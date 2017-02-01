Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy (18482 Views)

The ace producer said on Friday at the launch of Flobyt, in Lagos;



“Brand ambassador? I stopped that a long time ago. We are bigger than those things now. We are more about partnerships,”



Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy,has revealed he's outgrown being a brand ambassador at this stage in his career.

The ace producer said on Friday at the launch of Flobyt, in Lagos;

"Brand ambassador? I stopped that a long time ago. We are bigger than those things now. We are more about partnerships,"

Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy,has revealed he’s outgrown being a brand ambassador at this stage in his career.



The ace producer said on Friday at the launch of Flobyt, in Lagos;



“Brand ambassador? I stopped that a long time ago. We are bigger than those things now. We are more about partnerships,”



From Endorsements to PARTNERSHIP





bigger and richer guys like ronaldo, messi and aguero still get endorements and you are here saying something else 229 Likes 9 Shares

bigger and richer guys like ronaldo, messi and aguero still get endorements and you are here saying something else I wonder o even Rick Ross and Jay Z have endorsement

Yinmu!!!he should just say he has not gotten a mouthwatering offer..when he gets the right deal he'll change his tune. 29 Likes 3 Shares

D most important thing in being a boss...is actually knowing your worth

Na because brands like NIKE or APPLE never approach you jare

eeehhhhh big baba don j

bigger dan endorsement... bro we re bigger dan ur rumbling in songs.....

I can only agree u re big wen I see ur child..be a man....no hating 6 Likes 1 Share

Even international artistes can't say they are bigger than endorsements because they know the perks that come with it. If brands like addidas, apple, Heineken approach baba now, e go change mouth.



Anyway the only way I'll believe he actually said that is if I see a video. 6 Likes

oga Don has spoken

Ok cool. This makes sense. What if he is an mtn ambassador and dija is a glo ambassador and mavins is supposed to perform at project fame . wats he supposed to do?. He is the boss . so he cant be dragging endorsements with his staff. Nice one .

See dix big mumu o, how much you get??

DonJ just fvcked up big time. Oga titus

I just love this guy ... Bigboy... That is what we call money... You think better and think big

Loyal Milk comes to mind. 2 Likes

Well mentored by me...good boy.

Ur head correct. true talk...

bros calm dwn jor... loya milk is prolly owing you...na y u dey vex lyk dis

Outgrown endorsement? fantastic boss

Loyal Milk comes to mind.

Dats a long time ago

He no go better for don jazzy

No one is Bigger than Endorsement deals, Its a matter of the right offer

Yimu wit ur sleeping open eyes

DonJ just fvcked up big time. Oga titus

Mumu.. How did he. ? Why dont u stick with wat u know. .. Eg . low self esteem , boderline personality disorder