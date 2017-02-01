Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akeredolu Holds Thanksgiving Service For Successful Inauguration (3366 Views)

Congrats to him!





More more more

i wish you the best mr AKETI,, i know you lost one election before lifting this trophy,,, i hope you wont hold our people's salaries for this sake (covering for the losses) this is ondo state "sunshine state" kindly keep the sun shining



Which church be that?

Congratulations Me AKETI, aka The slayer of Tinubu. May your tenure bring peace, security and prosperity to the people and ondo state as a whole 1 Like

Let him rule with the fear of God

Congratulations Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu

Which church be that? u want to go and eat rice ba? u want to go and eat rice ba?

u want to go and eat rice ba? Answer me I just want to know

Thanksgiving for what ?

Did he win a mega million lottery or escape a road accident?

Thanksgiving after elections is a common trait of unthinking leadership in Nigeria. 1 Like

Thanksgiving after rigging the election and begging the court to sack the local govt chairmen of the opposition party so that he can install his own.

Must Nigerian politicians hold thanksgiving for everything instead of getting down to people's business? 100 days in office another thanksgiving. Completing 1 kilometer of road with about N10billion another thanksgiving. Haba. Una no dey tire to dey fool us?

Thanksgiving for what ?

Did he win a mega million lottery or escape a road accident?

Thanksgiving after elections is a common trait of unthinking leadership in Nigeria.

I pray u dont fail

Congratulations Governor Akeredolu.



All the best to you and the people of Ondo.

behind a successful man there is a woman . congrats