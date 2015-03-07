₦airaland Forum

Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by henryanna36: 4:58pm
According to Emmanuel from Liberia who shared the news,the dead man pictured below was killed around 12am today by a teacher named Prince Wolubah.

According to him,the deceased girlfriend is a student in 7th grade class in KONIA Garbo school where the teacher teaches.The deceased was the bread winner of his family.However,he did not why he killed him.

Was he eyeing the girlfriend?

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/liberian-teacher-kills-man-dating-girl.html?m=1

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by coolesmile: 4:59pm
OMG. Too graphic! Viewers discretion is advised. sad

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by HungerBAD: 4:59pm
Damn.

And there goes my breakfast. Was about to eat when I opened this thread.

I still wonder what turns an ordinary person into a killer. What goes on in their minds?why take a life?

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Macclane(m): 5:00pm
Teacher?? which kind teacher!!
na wizard wey dey teach for dah school..



the heart of men are evil,




God make my path opposite to this type of 'creatures'

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by DonCortino: 5:01pm
FUCKSHIT! shocked
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Zita55(f): 5:04pm
Wickedness in high places.

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:05pm
Zita55:
Wickedness in high places.
why you no Unclad lipsrsealed
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Macclane(m): 5:06pm
HungerBAD:
Damn.
And there goes my breakfast.
son of man? wetting u dey mean?
base on WHY dat tin be ur brkfast??
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Zita55(f): 5:07pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
why you no Unclad lipsrsealed
And how does that concern you Mr?

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:08pm
Zita55:


And how does that concern you Mr?
you almost sent me to hell lipsrsealed

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Zita55(f): 5:10pm
[quote author=CROWNWEALTH019 post=54081163] you almost sent me to hell lipsrsealed[/quote
Almost?? You need to visit that hell sef
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:11pm
[quote author=Zita55 post=54081209][/quote]
send nude pixs then, i would go

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Hizeey: 5:16pm
Nonsense!
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by decatalyst(m): 5:16pm
What dah eff! shocked

Is the teacher the guidian counselor?

How could he justify whatever wrong the man has done with this gruesome murder?


I would like the law of Moses to take effect when he is caught
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by lofty900(m): 5:52pm
So he died because of woman. Most foolish death ever
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by newyorks(m): 5:56pm
End Time Teacher Doing End Time Things.

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by gqboyy(m): 7:13pm
I smelled jealousy. The teacher is interested in the girl too.

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by AngelicBeing: 8:28pm
angry angry
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Jeffrey12(m): 8:28pm
ok
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by thuggCheetah(m): 8:29pm
He is dead and his right hand is still raised up
Ok
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by soberdrunk(m): 8:30pm
angry
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Angelinastto(f): 8:30pm
cry Ayam not understanding this life o
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by thuggCheetah(m): 8:30pm
Hungerbad is eating his "breakfast" by 4:59pm
Ok grin

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by SIRmanjar: 8:31pm
Yeye teacher,im dey yansh de smally sef.
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by ALAYORMII: 8:31pm
Liberians are very promiscuous
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Boboforthegirls: 8:31pm
Ha the hearth of men is very wicked

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by vincentjk(m): 8:32pm
But what happened

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by jojo1415: 8:32pm
Jealousy no good oooh!!!

Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by DonCortino: 8:32pm
HungerBAD:
Damn.

And there goes my breakfast. Was about to eat when I opened this thread.

I still wonder what turns an ordinary person into a killer. What goes on in their minds?why take a life?




Your breakfast at 4.59 pm? Continu lying for buhari!
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by HsLBroker(m): 8:32pm
ALAYORMII:
Liberians are very promiscuous
Re: Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine by Ezedon(m): 8:33pm
That teacher must come from the North

