|Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Explorers(m): 6:56pm
Actor Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61 because of complications following a heart surgery, his family said.
The Titanic and Aliens star passed away on Saturday, after a heart surgery had complications post-op and he suffered a fatal stroke, according to TMZ.
The talented actor was in a host of Hollywood hits, including Twister, Apollo13 and Edge of Tomorrow, had an Emmy for Hatfields and McCoys, and was in the Golden Globe-nominated HBO series Big Love.
Celebrities such as William Shatner, Rob Lowe, Zach Braff and several more have taken to social media to mourn the loss of their friend and colleague.
Paxton was set to appear alongside Tom Hanks later this year in The Circle, who said in a tweet:
'Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man.
A wonderful man.'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4261440/Titanic-star-Bill-Paxton-dies-age-61.html
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Explorers(m): 7:12pm
Paxton played the role of Brock Lovett in Titanic, the treasure hunter that discovered the Heart of the Ocean necklace in the film.
In the 1986 film Aliens, Paxton played the role of Private Hudson in the movie (right)
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by ritababe(f): 7:20pm
oh, I thought it was jack.
RIP Mr Bill.
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Harrymig1: 7:29pm
RIP man
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by ANNOY(m): 7:40pm
ritababe:God forbid.which one is jack.
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Explorers(m): 7:41pm
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Eleniyan15(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Muzanga(f): 10:09pm
Eyaa. May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Muzanga(f): 10:10pm
Eleniyan15:you are ranting sir. Why so?
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by ALAYORMII: 10:41pm
Rest on Actor
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by jamoscofield(m): 10:41pm
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Famocious(m): 10:42pm
May his soul rest in peace ..
Whites too die from postop complications...
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by ritababe(f): 10:42pm
jamoscofield:
wake up
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by kanicorp9(m): 10:42pm
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by Caustics: 10:42pm
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by LecciGucci: 10:42pm
Eeiyaa diz guy... rip
FTC shaa
|Re: Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery. by jamesbridget13(f): 10:43pm
Rip bill
