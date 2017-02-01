₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ese And Jon Evicted From Big Brother Naija by metroblogger: 7:43pm
Big Brother Naija has decided to evict the two fake housemates in the house Ese and Jon, they were evicted after having to spend two weeks in the house with other housemates. We will miss them.
|Re: Ese And Jon Evicted From Big Brother Naija by destinysaid(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Ese And Jon Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Berbierklaus(f): 8:18pm
I will miss ESE,the girl is so lively and kind.
She just helped Bisola's ministry,if only Bisola will give herself brain
|Re: Ese And Jon Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Michellla(f): 8:26pm
jon's cute face would be missed.
|Re: Ese And Jon Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Caustics: 10:43pm
Who is big brother?
