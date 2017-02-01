



The Titanic and Aliens star passed away on Saturday, after a heart surgery had complications post-op and he suffered a fatal stroke, according to TMZ.



The talented actor was in a host of Hollywood hits, including Twister, Apollo13 and Edge of Tomorrow, had an Emmy for Hatfields and McCoys, and was in the Golden Globe-nominated HBO series Big Love.



Celebrities such as William Shatner, Rob Lowe, Zach Braff and several more have taken to social media to mourn the loss of their friend and colleague.



Paxton was set to appear alongside Tom Hanks later this year in The Circle, who said in a tweet:



'Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man.



A wonderful man.'













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4261440/Titanic-star-Bill-Paxton-dies-age-61.html

