|Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by Franchise21(m): 1:20pm
BY ROTIMI AGBANA
Actress cum producer, Seyi Hunter, has advised Tonto Dikeh-Churchill and Lilian Esoro to get a legal separation from their estranged husbands if they are not willing to resolve their lingering marital crisis. In an exclusive chat with Potpourri, the Hunters Media CEO, condemned the manner in which female entertainers take a walk out of their marriages instead of coming to terms with its realities.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/man-cheats-buy-condoms-instead-walking-marriage-seyi-hunter/
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by Franchise21(m): 1:21pm
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique
Ladies!!! Have u heard??
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by dimexy247(m): 1:22pm
Ok
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by youngdanee(m): 1:25pm
Ode. Also give him money for HIV tests from time to time. Mind you, I didn't read that crap at all. So don't quote me.
12 Likes
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by TheSlyone2(m): 1:42pm
youngdanee:Egbon, are you a feminist or something?
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by princeakins(m): 1:44pm
Reasonable buh some jealous n hot tempered gehs won't like dz.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:48pm
Naaaah... It only means I condone his stewpidity if I buy him condoms..
If he wanna fvck different HU-HA he better leave my house coz I don't wanna suck his cassava and shove it to my NUNU
7 Likes
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by midehi2(f): 1:48pm
I don't even wait till he cheat, i always pack alot condoms in his bag, but always scold me jokinly when he returns.
prevention is better than cure, who knows, he might be tempted out there
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by benniearinze: 1:56pm
midehi2:lol, iffa hear say u dey do this thin wey u yarn here
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by benniearinze: 1:58pm
But Op calm dan oo, So'you're suggesting that guys should go around sleeping with every kinda woman he sees on the street? Nah, dat's nat fair. I think u should advise the guys also to be fair towards their ladies
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by Genea(f): 2:01pm
If he decides to cheat, that's his business but I would never accept his cheating by buying him a condom
Secondly, I wud endure for a while and wait for the perfect timing when I can leave him in a devastating state, ruin him career and self esteem wise and leave him to the dogs to devour him.... and yes, I have a wicked heart for those who disrespect me
6 Likes
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by midehi2(f): 2:01pm
benniearinze:truth
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by lefulefu(m): 2:02pm
what if he refuses the condom and tells the wife he prefers doing it skin to skin with his mistresses
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by midehi2(f): 2:03pm
Genea:easier said....
those who are wicked don't shout it loud
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by adorablepepple(f): 2:12pm
this lady is very desperate and would do anything to have a man. How can you openly support adultery and had to back it up with man shall not live by bread only. Adultery is bad.... what is bad is bad there is no two ways about it.
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by Genea(f): 2:14pm
midehi2:those who shout it loud only give a glimpse of wah u shud expect..... Don't mess with a woman scorned btw watch the movie scorned ....
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by Jodha(f): 2:19pm
Naso... Encourage adultery..
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by suzan404(f): 2:21pm
Okay
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by benniearinze: 2:31pm
midehi2:lol liar mohammed
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by darbeelicous(f): 2:42pm
did u just type this?? Adonbilivit!!
princeakins:
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by kimbra(f): 2:45pm
youngdanee:
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by kimbra(f): 2:49pm
midehi2:I see...
Keep encouraging his act, on a faithful day he'll come home with a second wife and you'll also assist in packing her luggage in.
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by youngdanee(m): 2:50pm
kimbra:Hey, cutie you look like someone I saw in my dream yesterday.
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by ZarZar(f): 2:52pm
Such crap! Is he the one & only man living that you have to put up with nonsense? Rumour has it that not all are the same, so I'd rather keep searching until I find what seems to be the loch ness monster Or maybe the "rumour" is nothing but a myth. Nobody knows.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by kimbra(f): 2:53pm
youngdanee:You better go back to sleep.
Happy sunday!, how are you?.
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by youngdanee(m): 2:55pm
kimbra:Its raining heavily here so that's a good idea bae
Same here dear, I'm good and you?
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by kimbra(f): 2:59pm
youngdanee:When we are dealing with scorching heat down here. Where is that?.
I am perfectly alright.
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by tamika24: 3:05pm
Gone r de days of female desparation r gone. mAny ladies used to stay in such situations bcoz of financial dependence and de stigma attahed to divorce or to ladies being single. If he cant rrspect our msrriage vows n cant resect me. there r better men out there ho would make a better. Loving and good husband to me
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by Gladiator1: 3:09pm
QueenSuccubus:And wat if u're d one in his house?
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by Franchise21(m): 3:10pm
benniearinze:Nah! I'm not d one suggesting here...
Itz ur fellow lady suggesting it. My work is just sharing it with you all
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by youngdanee(m): 3:12pm
kimbra:Chai the kain cold for here na die
|Re: Seyi Hunter To Tonto Dikeh & Lilian Esoro: When Your Man Cheats, Buy Him Condoms by Gladiator1: 3:12pm
Genea:What if he ruins u first by transferring to u the deadly virus?
1 Like
