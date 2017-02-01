₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by VastFinder: 5:43pm
Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy,has revealed he’s outgrown being a brand ambassador at this stage in his career.
The ace producer said on Friday at the launch of Flobyt, in Lagos;
“Brand ambassador? I stopped that a long time ago. We are bigger than those things now. We are more about partnerships,”
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by hilaomo(m): 5:52pm
VastFinder:Its called...knowing your worth!
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by LAFO(f): 5:59pm
Nice one
From Endorsements to PARTNERSHIP
That's the real deal
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by nzeobi(m): 6:04pm
bigger and richer guys like ronaldo, messi and aguero still get endorements and you are here saying something else
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by Branzy(m): 6:19pm
nzeobi:I wonder o even Rick Ross and Jay Z have endorsement
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by goldbim(f): 6:42pm
Yinmu!!!he should just say he has not gotten a mouthwatering offer..when he gets the right deal he'll change his tune.
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by Geraldyne(f): 7:08pm
D most important thing in being a boss...is actually knowing your worth
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by demolinka(m): 7:23pm
Na because brands like NIKE or APPLE never approach you jare
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by ozoebuka1(m): 7:44pm
VastFinder:Baba get swag!!!! see finishing
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by thunderfiremods(m): 7:59pm
eeehhhhh big baba don j
...
bigger dan endorsement... bro we re bigger dan ur rumbling in songs.....
I can only agree u re big wen I see ur child..be a man....no hating
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by Dahveydson(m): 8:55pm
Sigh
Even international artistes can't say they are bigger than endorsements because they know the perks that come with it. If brands like addidas, apple, Heineken approach baba now, e go change mouth.
Anyway the only way I'll believe he actually said that is if I see a video.
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by jamex93(m): 8:57pm
oga Don has spoken
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by maskid(m): 8:57pm
Ok cool. This makes sense. What if he is an mtn ambassador and dija is a glo ambassador and mavins is supposed to perform at project fame . wats he supposed to do?. He is the boss . so he cant be dragging endorsements with his staff. Nice one .
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by Jeffrey12(m): 8:57pm
See dix big mumu o, how much you get??
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by CASTOSVILLA(m): 8:57pm
DonJ just fvcked up big time. Oga titus
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by figure007: 8:57pm
I just love this guy ... Bigboy... That is what we call money... You think better and think big
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by Emmyk(m): 8:57pm
Loyal Milk comes to mind.
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by maskid(m): 8:57pm
Anf do
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by iDRAW(m): 8:57pm
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by maskid(m): 8:57pm
Hmm
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by imitateMe(m): 8:57pm
Well mentored by me...good boy.
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by lifestyle1(m): 8:57pm
Na so
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by hammerF: 8:57pm
Ur head correct. true talk...
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by metiette(m): 8:58pm
bros calm dwn jor... loya milk is prolly owing you...na y u dey vex lyk dis
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by durovic: 8:58pm
Outgrown endorsement? fantastic boss
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by maskid(m): 8:58pm
Emmyk:
Dats a long time ago
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by MediumStout(m): 8:58pm
He no go better for don jazzy
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by JeffreyJamez(m): 8:58pm
No one is Bigger than Endorsement deals, Its a matter of the right offer
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by iyke2ken(m): 8:59pm
c
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by arthur1000(m): 8:59pm
Yimu wit ur sleeping open eyes
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by maskid(m): 8:59pm
CASTOSVILLA:
Mumu.. How did he. ? Why dont u stick with wat u know. .. Eg . low self esteem , boderline personality disorder
|Re: “I’m Too Big For Endorsement Deals” – Don Jazzy by dacovajnr: 8:59pm
hilaomo:I guess Ronaldo and Co don't know their Worths hence they're still getting endorsement deals #ShoroNiyen
