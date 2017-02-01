₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,159 members, 3,388,172 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 01:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper (8779 Views)
Reverend Father Carrying Gun In Church (Photos) / Reverend Father Visits Fulani Herdsmen While Grazing / Reverend Father Burnt In Anambra In Lover’s House Flown Abroad (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by sar33: 8:02pm On Feb 26
According to Kuti,church members/loyalists of Rev King paid for 13 pages advert on This day Newspaper just to celebrate his birthday.Below is what he wrote....
'And they paid for 13 pages in FULL COLOUR, Thisday Newspaper, to celebrate the birthday of a convicted killer.a murderer.
Convicted up to Supreme Court level...currently on death row.
Nigeria is a very sick nation'.
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/church-membersloyalists-of-reverend.html
1 Like
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by sar33: 8:03pm On Feb 26
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by TheFreeOne: 8:33pm On Feb 26
Religion is the opium of the people - Karl Marx
Some of his followers are still addicted to his 'opiate'.
5 Likes
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by mamatayour(f): 8:37pm On Feb 26
They are blind followers
1 Like
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:04pm On Feb 26
Is this man still alive? Na wa o. This country sef
Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by TPAND: 9:37pm On Feb 26
When I saw this same thing last year, I was thrown in an irrecoverable shock. A man that is sentenced to death is being celebrated in the pages of the national dailies.
Nigerian dailies is not all money money money. Come on!
3 Likes
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by bonechamberlain(m): 10:49pm On Feb 26
So this man is still alive
1 Like
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Outofsync(m): 10:49pm On Feb 26
Dear God, what is happening to this nation
1 Like
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by TheBlessedMAN(m): 10:50pm On Feb 26
Those crazy members should b catched and castrated live.. 4 celebrating that He-goat! Chai.. Religion don enter one-chance
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Jeffrey12(m): 10:50pm On Feb 26
so this devil still dey alive.. and his brainwashed followers.
well i nor go blame him followers sha, even Satan self get members
1 Like
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by bbbabes: 10:50pm On Feb 26
I miss his LARGE SIGNBOARDS at every bus-stops....werey man
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by najoke: 10:51pm On Feb 26
I blame the newspaper. ...they should be sanctioned. .....this mean Shekau can celebrate his birthday on the pages of Nigerian paper
7 Likes
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by EastGold(m): 10:51pm On Feb 26
Who is Reverend King?
That beard prisoner on death roll?
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by slurryeye: 10:51pm On Feb 26
If I tell people that the level of brainwashing some Nigerians have been subjected to is beyond repair, they think I'm just exaggerating. The most annoying thing is that most of these people are educated Christians that abuse Boko haram members of being brainwashed to bomb themselves, but the difference between them and Boko haram members is that while Boko haram cause bodily harm to themselves and innocent people, they on the other hand cause harm to their soul and mental wellbeing
9 Likes
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by ngwababe: 10:51pm On Feb 26
That guy wey score two-trick for Southampton.. ..
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by snezBaba: 10:52pm On Feb 26
Someone said maybe they want to remind the govt to kill him fast.
BTW To those that paid for those adverts....
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by ItzTun3chi(m): 10:52pm On Feb 26
There isn't hope for this fu*ked country
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Realdeals(m): 10:52pm On Feb 26
Some Nigerians are like that, what's the difference between King's followers and those hailing Ibori after being released from prison.
OR
What's the difference between them and those that know the cause of recession and high forex rate but choose to spread propaganda and hate.
8 Likes
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Qabt: 10:52pm On Feb 26
The man resembles asari dokubo, another criminal
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by jimmyolasun(m): 10:54pm On Feb 26
I surely will still start my own ministry... Too many mumu i mean followers....
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Adonis3: 10:55pm On Feb 26
Nnnd
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by maskamdo(m): 10:55pm On Feb 26
it doesn't change the fact that he is a convicted murderer
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by caesaraba(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
It's called Nigeria for a reason. This is not surprising.
1 Like
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by chccho(m): 11:00pm On Feb 26
If they like they should publish magazine for him,that won't exempt him from that death row list and one day he will eventually be hung according to the law that sentenced him... Biafran werey pastor
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by ephi123(f): 11:01pm On Feb 26
Orisirisi. This our country called Nigeria is a very "fantastic" country, just don't let me talk.
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:04pm On Feb 26
bonechamberlain:
.
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Karlman: 11:11pm On Feb 26
...IF that fella actually tried to burn someone alive as was accused then he should be served to the hangman long ago
1 Like
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by ifyan(m): 11:11pm On Feb 26
Welcome to a country in which Criminal are more celebrated than hero
Where pageant are more honoured than graduate.
Where followers follow their pastor more gospel
Where stealing N1B you are praised but N100,000 na jungle justice
Where most of our ladies use their bad side more than their brain
Let me stop here. But 9ja which way
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by Menace2Society(m): 11:11pm On Feb 26
IPOB!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by toprealman: 11:13pm On Feb 26
TPAND:What is the difference in celebrating politicians who did nothing but loot our common purse? Do you know the number of direct and indirect deaths they caused?
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:13pm On Feb 26
Many are mentally sick
Few are roaming
|Re: Reverend King Loyalists Celebrate His Birthday With 13pages Advert On Newspaper by oochi123(f): 11:20pm On Feb 26
Hian! This one still dey? Na their money make them spend am.
The 10 Biggest Churches In The World / Invitation To A Bible-based Discussion On The Tithing Ordinance & Christianity / Let Us Be Honest- Life Is Both Meaningless And Purposeless
Viewing this topic: Esther001, austino100(m), kynzo(m), bangging(m) and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 78