): 4:42pm
oduastates:
you can say that again!
#positivevibes
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by jamalnation: 4:43pm
I pray u dont fail
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by hucienda: 5:00pm
Congratulations Governor Akeredolu.
All the best to you and the people of Ondo.
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by michaelfriday44: 5:06pm
behind a successful man there is a woman . congrats
|Re: Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration by DollarAngel(m): 5:12pm
Congrats
