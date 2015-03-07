Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine (19329 Views)

Ebonyi Student Beats His School Girlfriend In Abakaliki, Ebonyi (Pics/Video) / Policeman Murders Man He Mistook For His Annoying Boss (pic) / How Teenager Killed 4-year-old Boy In Lagos, Removed His Kidney And Intestine(ve (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to him,the deceased girlfriend is a student in 7th grade class in KONIA Garbo school where the teacher teaches.The deceased was the bread winner of his family.However,he did not why he killed him.



Was he eyeing the girlfriend?



Source: According to Emmanuel from Liberia who shared the news,the dead man pictured below was killed around 12am today by a teacher named Prince Wolubah.According to him,the deceased girlfriend is a student in 7th grade class in KONIA Garbo school where the teacher teaches.The deceased was the bread winner of his family.However,he did not why he killed him.Was he eyeing the girlfriend?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/liberian-teacher-kills-man-dating-girl.html?m=1

Too graphic! Viewers discretion is advised. OMG.Too graphic! Viewers discretion is advised. 2 Likes 1 Share

Damn.



And there goes my breakfast. Was about to eat when I opened this thread.



I still wonder what turns an ordinary person into a killer. What goes on in their minds?why take a life? 5 Likes 1 Share

Teacher?? which kind teacher!!

na wizard wey dey teach for dah school..







the heart of men are evil,









God make my path opposite to this type of 'creatures' 4 Likes

FUCKSHIT!

Wickedness in high places. 1 Like

Zita55:

Wickedness in high places. why you no Unclad why you no Unclad

HungerBAD:

Damn.

And there goes my breakfast. son of man? wetting u dey mean?

base on WHY dat tin be ur brkfast?? son of man? wetting u dey mean?base on WHY dat tin be ur brkfast??

CROWNWEALTH019:

why you no Unclad And how does that concern you Mr? And how does that concern you Mr? 2 Likes

Zita55:





And how does that concern you Mr? you almost sent me to hell you almost sent me to hell 2 Likes

[/quote

Almost?? You need to visit that hell sef [quote author=CROWNWEALTH019 post=54081163] you almost sent me to hell[/quoteAlmost?? You need to visit that hell sef

[quote author=Zita55 post=54081209][/quote]

send nude pixs then, i would go 1 Like

Nonsense!





Is the teacher the guidian counselor?



How could he justify whatever wrong the man has done with this gruesome murder?





I would like the law of Moses to take effect when he is caught What dah eff!Is the teacher the guidian counselor?How could he justify whatever wrong the man has done with this gruesome murder?I would like the law of Moses to take effect when he is caught

So he died because of woman. Most foolish death ever

End Time Teacher Doing End Time Things. 1 Like

I smelled jealousy. The teacher is interested in the girl too. 1 Like

ok

He is dead and his right hand is still raised up

Ok

Ayam not understanding this life o Ayam not understanding this life o



Ok Hungerbad is eating his "breakfast" by 4:59pmOk 5 Likes

Yeye teacher,im dey yansh de smally sef.

Liberians are very promiscuous

Ha the hearth of men is very wicked

But what happened

Jealousy no good oooh!!!

HungerBAD:

Damn.



And there goes my breakfast. Was about to eat when I opened this thread.



I still wonder what turns an ordinary person into a killer. What goes on in their minds?why take a life?









Your breakfast at 4.59 pm? Continu lying for buhari! Your breakfast at 4.59 pm? Continu lying for buhari!

ALAYORMII:

Liberians are very promiscuous