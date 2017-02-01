₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:43am
The General Overseer and senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has really shown that he's a lover man following an affectionate moment he shared with his wife, Reverend (Dr.) Lizzy Johnson Suleman, during church service.
The couple were seen in a happy mood as they played together in front of the congregates.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/love-in-air-apostle-suleman-plays-with.html
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:44am
Thats me and MISSPERFECT28
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by TPAND: 11:46am
I hope she doesn't come out later to say this their PDA is just to move the ministry to the permanent site
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by chiefolododo(m): 11:46am
Are they doing wedding?
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by stexsy(m): 11:46am
Dont show these pixs to the DSS......they might commit suicide
Understood?
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Epositive(m): 11:46am
yea man, one time 4 apostle suelay
#positivevibes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by TRADELYN: 12:02pm
That's good, but wrong timing.
Notice that he tried to comport himself.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Missperfect28(f): 12:03pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Missperfect28(f): 12:05pm
CROWNWEALTH019:i don piss 4 body oh!! I just dey laff ur predicament.somborri give dis guy some likes or i go swear 4 person
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:05pm
[quote author=Missperfect28 post=54072870][/quote]
i sent a mail, kindly respond
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by mustymatic(m): 12:07pm
They be like
The cash wey we gather today no b here o
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by marshalcarter: 12:54pm
lovely
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by AntiWailer: 1:21pm
TPAND:
Lol
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Opinedecandid(m): 1:21pm
Nice.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:22pm
Ok, that's good.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Elnino4ladies: 1:22pm
Omo see bald head
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by lampard01: 1:22pm
Someone should help this man contact ROONEY ASAP
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Christane(m): 1:23pm
i see 50 percent of d congregation wud b envious of dem ..bad belle everywhere ...spiritual luv.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by youngberry001(m): 1:23pm
tchewww
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by seunny4lif(m): 1:23pm
Wetin come concern us now
All things are now in FP
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by darfay: 1:24pm
Nawa o
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by jaymejate(m): 1:26pm
Finally, our modern pastors have realized that their wives are not robot, they need to be adored and romanced publicly.
Joseph Ayo Babalola failed that, remember!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Destinylink(m): 1:26pm
Thats the Oracle!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Daniel058(m): 1:26pm
Good life!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by bumi10: 1:26pm
ok now
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Exponental(m): 1:27pm
No big deals, we sometimes find fun in other people's utterances irrespective of where we are...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by PIPPROF(m): 1:28pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by shortgun(m): 1:28pm
A man of God is not supposed to disrupt a Church service simply because he wants to show his wife affection.
I can only imagine the level of distraction in that service.
Church services are supposed to be a time one spends with his Creator, it was never meant to be a time for romance.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Semper247(m): 1:29pm
stexsy:
How old are you?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by adextaiwo84(m): 1:36pm
If he is not a scam, why he still dey bear apostle suleiman? What happened to the new name after baptism??
|Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Iseoluwani: 1:38pm
jaymejate:
So true
Wives are not to born children like pigs again but help in the ministry
1 Like
