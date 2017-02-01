Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms (2265 Views)

I Love Her,but Should I Continue With The Marriage?(disturbing Photo) / Guys, Will You Still Continue The Marriage After You Discover She Did This? / My Fiancee Forget Things Easily, Should I Go On With The Marriage? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Actress cum producer, Seyi Hunter, has advised Tonto Dikeh-Churchill and Lilian Esoro to get a legal separation from their estranged husbands if they are not willing to resolve their lingering marital crisis. In an exclusive chat with Potpourri, the Hunters Media CEO, condemned the manner in which female entertainers take a walk out of their marriages instead of coming to terms with its realities.



According to her, there are lots of single ladies ready to jump at Ubi and Churchill immediately they decide to put an end to their crisis-rocked union. In her opinion, she believes it is wrong for a woman to walk out of her marriage all because her husband had a romantic affair with another lady. Seyi-Hunter



“It isn’t right for any lady to walk out of her marriage for any reason, except domestic violence is involved. I am not talking about occasional slaps here and there. If he beats you like he’ll beat a thief, my dear sister you need to run for your life because he might kill you one day or disfigure you.



But if you leave because of cheating, then you’re the most foolish person alive and you’re not going by the Holy Bible. The Bible says man shall not live by bread alone. You don’t expect him to eat Egusi soup the rest of his life; he has to eat Afang, Ogbono, etc, once in a while.



Let’s not forget men are polygamous in nature, it’s been there right from the days of Abraham and it cannot be changed”, she said. She continued “The way entertainers are ending their marriage is alarming. Is it that Ubi Franklin is a wife beater or Lilian Esoro left because he’s a chronic womanizer? Same goes for Tonto Dikeh and Churchill. If these ladies left their marriages for the latter, it means this generation is worse than I thought, because we’ve lost it.



“No patience, understanding or endurance to allow the man test the waters once in a while. I hope they settle their issues, but if they won’t, let them hurry with the divorce, so that single girls can make their moves on these guys. Before the women eat me raw, women are not allowed to cheat.



The men are to love us, care for us, support us in everything and provide for us, while we do all these and more for them. Every smart woman will provide her man with condoms and lubrication and pray that the Holy Spirit guides them to use it on their side chicks, so they don’t bring infection home to us.”



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/man-cheats-buy-condoms-instead-walking-marriage-seyi-hunter/ BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique



Ladies!!! Have u heard??

Ok

Ode. Also give him money for HIV tests from time to time. Mind you, I didn't read that crap at all. So don't quote me. 12 Likes

youngdanee:

Ode. Also give him money for HIV tests from time to time. Mind you, I didn't read that crap at all. So don't quote me. Egbon, are you a feminist or something?

Reasonable buh some jealous n hot tempered gehs won't like dz. 1 Like 1 Share









Naaaah... It only means I condone his stewpidity if I buy him condoms..



If he wanna fvck different HU-HA he better leave my house coz I don't wanna suck his cassava and shove it to my NUNU Naaaah... It only means I condone his stewpidity if I buy him condoms..If he wanna fvck different HU-HA he better leave my house coz I don't wanna suck his cassava and shove it to my NUNU 7 Likes

I don't even wait till he cheat, i always pack alot condoms in his bag, but always scold me jokinly when he returns.



prevention is better than cure, who knows, he might be tempted out there 1 Like

midehi2:

I don't even wait till he cheat, i always pack alot condoms in his bag, but always scold me jokinly when he returns.



prevention is better than cure, who knows, he might be tempted out there lol, iffa hear say u dey do this thin wey u yarn here lol, iffa hear say u dey do this thin wey u yarn here 1 Like

But Op calm dan oo, So'you're suggesting that guys should go around sleeping with every kinda woman he sees on the street? Nah, dat's nat fair. I think u should advise the guys also to be fair towards their ladies





Secondly, I wud endure for a while and wait for the perfect timing when I can leave him in a devastating state, ruin him career and self esteem wise and leave him to the dogs to devour him.... and yes, I have a wicked heart for those who disrespect me If he decides to cheat, that's his business but I would never accept his cheating by buying him a condomSecondly, I wud endure for a while and wait for the perfect timing when I can leave him in a devastating state, ruin him career and self esteem wise and leave him to the dogs to devour him.... and yes, I have a wicked heart for those who disrespect me 6 Likes

benniearinze:

lol, iffa hear say u dey do this thin wey u yarn here truth truth

what if he refuses the condom and tells the wife he prefers doing it skin to skin with his mistresses

Genea:

If he decides to cheat, that's his business but I would never accept his cheating by buying him a condom



Secondly, I wud endure for a while and wait for the perfect timing when I can leave him in a devastating state, ruin him career and self esteem wise and leave him to the dogs to devour him.... and yes, I have a wicked heart for those who disrespect me easier said....

those who are wicked don't shout it loud easier said....those who are wicked don't shout it loud

this lady is very desperate and would do anything to have a man. How can you openly support adultery and had to back it up with man shall not live by bread only. Adultery is bad.... what is bad is bad there is no two ways about it. this lady is very desperate and would do anything to have a man. How can you openly support adultery and had to back it up with man shall not live by bread only. Adultery is bad.... what is bad is bad there is no two ways about it. 3 Likes

midehi2:



easier said....

those who are wicked don't shout it loud those who shout it loud only give a glimpse of wah u shud expect..... Don't mess with a woman scorned btw watch the movie scorned .... those who shout it loud only give a glimpse of wah u shud expect..... Don't mess with a woman scorned btw watch the movie scorned ....

Naso... Encourage adultery.. 2 Likes

Okay

midehi2:



truth lol liar mohammed lol liar mohammed

did u just type this?? Adonbilivit!! princeakins:

Reasonable buh some jealous n hot tempered gehs won't like dz.

youngdanee:

Ode. Also give him money for HIV tests from time to time. Mind you, I didn't read that crap at all. So don't quote me.

midehi2:

I don't even wait till he cheat, i always pack alot condoms in his bag, but always scold me jokinly when he returns.



prevention is better than cure, who knows, he might be tempted out there I see...

Keep encouraging his act, on a faithful day he'll come home with a second wife and you'll also assist in packing her luggage in. I see...Keep encouraging his act, on a faithful day he'll come home with a second wife and you'll also assist in packing her luggage in. 3 Likes

kimbra:

Hey, cutie you look like someone I saw in my dream yesterday. Hey, cutie you look like someone I saw in my dream yesterday.

Or maybe the "rumour" is nothing but a myth. Nobody knows. Such crap! Is he the one & only man living that you have to put up with nonsense? Rumour has it that not all are the same, so I'd rather keep searching until I find what seems to be the loch ness monsterOr maybe the "rumour" is nothing but a myth. Nobody knows. 1 Like

youngdanee:

Hey, cutie you look like someone I saw in my dream yesterday. You better go back to sleep.

Happy sunday!, how are you?. You better go back to sleep.Happy sunday!, how are you?.

kimbra:

You better go back to sleep.

Happy sunday!, how are you?. Its raining heavily here so that's a good idea bae

Same here dear, I'm good and you? Its raining heavily here so that's a good idea baeSame here dear, I'm good and you?

youngdanee:

Its raining heavily here so that's a good idea bae

Same here dear, I'm good and you? When we are dealing with scorching heat down here. Where is that?.



I am perfectly alright. When we are dealing with scorching heat down here. Where is that?.I am perfectly alright.

Gone r de days of female desparation r gone. mAny ladies used to stay in such situations bcoz of financial dependence and de stigma attahed to divorce or to ladies being single. If he cant rrspect our msrriage vows n cant resect me. there r better men out there ho would make a better. Loving and good husband to me 1 Like

QueenSuccubus:









Naaaah... It only means I condone his stewpidity if I buy him condoms..



If he wanna fvck different HU-HA he better leave my house coz I don't wanna suck his cassava and shove it to my NUNU And wat if u're d one in his house? And wat if u're d one in his house?

benniearinze:

But Op calm dan oo, So'you're suggesting that guys should go around sleeping with every kinda woman he sees on the street? Nah, dat's nat fair. I think u should advise the guys also to be fair towards their ladies Nah! I'm not d one suggesting here...



Itz ur fellow lady suggesting it. My work is just sharing it with you all Nah! I'm not d one suggesting here...Itz ur fellow lady suggesting it. My work is just sharing it with you all

kimbra:

When we are dealing with scorching heat down here. Where is that?.



I am perfectly alright. Chai the kain cold for here na die Chai the kain cold for here na die