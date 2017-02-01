Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper (8779 Views)

Reverend Father Carrying Gun In Church (Photos) / Reverend Father Visits Fulani Herdsmen While Grazing / Reverend Father Burnt In Anambra In Lover’s House Flown Abroad (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'And they paid for 13 pages in FULL COLOUR, Thisday Newspaper, to celebrate the birthday of a convicted killer.a murderer.



Convicted up to Supreme Court level...currently on death row.



Nigeria is a very sick nation'.



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



Source: According to Kuti,church members/loyalists of Rev King paid for 13 pages advert on This day Newspaper just to celebrate his birthday.Below is what he wrote....'And they paid for 13 pages in FULL COLOUR, Thisday Newspaper, to celebrate the birthday of a convicted killer.a murderer.Convicted up to Supreme Court level...currently on death row.Nigeria is a very sick nation'.cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/church-membersloyalists-of-reverend.html 1 Like

Religion is the opium of the people - Karl Marx



Some of his followers are still addicted to his 'opiate'. 5 Likes

They are blind followers 1 Like

Is this man still alive? Na wa o. This country sef



Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds

When I saw this same thing last year, I was thrown in an irrecoverable shock. A man that is sentenced to death is being celebrated in the pages of the national dailies.



Nigerian dailies is not all money money money. Come on! 3 Likes

So this man is still alive 1 Like

Dear God, what is happening to this nation 1 Like

Those crazy members should b catched and castrated live.. 4 celebrating that He-goat! Chai.. Religion don enter one-chance

so this devil still dey alive.. and his brainwashed followers.



well i nor go blame him followers sha, even Satan self get members 1 Like

I miss his LARGE SIGNBOARDS at every bus-stops....werey man

I blame the newspaper. ...they should be sanctioned. .....this mean Shekau can celebrate his birthday on the pages of Nigerian paper 7 Likes

Who is Reverend King?







That beard prisoner on death roll?

If I tell people that the level of brainwashing some Nigerians have been subjected to is beyond repair, they think I'm just exaggerating. The most annoying thing is that most of these people are educated Christians that abuse Boko haram members of being brainwashed to bomb themselves, but the difference between them and Boko haram members is that while Boko haram cause bodily harm to themselves and innocent people, they on the other hand cause harm to their soul and mental wellbeing 9 Likes

That guy wey score two-trick for Southampton.. ..



BTW To those that paid for those adverts.... Someone said maybe they want to remind the govt to kill him fast.BTW To those that paid for those adverts....

There isn't hope for this fu*ked country

Some Nigerians are like that, what's the difference between King's followers and those hailing Ibori after being released from prison.



OR



What's the difference between them and those that know the cause of recession and high forex rate but choose to spread propaganda and hate. 8 Likes

The man resembles asari dokubo, another criminal

I surely will still start my own ministry... Too many mumu i mean followers....

Nnnd

it doesn't change the fact that he is a convicted murderer

It's called Nigeria for a reason. This is not surprising. 1 Like

If they like they should publish magazine for him,that won't exempt him from that death row list and one day he will eventually be hung according to the law that sentenced him... Biafran werey pastor

Orisirisi. This our country called Nigeria is a very "fantastic" country, just don't let me talk.

bonechamberlain:

So this man is still alive

.

...IF that fella actually tried to burn someone alive as was accused then he should be served to the hangman long ago 1 Like

Welcome to a country in which Criminal are more celebrated than hero



Where pageant are more honoured than graduate.



Where followers follow their pastor more gospel



Where stealing N1B you are praised but N100,000 na jungle justice



Where most of our ladies use their bad side more than their brain



Let me stop here. But 9ja which way

IPOB!!!!!!!!!!!

TPAND:

When I saw this same thing last year, I was thrown in an irrecoverable shock. A man that is sentenced to death is being celebrated in the pages of the national dailies.



Nigerian dailies is not all money money money. Come on! What is the difference in celebrating politicians who did nothing but loot our common purse? Do you know the number of direct and indirect deaths they caused? What is the difference in celebrating politicians who did nothing but loot our common purse? Do you know the number of direct and indirect deaths they caused?

Many are mentally sick



























Few are roaming