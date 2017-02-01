₦airaland Forum

Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:43am
The General Overseer and senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has really shown that he's a lover man following an affectionate moment he shared with his wife, Reverend (Dr.) Lizzy Johnson Suleman, during church service.

The couple were seen in a happy mood as they played together in front of the congregates.


Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/love-in-air-apostle-suleman-plays-with.html

Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:44am
Thats me and MISSPERFECT28 kiss

Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by TPAND: 11:46am
I hope she doesn't come out later to say this their PDA is just to move the ministry to the permanent site
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by chiefolododo(m): 11:46am
Are they doing wedding?

Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by stexsy(m): 11:46am
Dont show these pixs to the DSS......they might commit suicide

Understood?

Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Epositive(m): 11:46am
yea man, one time 4 apostle suelay

#positivevibes
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by TRADELYN: 12:02pm
That's good, but wrong timing. undecided

Notice that he tried to comport himself. sad
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Missperfect28(f): 12:03pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Thats me and MISSPERFECT28 kiss
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Missperfect28(f): 12:05pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Thats me and MISSPERFECT28 kiss
grin grin grin grin grin grin i don piss 4 body oh!! I just dey laff ur predicament.somborri give dis guy some likes or i go swear 4 person
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:05pm
[quote author=Missperfect28 post=54072870][/quote]
i sent a mail, kindly respond
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by mustymatic(m): 12:07pm
They be like
The cash wey we gather today no b here o

Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by marshalcarter: 12:54pm
lovely smiley
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by AntiWailer: 1:21pm
TPAND:
I hope she doesn't come out later to say this their PDA is just to move the ministry to the permanent site

Lol
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Opinedecandid(m): 1:21pm
Nice.
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:22pm
Ok, that's good.
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Elnino4ladies: 1:22pm
Omo see bald head
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by lampard01: 1:22pm
Someone should help this man contact ROONEY ASAP
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Christane(m): 1:23pm
i see 50 percent of d congregation wud b envious of dem ..bad belle everywhere ...spiritual luv.
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by youngberry001(m): 1:23pm
tchewww undecided

Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by seunny4lif(m): 1:23pm
Wetin come concern us now undecided undecided
All things are now in FP
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by darfay: 1:24pm
Nawa o
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by jaymejate(m): 1:26pm
Finally, our modern pastors have realized that their wives are not robot, they need to be adored and romanced publicly.

Joseph Ayo Babalola failed that, remember!
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Destinylink(m): 1:26pm
Thats the Oracle!
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Daniel058(m): 1:26pm
Good life!
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by bumi10: 1:26pm
ok now
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Exponental(m): 1:27pm
No big deals, we sometimes find fun in other people's utterances irrespective of where we are...
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by PIPPROF(m): 1:28pm
smiley
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by shortgun(m): 1:28pm
A man of God is not supposed to disrupt a Church service simply because he wants to show his wife affection.
I can only imagine the level of distraction in that service.

Church services are supposed to be a time one spends with his Creator, it was never meant to be a time for romance.

Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Semper247(m): 1:29pm
stexsy:
Dont show these pixs to the DSS......they might commit suicide

Understood?

How old are you?
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by adextaiwo84(m): 1:36pm
If he is not a scam, why he still dey bear apostle suleiman? What happened to the new name after baptism??
Re: Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS by Iseoluwani: 1:38pm
jaymejate:
Finally, our modern pastors have realized that their wives are not robot, they need to be adored and romanced publicly.

Joseph Ayo Babalola failed that, remember!


So true

Wives are not to born children like pigs again but help in the ministry

